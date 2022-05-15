"CSK should be relegated and play in BPL!" - Fans slam Gaikwad, Dhoni and Co. for slow batting against GT in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be disappointed with the total of 133/5 that they managed in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Although the pitch is a bit sluggish and two-paced, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali had given the Men in Yellow a good platform to launch from in the last five overs.

However, they could only manage 24 runs in the last 30 deliveries without even hitting a single boundary. Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers executed their plans very well and didn't give the CSK batters much to work with.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see such a rusty batting display from Chennai. Some slammed their batting and also questioned the likes of Gaikwad and Dhoni for not being able to up the ante.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aayush Mahajan @CricGlance #CSKvsGT #IPL2022 If I had been in the crowd, would not even stand up for such a half century. Ruturaj Gaikwad let his team down today. #CricketTwitter If I had been in the crowd, would not even stand up for such a half century. Ruturaj Gaikwad let his team down today. #CricketTwitter #CSKvsGT #IPL2022

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy , Initially for NBDC Department and nowdays for "40s ball 50" department.... Ruturaj making sure everyone is happy in academy #CSKvGT Here we go... Marvellous 50 off 44 balls from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Initially for NBDC Department and nowdays for "40s ball 50" department.... Ruturaj making sure everyone is happy in academy Here we go... Marvellous 50 off 44 balls from Ruturaj Gaikwad🔥, Initially for NBDC Department and nowdays for "40s ball 50" department.... Ruturaj making sure everyone is happy in academy 😍 #CSKvGT https://t.co/zEBas4myKQ

KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 @KKRSince2011



Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy



#IPL2022 No disrespect to Ruturaj Gaikwad but imagine if Shubman Gill would've played innings of 53(49)Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy No disrespect to Ruturaj Gaikwad but imagine if Shubman Gill would've played innings of 53(49)Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy💯#IPL2022

Navya #WhistlePodu #AavaDe @SweptForASix The way Jagadeesan channels his inner Usain bolt for every single and Gaikwad just casually jogs for it- The way Jagadeesan channels his inner Usain bolt for every single and Gaikwad just casually jogs for it-

Rithik Rajeev Yadav @Rithikdb5 #CSKvsGT #IPL Consumed lots of delivery by Ruturaj Gaikwad that's so selfish batting nowadays it's become a trend to score runs only for personal milestone and these kind of things reflect on team India's performance in ICC tournament i m not harsh just telling the truth Consumed lots of delivery by Ruturaj Gaikwad that's so selfish batting nowadays it's become a trend to score runs only for personal milestone and these kind of things reflect on team India's performance in ICC tournament i m not harsh just telling the truth 👀 #CSKvsGT #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer No one to play a game turning cameo in this bhagwan bharose batting line-up. #CSK No one to play a game turning cameo in this bhagwan bharose batting line-up. #CSK

Mirza Jasim Baig @MirzaJasimBaig6 @FarziCricketer Ruturaj gaikwad such a pathetic knock in the context of the game and situation @FarziCricketer Ruturaj gaikwad such a pathetic knock in the context of the game and situation

Timorous Enigma @enigma_timorous 105-110) Gaikwad & Jagadesan played like how a set Nathan Astle would bat in a test after scoring 150 runs very very gentle but brisk (Strike rate105-110) #CSKvsGT Gaikwad & Jagadesan played like how a set Nathan Astle would bat in a test after scoring 150 runs very very gentle but brisk (Strike rate 😂 105-110) #CSKvsGT

Abhay @TheRampShot MS Dhoni scored 7(10) today and gave tribute to himself and his childhood idol Tendulkar. Whatt a player! MS Dhoni scored 7(10) today and gave tribute to himself and his childhood idol Tendulkar. Whatt a player!

