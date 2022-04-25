"CSK fielding Pakistan level!" - Fans roast Chennai for sloppy fielding once again in IPL 2022

Poor fielding from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coupled with some sensible batting from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has given the latter a fantastic total of 187/4 on Monday. As seen in the previous game at the Wankhede Stadium, a target of 169 was enough and Punjab would feel confident about defending their total.

Shikhar Dhawan played a sensational knock of 88 in his 200th IPL innings. The veteran southpaw also became only the second player after Virat Kohli to cross the 6000-run mark in the IPL.

CSK had their moments on the field, but couldn't quite capitalize on them. The dropped chances and extras have ensured that the Men in Yellow conceded about 20 runs above what was supposed to be a par score.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with CSK's performance on the field. Looking at their inconsistent batting, some fans reckon it might be too steep a chase for them on this tricky wicket. Here are some of the reactions:

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Chennai Super Kings is missing @imraina in fielding, more than anything else at the moment. Quick fire throws, direct hits and forever safe catching hands. Chennai Super Kings is missing @imraina in fielding, more than anything else at the moment. Quick fire throws, direct hits and forever safe catching hands. https://t.co/wjQFMfbwPD

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Bc what garbage fielding this has been from CSK. We were not this bad even when mocked as daddies army. #IPL Bc what garbage fielding this has been from CSK. We were not this bad even when mocked as daddies army. #IPL

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak



Tonight, Santner has dropped a catch off Jadeja Last match, Jadeja dropped catches off SantnerTonight, Santner has dropped a catch off Jadeja Last match, Jadeja dropped catches off SantnerTonight, Santner has dropped a catch off Jadeja 😂

Manya @CSKian716 Name : CSK

Fav hobby : Dropping catches Name : CSKFav hobby : Dropping catches

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns CSK must be the team that has dropped the most catches in #IPL2022 CSK must be the team that has dropped the most catches in #IPL2022.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 CSK players are out of touch for catches/fielding. Even the best are struggling. CSK players are out of touch for catches/fielding. Even the best are struggling.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS One boundary less in that over. Jadeja bowling this. He could go for 3 boundaries or take a wicket. Jai Mata Di over this for Punjab! One boundary less in that over. Jadeja bowling this. He could go for 3 boundaries or take a wicket. Jai Mata Di over this for Punjab! Come on Chennai. Cannot be dropping such catches. That too Santner! Poor stuff, given BR two lives. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… Come on Chennai. Cannot be dropping such catches. That too Santner! Poor stuff, given BR two lives. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

ᴍᴀʀᴛʏ ᴍᴄꜰʟʏ @MrVTweetz : dropping catches, dropping catches… I Don’t Like It But dropping catches Like Me : dropping catches, dropping catches… I Don’t Like It But dropping catches Like Me 💛 : dropping catches, dropping catches… I Don’t Like It But dropping catches Like Me https://t.co/dZxgP0XRel

CSK Cheems 💛 @CheemsCricket 🏾 Please don’t share the Insta id of fielding coach. Share it to me first and then you can proceed Please don’t share the Insta id of fielding coach. Share it to me first and then you can proceed 🙏🏾

Dan @D4nAfc Fielding coach that CSK needs Fielding coach that CSK needs https://t.co/IYV0C3qFzw

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket Would’ve loved to listen to MS grin and speak of his acceptance of CSK’s fielding because they’re not youngsters. Would’ve loved to listen to MS grin and speak of his acceptance of CSK’s fielding because they’re not youngsters.

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ CSK's fielding errors are contagious CSK's fielding errors are contagious

MAHIYANK™ @Mahiyank_78 . Only shivam dube has imporved his fielding among all csk players Only shivam dube has imporved his fielding among all csk players 🐐💛.

Div🦁 @div_yumm Even CSK's fielding can win this year's trophy. Even CSK's fielding can win this year's trophy.

Maddy Madhav @MaddyMadhav_



Worst from



#IPL2022 If one team gets bad at fielding and they certainly don't deserve to win matches !Worst from #CSK𓃬 so far.. If one team gets bad at fielding and they certainly don't deserve to win matches !Worst from #CSK𓃬 so far..#IPL2022

🇯 @iam_jatinnn CSK fielding Pakistan level 🤣🤣 CSK fielding Pakistan level 🤣🤣

Shafin.🦁💛 @Shafin2104 In terms of fielding : Audience> CSK fielders. In terms of fielding : Audience> CSK fielders.

Dhawan, Rajapaksa punished CSK's mistakes with century stand

Having been bundled out for just 115 in their previous game, Punjab began their innings a bit cautiously. They had a subdued powerplay and lost skipper Mayank Agarwal, who perished while trying to up the ante.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was brought back into the side for today's game and he tried to consolidate the PBKS innings alongside Dhawan. The duo were a bit patient in their approach and it looked like Punjab had initially gone into a shell.

However, Rajapaksa was dropped twice by CSK, which helped the Sri Lankan break the shackles. Dhawan, too, gradually started finding boundaries at regular intervals and began to make up for a relatively slow start.

Chennai's sloppy fielding didn't help their cause at all as Dhawan and Rajapaksa added 110 runs for the second wicket. Liam Livingstone played a handy cameo of 19 and some late boundaries from Dhawan and Bairstow ensured Punjab crossed the 180-run mark.

CSK will need to make use of the powerplay as the pitch has looked a bit slow. If they get off to a good start, they will set themselves up nicely for the chase. But if Punjab pick up early wickets, it might be difficult for Chennai to get the job done.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee