"Can't imagine Yashasvi Jaiswal was sitting out for this fraud dot ball merchant!" - Fans slam RR management for backing Padikkal over Jaiswal in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up big time on his comeback and dished out a match-winning performance as his team picked up two crucial points to have a foot in the door in the playoffs.
The 20-year-old clobbered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to all parts of the ground and ensured RR had their noses in front in the chase while he was there at the crease. Although he couldn't finish the game off for his team, he ensured he had done enough to get them a crucial victory.
Fans on Twitter hailed Jaiswal for showing great character despite being inexplicably dropped from the team after just a couple of games. Some also slammed RR management for benching such a match-winner. Here are some of the reactions:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer star in RR's win
Jos Buttler generally gets RR off to a flying start and sometimes he doesn't get enough help from the other end. However, this time Yashasvi Jaiswal was up to the task and gave Buttler that much-needed breathing space to get himself going.
The English star did get a good start, but failed to get a big score. Sanju Samson once again looked so good in the middle, but fell to a soft dismissal. Devdutt Padikkal was demoted to No.4, and understandably, he struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Dot balls from one end increased the pressure on Jaiswal to go for the big shot and he perished in the process. It looked like Punjab would make a roaring comeback and perhaps even pull off an upset.
But Shimron Hetmyer once again proved why he is one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls and ensured that RR got over the line with two balls to spare.
