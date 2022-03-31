"He is always a step ahead of the batters" - Chris Lynn lauds Harshal Patel for outfoxing Andre Russell during RCB vs KKR clash 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel emerged as one of the top performers during the side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has showered praise on the seamer for getting the better of an explosive batter like Andre Russell.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Lynn mentioned that Patel is a bowler who is always a step ahead of the batters. He described how the right-armer troubled Russell with his variations and ultimately dismissed him in the encounter.

"Harshal Patel is proactive and is always a step ahead. His first ball to Andre Russell was an off-cutter. Russell then wasn't expecting a slower-ball bouncer where he tried to play a big cut shot. The beauty of it is that his on-pace delivery is still quite slippery, so he beat him for pace on the 2nd ball. There was also a ball that he squeezed to short fine-leg. The pressure built up so much on him after the dot balls that he played the shot out of panic."

In the same conversation, ex-India player Wasim Jaffer pointed out that Patel showed smartness against the swashbuckler by bowling wide outside the off-stump. He said:

"Harshal Patel started his over by bowling a little close to Russell and that is when he tried to swing it to his favoured area of mid-wicket. But after that, he bowled a little wider. He surprised him with the pace and got the edge ultimately. He was very proactive there and wanted him to hit on the off-side."

It is worth mentioning that Patel started his spell with two maiden overs. The RCB bowler also claimed the important wicket of Sam Billings. KKR ultimately were bundled out for 128 runs.

"When you are batting with him, your game awareness has to be on point" - Chris Lynn on RCB's Dinesh Karthik

Lynn, who has played alongside Dinesh Karthik for KKR in the past, suggested that one needs to be on his toes while batting with the keeper-batter. He also revealed that the 36-year-old would often do press-ups and run around while trying to warm-up before coming in to bat.

"I've played with Dinesh Karthik and when he used to be the incoming batter, after the end of the over he would do five press-ups, run back and touch the dressing room door at the Eden Gardens. When you are batting with him, your game awareness has to be on point."

Karthik showed brilliant composure in the final over of the game to steer RCB to their maiden win of the season. He contributed significantly with his unbeaten knock of 14 off just 7 deliveries and helped his side cross the line in a low-scoring thriller.

