"Bully the umpires, King Rinku!" - Fans split as KKR's Rinku Singh argues with umpires after not being allowed to use DRS in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was in disbelief when he wasn't allowed to review his LBW decision at the IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 14. It was the third ball of the 12th over when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan nailed his yorker to perfection.
Rinku tried to play across the line but failed to get any bat on the delivery. It hit him straight in front and the on-field umpire took his time before adjudging him out. Sam Billings at the non-striker's end straightaway signaled the umpire for a review.
But according to the rules, even the striker should signal that he wants to take a review. The southpaw was unaware of this and just stood there waiting for the DRS. After the 15-second timer was done, the on-field umpire told Rinku to make his way to the pavilion as he didn't signal for the review.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to the incident. Some felt that the umpires were right as they went by the rules, while others deemed it to be yet another controversial umpiring moment among the many that this league has already seen this season.
Here are some of the reactions:
Billings, Russell power KKR to 177/6
KKR made the bold decision to bat first after winning the toss. But once again, they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer all looked good in the beginning, but couldn't convert their starts.
SRH speedster Umran Malik was once again irresistible with his pace as he picked up three wickets. After Rinku Singh's wicket, it looked like KKR would struggle to get to 160.
But Billings was then joined by Andre Russell at the crease and the duo built a smart partnership. While Russell took his time to get set, Billings kept playing the big shots at the other end.
But once Russell was set, he took it upon himself to take KKR to a competitive total. Despite losing the wicket of Billings at the death, Kolkata will be happy that Russell's 49*(28) has helped them post 177/6 in their 20 overs.
SRH have a decent batting line-up that is capable of chasing this score down. But they are on a losing streak and if the KKR bowlers start well, the chase could go right down to the wire.