Shrek @ShrekSaysFacts Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The entry of MS Dhoni into the stadium is ultimate. The entry of MS Dhoni into the stadium is ultimate. @CricCrazyJohns The Exit of MS Dhoni from the stadium is ultimate twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… @CricCrazyJohns The Exit of MS Dhoni from the stadium is ultimate twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Dhoni at crease at least ensures we get all the close call wides. #IPL Dhoni at crease at least ensures we get all the close call wides. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer CSK has already reached match winning score. No need to waste energy in this heat. #IPL CSK has already reached match winning score. No need to waste energy in this heat. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer A big 8 runs 19th over has left Pandya panic. He has asked umpire to allow all fielders on boundary. We are the kings!!! #IPL A big 8 runs 19th over has left Pandya panic. He has asked umpire to allow all fielders on boundary. We are the kings!!! #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer #IPL These singles show how important it is to trick the opponent. CSK has made the fielders on boundary look useless with their tactical batting. These singles show how important it is to trick the opponent. CSK has made the fielders on boundary look useless with their tactical batting. 💛 #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer #IPL Big overs of 4, 3, and 3 runs already in the 16, 17, and 18th over. Something you would expect teams to score in three balls at this stage. CSK masterclass. Big overs of 4, 3, and 3 runs already in the 16, 17, and 18th over. Something you would expect teams to score in three balls at this stage. CSK masterclass. 💛 #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer CSK, no energy left to rant in this heat and after our elimination. Don't take advantage. #IPL CSK, no energy left to rant in this heat and after our elimination. Don't take advantage. #IPL

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ NeEd CsK'S bAttiNg coLLaPse so tHat DhoNi cOulD ScoRe fiFty NeEd CsK'S bAttiNg coLLaPse so tHat DhoNi cOulD ScoRe fiFty

BALAJI @deep_extracover Today's CSK innings and 2014 T20 Ind vs sl final. Jaggi doing Yuvi role, with dhoni doing Dhoni's role..... Today's CSK innings and 2014 T20 Ind vs sl final. Jaggi doing Yuvi role, with dhoni doing Dhoni's role.....

𓃵 @Beast_Dhoni As a Dhoni fan

2020<2022



As a csk fan



2020>2022 As a Dhoni fan2020<2022As a csk fan 2020>2022

KASHISH @crickashish217 CSK can never truly claim to be approaching something "new" till the time they remain in Dhoni's shadows. Be it him playing or when he ultimately joins their support staff. No captain wants a side without a certain level of control. It gives him no room to implement fresh ideas. CSK can never truly claim to be approaching something "new" till the time they remain in Dhoni's shadows. Be it him playing or when he ultimately joins their support staff. No captain wants a side without a certain level of control. It gives him no room to implement fresh ideas.

?? @AmSoDone Don't forget jagadeesan had to walk in at 4 coz dhoni was busy in his afternoon nap Don't forget jagadeesan had to walk in at 4 coz dhoni was busy in his afternoon nap

?? @AmSoDone Next year dhoni will walk in the auction room full dressed up only to find no unadkat, no siraj, no nagarkoti in the list. And then the great man will finally hang his boots Next year dhoni will walk in the auction room full dressed up only to find no unadkat, no siraj, no nagarkoti in the list. And then the great man will finally hang his boots

Sir Dinda⁴⁵ @SirDindaTweet Ms Dhoni spared Rashid khan just because afganistan is struggling. Don't wanted to hurt by smashing him



Choose your idol wisely Ms Dhoni spared Rashid khan just because afganistan is struggling. Don't wanted to hurt by smashing himChoose your idol wisely

Harisankar @harish_staycalm Tilak Varma will be thanking his lucky stars daily this season that he wasn't bought by CSK.. Tilak Varma will be thanking his lucky stars daily this season that he wasn't bought by CSK..

arfan @Im__Arfan So Ambati announced retirement because csk told him he's replaced by jagadeesan for the next game 🤣 So Ambati announced retirement because csk told him he's replaced by jagadeesan for the next game 🤣

Sunil @Hitting_Middle Now I'm convinced Sai Kishore conceded those sixes during CSK practice sessions were to staisfy certain person's ego Now I'm convinced Sai Kishore conceded those sixes during CSK practice sessions were to staisfy certain person's ego 🙊

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jesus, there are high chances CSK finishing 10th this season now. Jesus, there are high chances CSK finishing 10th this season now.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh CSK becomes first team to haven't Hit a single boundery in the last 5 overs (16-20th overs) in their Innings in IPL history. CSK becomes first team to haven't Hit a single boundery in the last 5 overs (16-20th overs) in their Innings in IPL history.

arfan @Im__Arfan CSK really went from 109-2 in 15 to 133-5 in 20. Easily the worst death batting of the season. CSK really went from 109-2 in 15 to 133-5 in 20. Easily the worst death batting of the season.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Make CSK play qualifiers next season if they don't make changes in squad. #IPL Make CSK play qualifiers next season if they don't make changes in squad. #IPL

Balashankar Prasanna @BalashankarPra4 Seems like it is going to be one hell of a race between the arch-rivals MI and CSK for that spot at the bottom of the table. #IPL2022 Seems like it is going to be one hell of a race between the arch-rivals MI and CSK for that spot at the bottom of the table. #IPL2022

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Despite being given 90 crore to spend on players the CSK starting XI today is worth a measly 34.90 crore - that has to be some sort of record. Despite being given 90 crore to spend on players the CSK starting XI today is worth a measly 34.90 crore - that has to be some sort of record.

