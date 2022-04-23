×
"Better chemistry than many love stories!" - Fans thrilled by record-breaker Andre Russell and Rinku Singh's brilliance in IPL 2022

Andre Russell (L) and Rinku Singh were instrumental in restricting GT to just 156/9. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
The combination of Andre Russell with the ball and Rinku Singh on the field produced a dream end to the first innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. The Gujarat Titans (GT), despite scoring 156/9, will feel they might be 10-15 runs short on what looks like a dry but decent wicket to bat on.

The big all-rounder from West Indies was introduced into the attack in the 20th over by Shreyas Iyer. It was a brave move since Russell hadn't bowled in the game before. However, he proved why he is almost equally valuable to the team with the ball, conceding just five runs and picking up four wickets.

Rinku Singh also had a great day on the field, taking four catches, including three off Andre Russell's bowling in the final over. Fans on Twitter were captivated to see both Russell and Rinku do well and here are some of the reactions:

Unreal , that's why you keep Russell as captain when KKR bowl first. @peeyushsharmaa
Other KKR bowlers vs Russell 😅 #GTvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/F2bzRZfCwy
Russell in one over has taken the same no of wkts as Cummins & Varun in this season.
Andre Russell in the final over - W,W,1,4,W,W. 4 wickets in the final over by the MVP Russell. https://t.co/AFqndv9yse
5 wickets in 2 overs last season, 4 wickets in 1 over this season. Andre Russell is a fantasy god. #GTvKKR
Taking 4 wickets in an over in the IPL:Amit Mishra Vs Pune Warriors India (2013).Yuzvendra Chahal Vs KKR (2022).Andre Russell Vs Gujarat Titans (2022).
Petition to rename 20th over as Andre Russell's over!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvGT #IPL2022
Andre Russell in #IPL2022With Bat scored 179 runs with 177.23 strike rate 💥With Ball take 10 wkts with 15.30 Average 💥One of Greatest to play IPL . https://t.co/XfbE0sbEWG
"I owe Rinku a dinner, he doesn't drink"- Andre Russell#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvGT #IPL2022
15 bowlers have bowled more overs in the death (17-20) than Andre Russell's 14.4 overs since IPL 2021.But Russell still occupies the 4th spot in the list of most wickets taken. He has claimed 13 wkts @ 6.77 SR, the best SR in the death overs (Min 60 balls bowled).#KKRvGT
Caught Rinku bowled Russell. That’s the story #KKRvsGT
Record: Andre Russell is the first bowler in IPL to pick 4 wickets in one over spell.
Andre Russell becomes the first ever pacer in IPL history to pick 4 wickets in an over.
4 wickets in one over is crazyyyy. Salute to King Andre Russell 🫡 #KKRvGT https://t.co/K9cHcg8KZJ
4-5 is it a football score line?Only Legend Russell can do this type of stuff 🤣🙏🏼 https://t.co/yeczbH5Qap
#KKRvGTKKR to Andre Russell in 20th over :- https://t.co/IDU9OjmKoJ
Russell and Rinku setting better chemistry than many love stories.
Andre Russell with GOAT https://t.co/BPE63s9n9r
Russell - Rinku what a duo 🐐
Russell in an over-finished entire team. Goat for a reason!!
Least runs Conceded by Picking Exact 4 Wickets in an IPL match5 runs - Andre Russell*6 runs - Rohit Sharma 8 runs - Dwayne Smith#GTvKKR
Travelling. And Russell gets junk wickets. 🙌
The Goat ! #rinkusingh #Russell #KKRvGT #GTvKKR https://t.co/rZHe5h3XLk
Only Russell and Rinku playing cricket today 😂
Gujarat Titans is lucky Beast Russell bowled only 1 over!! If he had bowled 2 more overs he would have wrapped up the entire batting order of GT in his 3 overs! https://t.co/LDmhfNc5ch
Russell & King Rinku supremacy 🔥Brilliant death bowling by @KKRiders Southee 👏#KKRvGT https://t.co/hoIdBKYdww
4 6s in an Over ✅4 Wickets in an Over ✅Andre Russell only Player in IPL History to Achieve this both!#GTvKKR
R & R for #KKR … Rinku & Russell 😎😄
Andre Russell just fetched 100 fantasy points in a single over #IPL2022 #KKRvGT
Andre Russell in the final over #KKRvGT https://t.co/C7ZpBpg9tF
@mufaddal_vohra Other death bowlers watching Russell's last over! https://t.co/SEUQFxD3ac
Love to see a young cricketer enjoy his fielding and does it with as much enthusiasm and excellence as Rinku Singh.
Rinku singh has already contributed more than Varun agarbatti this season
Rinku didn't bat, didn't bowl & yet gave 40 points on Dream11Special player for a reason 🐐 https://t.co/zI0EpfRtT4
Umpire urging crowd to sit down and stop clapping before they could continue the play. Unreal scenes after Rinku Singh catch.
Rinku Singh today #KKRvGT https://t.co/ZbVs65hXXc

Andre Russell applied brakes to GT's run-scoring in 20th over

Hardik Pandya was back in the side and the GT skipper made an interesting decision to bowl first as the pitch looked a bit dry on Saturday. Shubman Gill once again failed to get going, getting strangled down the leg-side to a delivery bowled by Tim Southee.

Pandya walked out to bat at No. 3 and took control of the powerplay with Wriddhiman Saha. The experienced wicket-keeper gradually lost his timing and was dismissed in the end for a run-a-ball 25. After his heroics in the last game, David Miller was promoted to No. 4.

The move seemed to work for the Titans as the left-hander along with the skipper took the attack to the KKR spinners. Both Narine and Chakravarthy went wicketless in their combined seven overs and GT looked set to score around the 170-run mark.

However, just as Miller looked to tee off, he was dismissed by Shivam Mavi. Southee also proved why he deserved a place in the XI by picking up the big wickets of Pandya and Rashid Khan in his final over.

The wheels just came off for the Titans in the end, thanks to some brilliant bowling by Andre Russell and fine catching from Rinku Singh in the deep.

KKR might fancy their chances of getting to the target. But with Rashid Khan in the GT ranks and a dry pitch on offer, it could be anyone's game.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
हिन्दी