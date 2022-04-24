IPL 2022: "If I am picking the 11, Krishnappa Gowtham is definitely in it" - Chris Lynn ahead of LSG vs MI clash

Australian batter Chris Lynn wants the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to include all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham in their playing XI against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. He called Gowtham "a victim of his own success," saying he was unlucky to be dropped a few games ago and should be brought back for his spin-bowling prowess.

Gowtham has played two matches for LSG this season. The experienced off-spinner completed his quota in both games and picked up three wickets overall. Usually a lower-order batter, Gowtham was sent at No. 3 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) - the only time he got to bat in both games - and got out for a golden duck.

Lynn said Manish Pandey, who replaced the all-rounder, was included to bolster Lucknow's batting. He added that now that the pitches in Maharashtra are getting "tired" and frendlier for spinners, Gowtham should be a certainty in the first 11.

Lynn told ESPNcricinfo:

"I think he's a victim of his own success. He's obviously had a couple of good games [but] they've brought in Manish Pandey and that's because they haven't scored enough runs and are looking to strengthen the batting order. If I am picking the 11, K Gowtham is definitely in it especially with the wickets getting a little bit more tired through the tournament now."

Speaking in the same video, former New Zealand spin all-rounder Daniel Vettori also backed Gowtham's inclusion. He cautioned against sending the 33-year-old at No. 3 again but said he will have favorable bowling match-ups against Mumbai's left-hander-heavy batting lineup. Vettori remarked:

"I think so, yes. His bowling is going to be good against Mumbai, he matches up well against the left-handers. Potentially don't need to put him at No. 3 but they can still use him as a pinch hitter against the right opposition bowler."

Gowtham has proven his ball-striking ability multiple times in T20 cricket, having struck at 196.88 in his debut IPL season in 2018 and then at 155.56 in 2020. By including him in the lower-order, LSG can send Marcus Stoinis at No. 3 where Pandey has struggled, thus solving two issues in one go.

"If their method is working, they should continue to do it" - Daniel Vettori on LSG's batting-order shifts

LSG have deployed a different batting order in six of their seven games so far, shuffling players to find favorable matchups against opposition bowlers and trying to maintain the left-hand right-hand combination. Asked if the strategy should continue despite mixed results, Vettori said he'll back it "at this stage". He said:

"Obviously, a lot of thought goes into these decisions, they look at analysis and matchups. I'll back them up at this stage. If their method is working, they should continue to do it."

The LSG vs MI match will be played at the Wankhade Stadium, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