Sagar @sagarcasm CSK trying to hit boundaries CSK trying to hit boundaries https://t.co/m5mkQqobFB

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull No way GT has same no. of 4s in 4 overs as CSK had in their whole innings No way GT has same no. of 4s in 4 overs as CSK had in their whole innings

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ Alok ☮ @Alok_Raj18 Is it only me or anyone else who is missing test cricket Is it only me or anyone else who is missing test cricket 😭 You will never miss test cricket until CSK is there twitter.com/Alok_Raj18/sta… You will never miss test cricket until CSK is there twitter.com/Alok_Raj18/sta…

Ravibhai #Viratout @highon_beer The reason why CSK wears a white cap The reason why CSK wears a white cap https://t.co/eTrUxWI4S8

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS CSK today.



First 10 overs: 73/2

Last 10 overs: 60/3



Yes the conditions are harder but I feel they can use the batting better. No boundary in last five overs is on you too, the bowling was good but you have to find ways. CSK today.First 10 overs: 73/2Last 10 overs: 60/3Yes the conditions are harder but I feel they can use the batting better. No boundary in last five overs is on you too, the bowling was good but you have to find ways.

arfan @Im__Arfan Pbks atleast collapse so there's a reason of losing wickets, csk here kept rotating 🤣 Pbks atleast collapse so there's a reason of losing wickets, csk here kept rotating 🤣

Karan @karannpatelll CSK should be relegated and play in BPL. CSK should be relegated and play in BPL.

b s h k @ambanidaww Hangargekar and Tilak Varma,

Mi and csk vigorously bidded for both of them.

One is now in contention for emerging player of the season and other is cheerleading in the crowd. Hangargekar and Tilak Varma,Mi and csk vigorously bidded for both of them.One is now in contention for emerging player of the season and other is cheerleading in the crowd.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Unbelievable. At one stage CSK looked like posting around 160-170



They end up on 133. Below par score



#IPL2022 No boundaries in the last 5 overs!!!!Unbelievable. At one stage CSK looked like posting around 160-170They end up on 133. Below par score No boundaries in the last 5 overs!!!!Unbelievable. At one stage CSK looked like posting around 160-170They end up on 133. Below par score #IPL2022

Thomas cup winner IND🇮🇳🏆 @Aguywithsmile

CSK 133/5

Stumps Day 1CSK 133/5 Stumps Day 1 CSK 133/5😂😂😂😂

V༙I༙R༙A༙T༙ S༙T༙A༙N༙ ᵛᵏ @Viratstan_ new record by CSK 0 Boundaries in last 5 overs of the gamenew record by CSK 0 Boundaries in last 5 overs of the game 😂 new record by CSK

#FlemOUT @K1ckbut CSK management is a dumb one if they let jagadeesan play. Anyone who watched TN SMAT would know he is a mug. Hangargekar is not good enough but Jaggi is CSK management is a dumb one if they let jagadeesan play. Anyone who watched TN SMAT would know he is a mug. Hangargekar is not good enough but Jaggi is

Gaikwad, Jagadeesan help CSK scramble to 133/5

CSK fielded a number of new faces having already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs. MS Dhoni opted to bat first, but Devon Conway once again got out cheaply. The pressure was right on the Chennai batters as they couldn't put away the deliveries in the initial powerplay overs.

Gaikwad and Moeen Ali then attacked towards the back-end of the powerplay and did give CSK's innings some momentum. But spinners Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore were miserly in the middle-overs. Alzarri Joseph also justified his selection ahead of Lockie Ferguson with some impressive and tight bowling.

Ali tried to break the shackles, but perished to Sai Kishore. Gaikwad was soon dismissed after getting to his fifty and it was down to N Jagadeesan and MS Dhoni to provide Chennai a strong finish.

But once again, GT showed why their bowling attack is arguably the best in the league as they didn't allow the Super Kings to hit any boundaries in their last five overs. The only way for Chennai to probably make this a close game is by picking early wickets.

Edited by Parimal