"Bully the umpires, King Rinku!" - Fans split as KKR's Rinku Singh argues with umpires after not being allowed to use DRS in IPL 2022

Rinku Singh (L) and Sam Billings explaining to the umpires that they had reviewed in time. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 14, 2022 10:04 PM IST
News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was in disbelief when he wasn't allowed to review his LBW decision at the IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 14. It was the third ball of the 12th over when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan nailed his yorker to perfection.

Rinku tried to play across the line but failed to get any bat on the delivery. It hit him straight in front and the on-field umpire took his time before adjudging him out. Sam Billings at the non-striker's end straightaway signaled the umpire for a review.

But according to the rules, even the striker should signal that he wants to take a review. The southpaw was unaware of this and just stood there waiting for the DRS. After the 15-second timer was done, the on-field umpire told Rinku to make his way to the pavilion as he didn't signal for the review.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the incident. Some felt that the umpires were right as they went by the rules, while others deemed it to be yet another controversial umpiring moment among the many that this league has already seen this season.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rinku Singh after being given out, wanted to take the DRS, but the 15 seconds were over. https://t.co/F1xh5ffsTm
Goat Rinku stopped play tonight , he’s massive 🐐#IPL2022 https://t.co/B0VqbYZtDg
There was a powercut of timer for Rinku Singh. #IPL
@mufaddal_vohra Worst umpiring again. He was too late to give out. Also there was confusion running. Left no time for taking DRS. Whose fault?😑😑😑
Rinku Singh when Sam billings signalled for DRS : #SRHvKKR #KKRvSRH #IPL2022 #rinkusingh #rinku #umpire https://t.co/UETicB54Of
Bully the umpires, King Rinku.
Unreal Conspiracy against King Rinku Singh 😤 #KKRvSRH https://t.co/83hmu9kFJa
@mufaddal_vohra Sam and Rinku behaved like students of civil engineering staring Computer Science classroom and HOD catches them .
Thank you Rinku 👑 for getting out quickly so that Russell could get more overs to bat, my 🐐 https://t.co/ZBdIBoNuPl
Rinku had just no idea. What were the upm doing? Bolna chahiya tha use
Listen commentary please don't post half infoBillings signalled review and Rinku thought it will be reviewed.DRS law states While fielding ,the Captain must take the callWhile batting the batsman involved in decision must take call.That's was the confusion. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
One more controversy on umpires bhai kya he kr rhe h ye itna late our dia Rinku ko then 15 sec huye bhi nhi usse phele he samye hata dia mjk ho rha h kya ye this time #IPL disappointed us or kust anhi rply m dikha rhe rhe ki orignal decision not out 🙂 #KKRvSRH
Rare pic of Lord Rinku being sad😔 https://t.co/i80MWwQbqP
Rinku demands DRS after 15 seconds be like #IPL2022 #KKRvSRH https://t.co/gCq6yPMvFY
Rinku Singh demands DRS after the 15 seconds window closesKKR Captain:KKR Doughout:KKR Fans:#IPL2022 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/nscev2iCSD https://t.co/jtVRh7zSlb
Drama, or simple case of miscommunication, dismissal of Rinku Singh, that's a Brilliant delivery, so review won't matter here, so striker need to go for review not the runner.#KKRvSRH #Drs #KaneWilliamson #ShreyasIyer #IPL2022
Another controversy in #IPL2022 #Rinkusingh denied DRS by Umpires as they felt he didn't reviewed it in 15 Sec, but Rinku and Billings kept on arguing that they Reviewed it! #SRHvKKR #KKRvSRH #rinkusingh #IPL #DRS https://t.co/jqZLxOgmiY
@mufaddal_vohra It was fault of communication gap between Rinku and BillingsAnyways it was plumb
Timer started when Natrajan was appealing, so rinku still can take the review...Poor from Umpire..#KKRvSRH
Dale Steyn's reaction to the late call of Rinku Singh's wicket🔥#DaleSteyn #IPL #IPL2022 #Cricket #KKRvSRH #KKRvsSRH #Cricket #CricketWinner https://t.co/q8PoABZOxw

Billings, Russell power KKR to 177/6

KKR made the bold decision to bat first after winning the toss. But once again, they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer all looked good in the beginning, but couldn't convert their starts.

SRH speedster Umran Malik was once again irresistible with his pace as he picked up three wickets. After Rinku Singh's wicket, it looked like KKR would struggle to get to 160.

But Billings was then joined by Andre Russell at the crease and the duo built a smart partnership. While Russell took his time to get set, Billings kept playing the big shots at the other end.

But once Russell was set, he took it upon himself to take KKR to a competitive total. Despite losing the wicket of Billings at the death, Kolkata will be happy that Russell's 49*(28) has helped them post 177/6 in their 20 overs.

SRH have a decent batting line-up that is capable of chasing this score down. But they are on a losing streak and if the KKR bowlers start well, the chase could go right down to the wire.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
