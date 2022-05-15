"CSK should be relegated and play in BPL!" - Fans slam Gaikwad, Dhoni and Co. for slow batting against GT in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be disappointed with the total of 133/5 that they managed in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Although the pitch is a bit sluggish and two-paced, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali had given the Men in Yellow a good platform to launch from in the last five overs.
However, they could only manage 24 runs in the last 30 deliveries without even hitting a single boundary. Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers executed their plans very well and didn't give the CSK batters much to work with.
Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see such a rusty batting display from Chennai. Some slammed their batting and also questioned the likes of Gaikwad and Dhoni for not being able to up the ante.
Gaikwad, Jagadeesan help CSK scramble to 133/5
CSK fielded a number of new faces having already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs. MS Dhoni opted to bat first, but Devon Conway once again got out cheaply. The pressure was right on the Chennai batters as they couldn't put away the deliveries in the initial powerplay overs.
Gaikwad and Moeen Ali then attacked towards the back-end of the powerplay and did give CSK's innings some momentum. But spinners Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore were miserly in the middle-overs. Alzarri Joseph also justified his selection ahead of Lockie Ferguson with some impressive and tight bowling.
Ali tried to break the shackles, but perished to Sai Kishore. Gaikwad was soon dismissed after getting to his fifty and it was down to N Jagadeesan and MS Dhoni to provide Chennai a strong finish.
But once again, GT showed why their bowling attack is arguably the best in the league as they didn't allow the Super Kings to hit any boundaries in their last five overs. The only way for Chennai to probably make this a close game is by picking early wickets.