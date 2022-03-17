[Watch] Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined the franchise's training camp ahead of IPL 2022. The 32-year-old was bought back by the Orange Army for Rs 4.2 crore at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month.

The 2016 winners are conducting a training camp to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming tournament. Most of the squad have arrived along with the new-look coaching staff.

Bowling coach Dale Steyn also joined the camp earlier today. He said:

"It's good to be back with the Sunrisers, looking forward to meet the new guys and the new coaching staff. And hope, you know, this year we can give something wonderful to the fans, you know, cheer for and smile for."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar added:

"No personal goals, but of course looking forward to lifting the trophy. I know it is too far ahead down the line, and for that we need to do good things. Like I said, looking forward to give something to the fans to cheer for,"

Kumar continues his long-term stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer was roped in by the franchise in 2014 and has gone on to become an integral part of the IPL team. He was released after IPL 2021, with SRH choosing to retain Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

The Indian pacer has returned to lead the SRH pace bowling unit comprising Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi and Marco Jansen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

