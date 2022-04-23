"Better chemistry than many love stories!" - Fans thrilled by record-breaker Andre Russell and Rinku Singh's brilliance in IPL 2022

The combination of Andre Russell with the ball and Rinku Singh on the field produced a dream end to the first innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. The Gujarat Titans (GT), despite scoring 156/9, will feel they might be 10-15 runs short on what looks like a dry but decent wicket to bat on.

The big all-rounder from West Indies was introduced into the attack in the 20th over by Shreyas Iyer. It was a brave move since Russell hadn't bowled in the game before. However, he proved why he is almost equally valuable to the team with the ball, conceding just five runs and picking up four wickets.

Rinku Singh also had a great day on the field, taking four catches, including three off Andre Russell's bowling in the final over. Fans on Twitter were captivated to see both Russell and Rinku do well and here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ Russell in one over has taken the same no of wkts as Cummins & Varun in this season. Russell in one over has taken the same no of wkts as Cummins & Varun in this season.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Andre Russell in the final over - W,W,1,4,W,W. 4 wickets in the final over by the MVP Russell. Andre Russell in the final over - W,W,1,4,W,W. 4 wickets in the final over by the MVP Russell. https://t.co/AFqndv9yse

Peeyush Sharma @peeyushsharmaa

Andre Russell is a fantasy god.

#GTvKKR 5 wickets in 2 overs last season, 4 wickets in 1 over this season.Andre Russell is a fantasy god. 5 wickets in 2 overs last season, 4 wickets in 1 over this season. Andre Russell is a fantasy god. #GTvKKR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Taking 4 wickets in an over in the IPL:



Amit Mishra Vs Pune Warriors India (2013).

Yuzvendra Chahal Vs KKR (2022).

Andre Russell Vs Gujarat Titans (2022). Taking 4 wickets in an over in the IPL:Amit Mishra Vs Pune Warriors India (2013).Yuzvendra Chahal Vs KKR (2022).Andre Russell Vs Gujarat Titans (2022).

Shahid🔥 @Irfy_Pathan56

With Bat scored 179 runs with 177.23 strike rate

With Ball take 10 wkts with 15.30 Average

One of Greatest to play IPL . Andre Russell in #IPL2022 With Bat scored 179 runs with 177.23 strike rateWith Ball take 10 wkts with 15.30 AverageOne of Greatest to play IPL . Andre Russell in #IPL2022With Bat scored 179 runs with 177.23 strike rate 💥With Ball take 10 wkts with 15.30 Average 💥One of Greatest to play IPL . https://t.co/XfbE0sbEWG

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



But Russell still occupies the 4th spot in the list of most wickets taken. He has claimed 13 wkts @ 6.77 SR, the best SR in the death overs (Min 60 balls bowled).



#KKRvGT 15 bowlers have bowled more overs in the death (17-20) than Andre Russell's 14.4 overs since IPL 2021.But Russell still occupies the 4th spot in the list of most wickets taken. He has claimed 13 wkts @ 6.77 SR, the best SR in the death overs (Min 60 balls bowled). 15 bowlers have bowled more overs in the death (17-20) than Andre Russell's 14.4 overs since IPL 2021.But Russell still occupies the 4th spot in the list of most wickets taken. He has claimed 13 wkts @ 6.77 SR, the best SR in the death overs (Min 60 balls bowled).#KKRvGT

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Record: Andre Russell is the first bowler in IPL to pick 4 wickets in one over spell. Record: Andre Russell is the first bowler in IPL to pick 4 wickets in one over spell.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Andre Russell becomes the first ever pacer in IPL history to pick 4 wickets in an over. Andre Russell becomes the first ever pacer in IPL history to pick 4 wickets in an over.

𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓👒 @srkian_Tanvir

Only Legend Russell can do this type of stuff 🤣 🏼 4-5 is it a football score line?Only Legend Russell can do this type of stuff 🤣 4-5 is it a football score line?Only Legend Russell can do this type of stuff 🤣🙏🏼 https://t.co/yeczbH5Qap

Pulkit Kansal @PulkitK107 #KKRvGT

KKR to Andre Russell in 20th over :- KKR to Andre Russell in 20th over :- #KKRvGTKKR to Andre Russell in 20th over :- https://t.co/IDU9OjmKoJ

JUST A FAN. @iamsrk_brk Russell and Rinku setting better chemistry than many love stories. Russell and Rinku setting better chemistry than many love stories.

