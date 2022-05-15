×
Create
Notifications

"CSK should be relegated and play in BPL!" - Fans slam Gaikwad, Dhoni and Co. for slow batting against GT in IPL 2022

Chennai batters couldn&#039;t get any momentum going for them in the death overs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Chennai batters couldn't get any momentum going for them in the death overs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 15, 2022 06:27 PM IST
News

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be disappointed with the total of 133/5 that they managed in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Although the pitch is a bit sluggish and two-paced, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali had given the Men in Yellow a good platform to launch from in the last five overs.

However, they could only manage 24 runs in the last 30 deliveries without even hitting a single boundary. Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers executed their plans very well and didn't give the CSK batters much to work with.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see such a rusty batting display from Chennai. Some slammed their batting and also questioned the likes of Gaikwad and Dhoni for not being able to up the ante.

Here are some of the reactions:

If I had been in the crowd, would not even stand up for such a half century. Ruturaj Gaikwad let his team down today. #CricketTwitter #CSKvsGT #IPL2022
Here we go... Marvellous 50 off 44 balls from Ruturaj Gaikwad🔥, Initially for NBDC Department and nowdays for "40s ball 50" department.... Ruturaj making sure everyone is happy in academy 😍 #CSKvGT https://t.co/zEBas4myKQ
No disrespect to Ruturaj Gaikwad but imagine if Shubman Gill would've played innings of 53(49)Cricket Twitter would have gone crazy💯#IPL2022
The way Jagadeesan channels his inner Usain bolt for every single and Gaikwad just casually jogs for it-
@ChinmayRMA Uthappa Rayudu to Jagadeesan Gaikwad🤣
Consumed lots of delivery by Ruturaj Gaikwad that's so selfish batting nowadays it's become a trend to score runs only for personal milestone and these kind of things reflect on team India's performance in ICC tournament i m not harsh just telling the truth 👀 #CSKvsGT #IPL
No one to play a game turning cameo in this bhagwan bharose batting line-up. #CSK
@FarziCricketer Ruturaj gaikwad such a pathetic knock in the context of the game and situation
Gaikwad & Jagadesan played like how a set Nathan Astle would bat in a test after scoring 150 runs very very gentle but brisk (Strike rate 😂 105-110) #CSKvsGT
25L people are watching CSK's net practise. Sai Kishore against Ruturaj Gaikwad. Oh wait #IPL2022 #GTvCSK
selfish knock from gaikwad 👎
MS Dhoni scored 7(10) today and gave tribute to himself and his childhood idol Tendulkar. Whatt a player!
@CricCrazyJohns The Exit of MS Dhoni from the stadium is ultimate twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Dhoni at crease at least ensures we get all the close call wides. #IPL
CSK's best contributor in death overs. 💛 https://t.co/zdCRSr8Fp9
CSK has already reached match winning score. No need to waste energy in this heat. #IPL
A big 8 runs 19th over has left Pandya panic. He has asked umpire to allow all fielders on boundary. We are the kings!!! #IPL
These singles show how important it is to trick the opponent. CSK has made the fielders on boundary look useless with their tactical batting. 💛 #IPL
Big overs of 4, 3, and 3 runs already in the 16, 17, and 18th over. Something you would expect teams to score in three balls at this stage. CSK masterclass. 💛 #IPL
CSK, no energy left to rant in this heat and after our elimination. Don't take advantage. #IPL
NeEd CsK'S bAttiNg coLLaPse so tHat DhoNi cOulD ScoRe fiFty
Today's CSK innings and 2014 T20 Ind vs sl final. Jaggi doing Yuvi role, with dhoni doing Dhoni's role.....
FIRs filed on Dhoni: twitter.com/DhoniArmyTN/st… https://t.co/zaSO3yG1QG
Like rt for thala dhoni https://t.co/PgFda4eDBt
As a Dhoni fan2020<2022As a csk fan 2020>2022
