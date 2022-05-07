×
Create
Notifications

"Can't imagine Yashasvi Jaiswal was sitting out for this fraud dot ball merchant!" - Fans slam RR management for backing Padikkal over Jaiswal in IPL 2022

Yashasvi Jaiswal&#039;s blazing 68 ensured RR a crucial win over PBKS. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Yashasvi Jaiswal's blazing 68 ensured RR a crucial win over PBKS. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 07, 2022 09:11 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up big time on his comeback and dished out a match-winning performance as his team picked up two crucial points to have a foot in the door in the playoffs.

The 20-year-old clobbered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to all parts of the ground and ensured RR had their noses in front in the chase while he was there at the crease. Although he couldn't finish the game off for his team, he ensured he had done enough to get them a crucial victory.

Fans on Twitter hailed Jaiswal for showing great character despite being inexplicably dropped from the team after just a couple of games. Some also slammed RR management for benching such a match-winner. Here are some of the reactions:

So happy to see Yashasvi Jaiswal getting runs..a genuinely hardworking and talented cricketer…👏👏👏#rrvspbks #CricketTwitter
Jaiswal showing how to play in front of 7 cr player
Jaiswal to his non striker Buttler“Jos bhai, Jos bhai, any movement?” Love it 😊❤️ #rrvspbks
Jaiswal already played an innings with more score and better SR than Padikkal did in this season, that too in a comeback game
Yashaswi Jaiswal seems to have rediscovered himself today #RRvsPBKS
Jaiswal in this innings is making the RR management look both smart & foolish at the same time.Smart, for retaining him, and foolish, for playing Paddikal over him.
This is elite game awareness and intent from Yashasvi Jaiswal and to do it while making a come back and with Paddikal dotting up at the other end makes it even more special.#IPL2022
Jaiswal sitting on my fantasy bench 🙃 https://t.co/pTKdme8ZzD
Yashasvi Jaiswal was fearless in his come back match. Well played young man 👏
This is just incredible batting from Jaiswal, playing with the bowler and finding the gaps.
Incredible knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal, take a bow Yash.
Jaiswal has his technical issues, but he has exceptional match awareness and understanding of the game for someone so young.
Even Jaiswal is smoking this Sandeep Sharma but Kohli used to treat him as prime McGrath 😭
RR played paddikal over Jaiswal because they paid a lot of money for him?
RR had Jaiswal playing chess on their Twitter page whilst they were using a randomiser app to decide who to play in their batting lineup
Yashasvi Jaiswal well played in today's match #rrvspbks #TATAIPL https://t.co/Ajg6kJOUp2
Jaiswal has got the best seat in the house to learn from the Goat t20 specialist Devdutt padikkal
Wow Yashasvi Jaiswal, what a knock.
Well played Jaiswal👏🏻 Even after seniors Buttler and Samson got out early, this man accelerated the score, didn't let the required run rate go up too high. A good match winning knock💥#IPL2022 https://t.co/KCKLsUJNu8
Can't imagine jaiswal was sitting out for this fruad dot ball merchant pottikal😭#IPL2022
Every boundary Jaiswal smashing is a slap on Samson and Sanga's face

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer star in RR's win

Jos Buttler generally gets RR off to a flying start and sometimes he doesn't get enough help from the other end. However, this time Yashasvi Jaiswal was up to the task and gave Buttler that much-needed breathing space to get himself going.

The English star did get a good start, but failed to get a big score. Sanju Samson once again looked so good in the middle, but fell to a soft dismissal. Devdutt Padikkal was demoted to No.4, and understandably, he struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Dot balls from one end increased the pressure on Jaiswal to go for the big shot and he perished in the process. It looked like Punjab would make a roaring comeback and perhaps even pull off an upset.

Also Read Article Continues below

But Shimron Hetmyer once again proved why he is one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls and ensured that RR got over the line with two balls to spare.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी