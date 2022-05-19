"Competition between umpires and technology to see who's more terrible!" - Fans slam DRS for controversial dismissal of GT's Matthew Wade in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Matthew Wade will consider himself unlucky for the way he was dismissed against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2022 on Thursday. The 34-year-old had scored just 98 runs in seven games before tonight and would have loved to have a big score under his belt going into the playoffs.

Wade looked good for his 16, but a flaw in technology once again led to a controversial decision. Wade tried to sweep Glenn Maxwell and the ball hit his pads. The on-field umpire gave it out and Wade had no hesitation in reviewing it as he was confident he hit it.

While there was a clear deflection as the ball traveled from the bat to the pads, UltraEdge showed no spike. As per the protocol, the third umpire had no evidence from technology to overturn the decision and Matthew Wade had to depart.

The 34-year-old was understandably livid and smashed his helmet and bat as he entered the dressing room in frustration. Fans on Twitter too felt that it was about time that Hotspot should be used in the IPL instead of relying just on UltraEdge.

Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Maine toh ab DRS pe rona hi chhod diya hain. Humme toh naseeb bhi nahi hua tha. #IPL Maine toh ab DRS pe rona hi chhod diya hain. Humme toh naseeb bhi nahi hua tha. #IPL

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Wade couldn't believe it. Can't blame the third umpire as well. He has to go by the snicko-meter only as per the rules. Wade couldn't believe it. Can't blame the third umpire as well. He has to go by the snicko-meter only as per the rules.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Okay on field umpire and ultra edge can go to sleep because that’s been the story of the season for the umpires.

There was a clear deflection. Eyes are wide open but we rely on techno more & on field umps are asleep. Okay on field umpire and ultra edge can go to sleep because that’s been the story of the season for the umpires. There was a clear deflection. Eyes are wide open but we rely on techno more & on field umps are asleep.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Matthew Wade is disappointed about getting out or embarrassed about telling everyone that he hit it? #IPL Matthew Wade is disappointed about getting out or embarrassed about telling everyone that he hit it? #IPL

Prithvi @Puneite_ Iska 200 rupay jyada lagega, spike nahi dikhata snicko mein Iska 200 rupay jyada lagega, spike nahi dikhata snicko mein https://t.co/x8XHVDXcKn

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang I know there are protocols in place but if, by whatever reason, technology can't detect an edge would love the TV umpire to use his discretion to make the right call. I know there are protocols in place but if, by whatever reason, technology can't detect an edge would love the TV umpire to use his discretion to make the right call.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Rather have no umpire at square leg if you are sending that upstairs Rather have no umpire at square leg if you are sending that upstairs

Cricket baba @Cricketbaba5 Wade in dressing room Wade in dressing room https://t.co/0do1fdq5Rn

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric A specialist third umpire would more than likely ignore the technology and actually see that the ball has changed direction off the bat for that Wade dismissal. A specialist third umpire would more than likely ignore the technology and actually see that the ball has changed direction off the bat for that Wade dismissal.

Balashankar Prasanna @BalashankarPra4 That felt like a massive deflection. Strange that UltraEdge didn't show a spike. No wonder Wade was disappointed. #IPL2022 That felt like a massive deflection. Strange that UltraEdge didn't show a spike. No wonder Wade was disappointed. #IPL2022

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Glenn Maxwell had some explaining to do



📸: Disney+Hotstar



#IPL #RCB Matthew Wade was clearly not satisfied with the decision which got him out 🤯Glenn Maxwell had some explaining to do📸: Disney+Hotstar #IPL 2022 #Aavade Matthew Wade was clearly not satisfied with the decision which got him out 🤯Glenn Maxwell had some explaining to do 👀📸: Disney+Hotstar#IPL #IPL2022 #Aavade #RCB https://t.co/o1SVlBYhGv

Alok Baba @tiwarialok91 There was a visible deflection as the ball passes the bat/glove, I really can't understand how ultra edge works. Not surprised that Matthew Wade was so shocked. There was a visible deflection as the ball passes the bat/glove, I really can't understand how ultra edge works. Not surprised that Matthew Wade was so shocked.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket Let’s see how Kohli reacts to Wade coming up to him smiling after an allegedly rough decision. Let’s see how Kohli reacts to Wade coming up to him smiling after an allegedly rough decision.

Venkat @__veebee31 Wade seriously robbed Wade seriously robbed 😂😂😂

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803

Mathew Wade - Edged it but snicko didn't show it



What a technology Rohit Sharma.- Didn't Edge It but snicko showed itMathew Wade - Edged it but snicko didn't show itWhat a technology Rohit Sharma.- Didn't Edge It but snicko showed it Mathew Wade - Edged it but snicko didn't show it What a technology 👏👏👏 https://t.co/UqjwXtegu8

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS See! That was clearly deflection but the umpire's clearly don't check for that, Ultra Edge let Wade down there. See! That was clearly deflection but the umpire's clearly don't check for that, Ultra Edge let Wade down there.

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803



But didn't have the courtesy to tell Faf to take back the appeal Virat saw that clear visible edge and talked to Wade about it.But didn't have the courtesy to tell Faf to take back the appeal Virat saw that clear visible edge and talked to Wade about it. But didn't have the courtesy to tell Faf to take back the appeal 👏👏👏

Shashank @Shashank18_70 Virat to Wade : Choti bachi ho kya Virat to Wade : Choti bachi ho kya😂 https://t.co/zjojYkctNp

Dy tweets @Tweets_dy_ Mathew Wade breaking stuff in anger inside dressing room Mathew Wade breaking stuff in anger inside dressing room 😱 https://t.co/R77PvyawSU

anti patterning my life @Sammith130 Pandya throwing his bat towards umpire in support of his teammate Wade

What a leaded Pandya throwing his bat towards umpire in support of his teammate WadeWhat a leaded

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Wade is NOT happy Wade is NOT happy 😃 https://t.co/XDDtFVX0HR

Sai @akakrcb6 Thank God I thought we were gonna get hit by Wade... Thank God, embarrassment reduced little. Thank God I thought we were gonna get hit by Wade... Thank God, embarrassment reduced little.

Ashwini/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ🇮🇳(KP Navgire STAN) @AshuCric07 Clear deviation of bat off to pads. Again Wade dismissals proves that Hotspot >>>> Ultra edge. Clear deviation of bat off to pads. Again Wade dismissals proves that Hotspot >>>> Ultra edge.

ARK @TheCricketArk And about the Wade dismissal, looked like it deviated off his bat (worst case off golves). It was a clear devation but ultra edge didn't picked anything. Shocking. And about the Wade dismissal, looked like it deviated off his bat (worst case off golves). It was a clear devation but ultra edge didn't picked anything. Shocking.

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 Wade la ved laglay.. Wade la ved laglay..

. @RCB_17_ Yes that was wrong decision ok..

But Wade acting as if he would scored 100 Yes that was wrong decision ok..But Wade acting as if he would scored 100

Himanshu @Spread__hate twitter.com/Sobuujj/status… ً @Sobuujj Fffsss Fffsss https://t.co/n7HVFZ6nKG I think this is the last match Wade play in ipl that's why he is so sad. I think this is the last match Wade play in ipl that's why he is so sad. 😭 twitter.com/Sobuujj/status…

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Umpires too dependent on the tools used for DRS. Agree with Smith and Swanny that the ball changed the direction and it could only be due to bat. Umpires too dependent on the tools used for DRS. Agree with Smith and Swanny that the ball changed the direction and it could only be due to bat.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



And the technology might beat the humans here



#IPL2022 Competition between umpires and DRS this year to see who's more terrible!And the technology might beat the humans here Competition between umpires and DRS this year to see who's more terrible!And the technology might beat the humans here #IPL2022

Jeet Vachharajani🏏🎯 @Jeetv27 I cannot believe this. There was a clear deviation that wasn't caught by the UltraEdge.



Umpiring has been shambolic, but so has been the technology that needs plenty of work to be full-proof. I cannot believe this. There was a clear deviation that wasn't caught by the UltraEdge.Umpiring has been shambolic, but so has been the technology that needs plenty of work to be full-proof.

Darpan Jain @darpanjain103 This happened with Rohit Sharma earlier in the tournament too. Ideally, the third umpire should check it with 2-3 angles without ultraedge before actually using it. This happened with Rohit Sharma earlier in the tournament too. Ideally, the third umpire should check it with 2-3 angles without ultraedge before actually using it.

Anmol @anmol1999 Ball clearly change the direction ....but no spike on ULTRAEDGE........... imagine AMBANI JOKES and UMPIRE JOKE if this happens when Mumbai Indians bowling............ Ball clearly change the direction ....but no spike on ULTRAEDGE........... imagine AMBANI JOKES and UMPIRE JOKE if this happens when Mumbai Indians bowling............ https://t.co/IhaIwWhOdS

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket What a comedy lol. Matthew Wade told it hit the bat and immediately took the review. All RCB fielders went back to their positions before Ultraedge showed a straight line 🤣 #RCBvGT What a comedy lol. Matthew Wade told it hit the bat and immediately took the review. All RCB fielders went back to their positions before Ultraedge showed a straight line 🤣 #RCBvGT

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan help GT post 168/5

Wriddhiman Saha once again got GT off to a flying start. But his partner Shubman Gill was dismissed, thanks to a one-handed stunner from Glenn Maxwell in the slips.

Wade played a few shots but his unfortunate dismissal brought skipper Hardik Pandya to the crease. The captain ran for a risky single and Saha had to pay the price for it by getting run out.

However, David Miller and Pandya put together a crucial half-century stand and set it up nicely for them to explode at the death. Although GT lost Miller and then Rahul Tewatia in quick succession, Rashid Khan walked out and played an important cameo.

Pandya also struck some blows to take the Titans to a respectable 168/5. Although 169 doesn't look like a daunting total, GT have the bowling attack to make the chase tricky for the RCB batters.