CSK can never truly claim to be approaching something "new" till the time they remain in Dhoni's shadows. Be it him playing or when he ultimately joins their support staff. No captain wants a side without a certain level of control. It gives him no room to implement fresh ideas.
They’re showing highlights of Dhoni’s 7(10)???😭
Don't forget jagadeesan had to walk in at 4 coz dhoni was busy in his afternoon nap
Next year dhoni will walk in the auction room full dressed up only to find no unadkat, no siraj, no nagarkoti in the list. And then the great man will finally hang his boots
Ms Dhoni spared Rashid khan just because afganistan is struggling. Don't wanted to hurt by smashing himChoose your idol wisely
Tilak Varma will be thanking his lucky stars daily this season that he wasn't bought by CSK..
So Ambati announced retirement because csk told him he's replaced by jagadeesan for the next game 🤣
Now I'm convinced Sai Kishore conceded those sixes during CSK practice sessions were to staisfy certain person's ego 🙊
Jesus, there are high chances CSK finishing 10th this season now.
CSK becomes first team to haven't Hit a single boundery in the last 5 overs (16-20th overs) in their Innings in IPL history.
CSK really went from 109-2 in 15 to 133-5 in 20. Easily the worst death batting of the season.
Make CSK play qualifiers next season if they don't make changes in squad. #IPL
Seems like it is going to be one hell of a race between the arch-rivals MI and CSK for that spot at the bottom of the table. #IPL2022
Csk fans know who is the real finisher 🐐 https://t.co/bfRSGnWrXw
Despite being given 90 crore to spend on players the CSK starting XI today is worth a measly 34.90 crore - that has to be some sort of record.
CSK trying to hit boundaries https://t.co/m5mkQqobFB
No way GT has same no. of 4s in 4 overs as CSK had in their whole innings
You will never miss test cricket until CSK is there twitter.com/Alok_Raj18/sta…
The reason why CSK wears a white cap https://t.co/eTrUxWI4S8
CSK today.First 10 overs: 73/2Last 10 overs: 60/3Yes the conditions are harder but I feel they can use the batting better. No boundary in last five overs is on you too, the bowling was good but you have to find ways.
Pbks atleast collapse so there's a reason of losing wickets, csk here kept rotating 🤣
CSK should be relegated and play in BPL.
Hangargekar and Tilak Varma,Mi and csk vigorously bidded for both of them.One is now in contention for emerging player of the season and other is cheerleading in the crowd.
#Jagadeesan career has been wasted by #CSK all these years ! And same was with #SaiKishore who is now shining for #GT ! #CSK never encouraged local talents 😏
No boundaries in the last 5 overs!!!!Unbelievable. At one stage CSK looked like posting around 160-170They end up on 133. Below par score #IPL2022
Stumps Day 1 CSK 133/5😂😂😂😂
0 Boundaries in last 5 overs of the game 😂 new record by CSK
CSK management is a dumb one if they let jagadeesan play. Anyone who watched TN SMAT would know he is a mug. Hangargekar is not good enough but Jaggi is
Official Song for #CSK today.😆 https://t.co/oaS8LDB1gf

Gaikwad, Jagadeesan help CSK scramble to 133/5

CSK fielded a number of new faces having already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs. MS Dhoni opted to bat first, but Devon Conway once again got out cheaply. The pressure was right on the Chennai batters as they couldn't put away the deliveries in the initial powerplay overs.

Gaikwad and Moeen Ali then attacked towards the back-end of the powerplay and did give CSK's innings some momentum. But spinners Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore were miserly in the middle-overs. Alzarri Joseph also justified his selection ahead of Lockie Ferguson with some impressive and tight bowling.

Ali tried to break the shackles, but perished to Sai Kishore. Gaikwad was soon dismissed after getting to his fifty and it was down to N Jagadeesan and MS Dhoni to provide Chennai a strong finish.

Also Read Article Continues below

But once again, GT showed why their bowling attack is arguably the best in the league as they didn't allow the Super Kings to hit any boundaries in their last five overs. The only way for Chennai to probably make this a close game is by picking early wickets.

Edited by Parimal
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी