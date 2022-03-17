IPL 2022: “Celebrating colours, celebrating brotherhood” - Yash Dhull plays Holi with Rishabh Pant and other DC teammates

Young Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Yash Dhull has shared pictures of Holi celebrations in the franchise camp on his Instagram handle. The festival of colors will be celebrated on Friday, March 18.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and all-rounder Lalit Yadav are also seen in the images, apart from the U-19 World Cup-winning captain. 19-year-old Dhull was picked up by the Delhi franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for ₹50 lakh.

Uploading pictures of Holi celebrations with his DC teammates on Instagram, the youngster wrote:

“Celebrating colours. Celebrating brotherhood. Happy Holi everyone.”

Ripal Patel also shared some pictures of Holi celebrations by DC players with a similar caption.

Delhi topped the IPL 2021 league stage but failed to make it to the final, losing both Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

“This is my first time in the IPL and I am giving my 100 percent” - Yash Dhull

On Wednesday, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal and Ashwin Hebbar had their first training session with the Delhi Capitals. Speaking about joining the DC franchise, Dhull had said:

“This is my first time in the IPL and I am giving my 100 percent in everything that I am doing.”

He also expressed excitement over the opportunity to interact with some of the game's big names. The 19-year-old added:

“I am looking forward to interacting with Rishabh bhaiyya (Pant) and David Warner. I am also very excited to meet Ricky Ponting. He has been a great player and a great human being. It will be a big achievement for me to interact with him.”

Under Dhull, India lifted the U19 World Cup in West Indies earlier this year, defeating England by four wickets in a tense final. Subsequently, the talented batter made an unforgettable debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

He smashed hundreds in both innings in his first Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. In the game against Chhattisgarh, he hammered an unbeaten double hundred in the second innings.

DC’s squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi and Vicky Otswal.

