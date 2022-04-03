×
"Captain King Pandya!" - Fans hail Hardik Pandya as GT maintain hundred percent win record against DC in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya's proactive captaincy and gun bowling played an important part in GT's win over DC. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 03, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their sensational start to the IPL 2022 season by winning their second game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs. The 28-year-old was proactive with his captaincy and also made an all-round impact on the game.

A fantastic knock of 84 from Shubman Gill set up a competitive total of 171/4 in GT's 20 overs. With the trend being this season that teams who chase mostly win, DC would have backed themselves to get to the target.

However, some fine work by the GT bowlers coupled with brilliant captaincy from Hardik Pandya meant that DC fell 14 runs short. After the kind of auction that GT had, not many had given them a chance to do well in their debut IPL season.

However, Hardik Pandya is enjoying a sensational comeback to competitive cricket and is contributing with bat and ball as well as captain. Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see this version of the 28-year-old and believe it is a great sign for the Indian team. Here are some of the reactions:

Hardik Pandya as a captainBatting bhi meri, bowling bhi meri...#GujaratTitans #IPL2022 #IPL
Frauds getting exposed. Already said India won't get another Hardik Pandya https://t.co/cLVpHAWUIU
Pandya bowling a back of a length consistently with good lines and good pace is the best news for India.
So bowling at 141kph was the “surprise” Hardik Pandya wanted us to see for ourselves.
Fully fit Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable.
Cricket Twitter isn't hyping the captaincy of Hardik Pandya enough like it has been for a few other Captains. He has been spot on with his bowling changes in the first 2 matches so far.
Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022 took up the captaincy, batting at No.4, bowling his full quota of overs and consistently clocking 140kmph. He's marking a great return to cricket after struggling with injuries.
Hardik Pandya went for the attack as a captain by bowling Lockie Ferguson in the 15th & 17th over then Rashid in the 16th over and at the end it paid off - being a captain for the first time, he has been fearless. Very good start.
Hardik Pandya is breathing fire. Firing 140kmph consistently. #DCvsGT #IPL2022 https://t.co/fJPJhq1FFf
Let us appreciate Hardik Pandya's captaincy skills, well captained and he looked confident in the two matches. The bowling changes today was beautifully done by him. And yes! the bowler is finally back, it's so good to see him back with bat and bowl!♥️ https://t.co/SeDgbgQPK4
2 wins for Gujarat, captain king pandya @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/IKgsKf65SZ

Hardik Pandya's smart bowling changes did the trick against DC

DC didn't begin well once again with the bat, as they were reeling at 34/3 inside the powerplay. Lockie Ferguson and Hardik Pandya asked tough questions to the batters with their accurate line and length.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant came to the crease and began to counter-attack in his unique fashion. He found an able partner in Lalit Yadav and the duo stabilized DC's run-chase.

Yadav was unfortunately run-out and that brought the dangerous Rovman Powell to the crease. Pandya took a punt by bowling Rahul Tewatia, but the all-rounder leaked runs and it looked like DC were on their way to a comfortable win.

Normally, most captains would have preserved their wicket-taking bowler for the backend of the innings. However, understanding that a wicket was crucial at that stage, Pandya brought Lockie Ferguson back into the attack.

The move worked as Ferguson removed the dangerous Pant and also the hero of DC's game, Axar Patel. Pandya once again went for the kill and completed the quota of Rashid Khan.

Rashid picked up an important wicket of Shardul Thakur and that pegged back DC big time. Powell was DC’s last hope, but Pandya gave the ball to Mohammed Shami and the speedster struck, sending back the dangerous West Indies star.

Pandya's attacking approach and fearless bowling changes showed that although he is inexperienced as a captain, he has a great cricketing mind.

Edited by Parimal
