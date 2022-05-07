"Can't imagine Yashasvi Jaiswal was sitting out for this fraud dot ball merchant!" - Fans slam RR management for backing Padikkal over Jaiswal in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up big time on his comeback and dished out a match-winning performance as his team picked up two crucial points to have a foot in the door in the playoffs.

The 20-year-old clobbered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to all parts of the ground and ensured RR had their noses in front in the chase while he was there at the crease. Although he couldn't finish the game off for his team, he ensured he had done enough to get them a crucial victory.

Fans on Twitter hailed Jaiswal for showing great character despite being inexplicably dropped from the team after just a couple of games. Some also slammed RR management for benching such a match-winner. Here are some of the reactions:

parthiv patel @parthiv9 #rrvspbks #CricketTwitter So happy to see Yashasvi Jaiswal getting runs..a genuinely hardworking and talented cricketer… So happy to see Yashasvi Jaiswal getting runs..a genuinely hardworking and talented cricketer…👏👏👏#rrvspbks #CricketTwitter

Lazy Guy @kuzhi__madiyan Jaiswal showing how to play in front of 7 cr player Jaiswal showing how to play in front of 7 cr player

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur

“Jos bhai, Jos bhai, any movement?” Love it #rrvspbks Jaiswal to his non striker Buttler“Jos bhai, Jos bhai, any movement?” Love it Jaiswal to his non striker Buttler“Jos bhai, Jos bhai, any movement?” Love it 😊❤️ #rrvspbks

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 Jaiswal already played an innings with more score and better SR than Padikkal did in this season, that too in a comeback game Jaiswal already played an innings with more score and better SR than Padikkal did in this season, that too in a comeback game

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Jaiswal in this innings is making the RR management look both smart & foolish at the same time.



Smart, for retaining him, and foolish, for playing Paddikal over him. Jaiswal in this innings is making the RR management look both smart & foolish at the same time.Smart, for retaining him, and foolish, for playing Paddikal over him.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 This is elite game awareness and intent from Yashasvi Jaiswal and to do it while making a come back and with Paddikal dotting up at the other end makes it even more special. This is elite game awareness and intent from Yashasvi Jaiswal and to do it while making a come back and with Paddikal dotting up at the other end makes it even more special.#IPL2022

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Jaiswal sitting on my fantasy bench 🙃 Jaiswal sitting on my fantasy bench 🙃 https://t.co/pTKdme8ZzD

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Yashasvi Jaiswal was fearless in his come back match. Well played young man Yashasvi Jaiswal was fearless in his come back match. Well played young man 👏

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This is just incredible batting from Jaiswal, playing with the bowler and finding the gaps. This is just incredible batting from Jaiswal, playing with the bowler and finding the gaps.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Incredible knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal, take a bow Yash. Incredible knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal, take a bow Yash.

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues Jaiswal has his technical issues, but he has exceptional match awareness and understanding of the game for someone so young. Jaiswal has his technical issues, but he has exceptional match awareness and understanding of the game for someone so young.

† @VKcertifiedd Even Jaiswal is smoking this Sandeep Sharma but Kohli used to treat him as prime McGrath Even Jaiswal is smoking this Sandeep Sharma but Kohli used to treat him as prime McGrath 😭

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully RR played paddikal over Jaiswal because they paid a lot of money for him? RR played paddikal over Jaiswal because they paid a lot of money for him?

Dave @CricketDave27 RR had Jaiswal playing chess on their Twitter page whilst they were using a randomiser app to decide who to play in their batting lineup RR had Jaiswal playing chess on their Twitter page whilst they were using a randomiser app to decide who to play in their batting lineup

† @VKcertifiedd Jaiswal has got the best seat in the house to learn from the Goat t20 specialist Devdutt padikkal Jaiswal has got the best seat in the house to learn from the Goat t20 specialist Devdutt padikkal

Foresay Sports English @ForesayEnglish 🏻 Even after seniors Buttler and Samson got out early, this man accelerated the score, didn't let the required run rate go up too high. A good match winning knock



#IPL2022 Well played Jaiswal🏻 Even after seniors Buttler and Samson got out early, this man accelerated the score, didn't let the required run rate go up too high. A good match winning knock Well played Jaiswal👏🏻 Even after seniors Buttler and Samson got out early, this man accelerated the score, didn't let the required run rate go up too high. A good match winning knock💥#IPL2022 https://t.co/KCKLsUJNu8

Heisenberg @himani2213

#IPL2022 Can't imagine jaiswal was sitting out for this fruad dot ball merchant pottikal Can't imagine jaiswal was sitting out for this fruad dot ball merchant pottikal😭#IPL2022

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 Every boundary Jaiswal smashing is a slap on Samson and Sanga's face Every boundary Jaiswal smashing is a slap on Samson and Sanga's face

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer star in RR's win

Jos Buttler generally gets RR off to a flying start and sometimes he doesn't get enough help from the other end. However, this time Yashasvi Jaiswal was up to the task and gave Buttler that much-needed breathing space to get himself going.

The English star did get a good start, but failed to get a big score. Sanju Samson once again looked so good in the middle, but fell to a soft dismissal. Devdutt Padikkal was demoted to No.4, and understandably, he struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Dot balls from one end increased the pressure on Jaiswal to go for the big shot and he perished in the process. It looked like Punjab would make a roaring comeback and perhaps even pull off an upset.

But Shimron Hetmyer once again proved why he is one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls and ensured that RR got over the line with two balls to spare.

