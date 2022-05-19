"Competition between umpires and technology to see who's more terrible!" - Fans slam DRS for controversial dismissal of GT's Matthew Wade in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Matthew Wade will consider himself unlucky for the way he was dismissed against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2022 on Thursday. The 34-year-old had scored just 98 runs in seven games before tonight and would have loved to have a big score under his belt going into the playoffs.
Wade looked good for his 16, but a flaw in technology once again led to a controversial decision. Wade tried to sweep Glenn Maxwell and the ball hit his pads. The on-field umpire gave it out and Wade had no hesitation in reviewing it as he was confident he hit it.
While there was a clear deflection as the ball traveled from the bat to the pads, UltraEdge showed no spike. As per the protocol, the third umpire had no evidence from technology to overturn the decision and Matthew Wade had to depart.
The 34-year-old was understandably livid and smashed his helmet and bat as he entered the dressing room in frustration. Fans on Twitter too felt that it was about time that Hotspot should be used in the IPL instead of relying just on UltraEdge.
Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan help GT post 168/5
Wriddhiman Saha once again got GT off to a flying start. But his partner Shubman Gill was dismissed, thanks to a one-handed stunner from Glenn Maxwell in the slips.
Wade played a few shots but his unfortunate dismissal brought skipper Hardik Pandya to the crease. The captain ran for a risky single and Saha had to pay the price for it by getting run out.
However, David Miller and Pandya put together a crucial half-century stand and set it up nicely for them to explode at the death. Although GT lost Miller and then Rahul Tewatia in quick succession, Rashid Khan walked out and played an important cameo.
Pandya also struck some blows to take the Titans to a respectable 168/5. Although 169 doesn't look like a daunting total, GT have the bowling attack to make the chase tricky for the RCB batters.