Pratik @Prat1k_ Russell - Rinku what a duo Russell - Rinku what a duo 🐐

JUST A FAN. @iamsrk_brk Russell in an over-finished entire team. Goat for a reason!! Russell in an over-finished entire team. Goat for a reason!!

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



5 runs - Andre Russell*

6 runs - Rohit Sharma

8 runs - Dwayne Smith



#GTvKKR Least runs Conceded by Picking Exact 4 Wickets in an IPL match5 runs - Andre Russell*6 runs - Rohit Sharma8 runs - Dwayne Smith Least runs Conceded by Picking Exact 4 Wickets in an IPL match5 runs - Andre Russell*6 runs - Rohit Sharma 8 runs - Dwayne Smith#GTvKKR

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Travelling. And Russell gets junk wickets. Travelling. And Russell gets junk wickets. 🙌

𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓👒 @srkian_Tanvir Only Russell and Rinku playing cricket today Only Russell and Rinku playing cricket today 😂

Zalzala🔥 @ZalzalaMass Gujarat Titans is lucky Beast Russell bowled only 1 over!! If he had bowled 2 more overs he would have wrapped up the entire batting order of GT in his 3 overs! Gujarat Titans is lucky Beast Russell bowled only 1 over!! If he had bowled 2 more overs he would have wrapped up the entire batting order of GT in his 3 overs! https://t.co/LDmhfNc5ch

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

4 Wickets in an Over



Andre Russell only Player in IPL History to Achieve this both!



#GTvKKR 4 6s in an Over4 Wickets in an OverAndre Russell only Player in IPL History to Achieve this both! 4 6s in an Over ✅4 Wickets in an Over ✅Andre Russell only Player in IPL History to Achieve this both!#GTvKKR

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Love to see a young cricketer enjoy his fielding and does it with as much enthusiasm and excellence as Rinku Singh. Love to see a young cricketer enjoy his fielding and does it with as much enthusiasm and excellence as Rinku Singh.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Rinku singh has already contributed more than Varun agarbatti this season Rinku singh has already contributed more than Varun agarbatti this season

Pratik @Prat1k_



Special player for a reason Rinku didn't bat, didn't bowl & yet gave 40 points on Dream11Special player for a reason Rinku didn't bat, didn't bowl & yet gave 40 points on Dream11Special player for a reason 🐐 https://t.co/zI0EpfRtT4

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Umpire urging crowd to sit down and stop clapping before they could continue the play. Unreal scenes after Rinku Singh catch. Umpire urging crowd to sit down and stop clapping before they could continue the play. Unreal scenes after Rinku Singh catch.

Andre Russell applied brakes to GT's run-scoring in 20th over

Hardik Pandya was back in the side and the GT skipper made an interesting decision to bowl first as the pitch looked a bit dry on Saturday. Shubman Gill once again failed to get going, getting strangled down the leg-side to a delivery bowled by Tim Southee.

Pandya walked out to bat at No. 3 and took control of the powerplay with Wriddhiman Saha. The experienced wicket-keeper gradually lost his timing and was dismissed in the end for a run-a-ball 25. After his heroics in the last game, David Miller was promoted to No. 4.

The move seemed to work for the Titans as the left-hander along with the skipper took the attack to the KKR spinners. Both Narine and Chakravarthy went wicketless in their combined seven overs and GT looked set to score around the 170-run mark.

However, just as Miller looked to tee off, he was dismissed by Shivam Mavi. Southee also proved why he deserved a place in the XI by picking up the big wickets of Pandya and Rashid Khan in his final over.

The wheels just came off for the Titans in the end, thanks to some brilliant bowling by Andre Russell and fine catching from Rinku Singh in the deep.

KKR might fancy their chances of getting to the target. But with Rashid Khan in the GT ranks and a dry pitch on offer, it could be anyone's game.

