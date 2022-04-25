"CSK fielding Pakistan level!" - Fans roast Chennai for sloppy fielding once again in IPL 2022

Poor fielding from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coupled with some sensible batting from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has given the latter a fantastic total of 187/4 on Monday. As seen in the previous game at the Wankhede Stadium, a target of 169 was enough and Punjab would feel confident about defending their total.
Shikhar Dhawan played a sensational knock of 88 in his 200th IPL innings. The veteran southpaw also became only the second player after Virat Kohli to cross the 6000-run mark in the IPL.
CSK had their moments on the field, but couldn't quite capitalize on them. The dropped chances and extras have ensured that the Men in Yellow conceded about 20 runs above what was supposed to be a par score.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with CSK's performance on the field. Looking at their inconsistent batting, some fans reckon it might be too steep a chase for them on this tricky wicket. Here are some of the reactions:
Dhawan, Rajapaksa punished CSK's mistakes with century stand
Having been bundled out for just 115 in their previous game, Punjab began their innings a bit cautiously. They had a subdued powerplay and lost skipper Mayank Agarwal, who perished while trying to up the ante.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa was brought back into the side for today's game and he tried to consolidate the PBKS innings alongside Dhawan. The duo were a bit patient in their approach and it looked like Punjab had initially gone into a shell.
However, Rajapaksa was dropped twice by CSK, which helped the Sri Lankan break the shackles. Dhawan, too, gradually started finding boundaries at regular intervals and began to make up for a relatively slow start.
Chennai's sloppy fielding didn't help their cause at all as Dhawan and Rajapaksa added 110 runs for the second wicket. Liam Livingstone played a handy cameo of 19 and some late boundaries from Dhawan and Bairstow ensured Punjab crossed the 180-run mark.
CSK will need to make use of the powerplay as the pitch has looked a bit slow. If they get off to a good start, they will set themselves up nicely for the chase. But if Punjab pick up early wickets, it might be difficult for Chennai to get the job done.