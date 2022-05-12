"CSK's 97 all-out a tribute to Gautam Gambhir's WC Final knock!" - Fans roast Chennai for tumbling to their second-lowest IPL score

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were bundled out for just 97 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. This is also now their second-lowest total ever in IPL history, after being bowled out for 79 in 2013 against the same opposition on the same ground.

There was quite some help for the fast bowlers with the new ball up front and the likes of Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah took full advantage of it. Barring the unfortunate dismissal of Devon Conway, CSK batting didn't click at all and failed to cross the three-figure mark.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see such a batting performance from the Super Kings, especially after their emphatic win in their last game. Some fans also took a dig at the CSK batting, since Mumbai don't have the best of bowling attacks.

Here are some of the reactions:

chumbai indians fan @rojantaakaali dhoni ran bcoz he wants to stay not out and increase his average dhoni ran bcoz he wants to stay not out and increase his average

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Atleast our lowest total this season in 113 and not 68 or 97 🤭 Atleast our lowest total this season in 113 and not 68 or 97 🤭😌

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



संपला विषय! CSK are 97 all out.संपला विषय! CSK are 97 all out. संपला विषय! 😎🔥

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Only two times CSK has scored under 100 in IPL and both against Mumbai Indians. Only two times CSK has scored under 100 in IPL and both against Mumbai Indians.

Udit @udit_buch By the way, this isn't the first time I am watching CSK top order collapsing in heap against MI. Infact so many times the same thing has happened. By the way, this isn't the first time I am watching CSK top order collapsing in heap against MI. Infact so many times the same thing has happened.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns CSK this season if there was no powercut. CSK this season if there was no powercut. https://t.co/nl1wSC6pur

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns CSK lost 5 wickets in the powerplay against Mumbai in IPL 2020,2021,2022. CSK lost 5 wickets in the powerplay against Mumbai in IPL 2020,2021,2022.

∆ R K U 45 @DoubleHundred4



109 - against MI

97 - against MI

79 - against MI



Unreal Domination Against Csk By Ro And MI



@mipaltan @ImRo45 Lowest score of CSK in IPL history109 - against MI97 - against MI79 - against MIUnreal Domination Against Csk By Ro And MI Lowest score of CSK in IPL history109 - against MI 97 - against MI79 - against MI Unreal Domination Against Csk By Ro And MI@mipaltan @ImRo45 🐐

Sagar @sagarcasm CSK after crossing 49 runs CSK after crossing 49 runs https://t.co/Ge8ooxwfRL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Fifth IPL title snatched from CSK due to Conway powercut trap by MI. Unreal. Fifth IPL title snatched from CSK due to Conway powercut trap by MI. Unreal.

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket



5 times: Mumbai Indians

4 times: All the others



#CSKvMI #IPL2022 Bowling CSK out most times in IPL5 times: Mumbai Indians4 times: All the others Bowling CSK out most times in IPL5 times: Mumbai Indians4 times: All the others#CSKvMI #IPL2022

Sagar @sagarcasm CSK fans watching this match CSK fans watching this match https://t.co/glMTDhOVdb

Sai @akakrcb6 This season god asked fans Dhoni to bat better compare to last few seasons or CSK match winning... Many chose Dhoni batting I guess. This season god asked fans Dhoni to bat better compare to last few seasons or CSK match winning... Many chose Dhoni batting I guess.

⚰️ @The_Sleigher Remember Thala you can take Gambhir's credit, Raina's balcony, Jadeja's captaincy but you can not take CSK to 100 runs. Remember Thala you can take Gambhir's credit, Raina's balcony, Jadeja's captaincy but you can not take CSK to 100 runs.

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 CSK forgets how to Play cricket against Mumbai Indians and scores some football esque scores CSK forgets how to Play cricket against Mumbai Indians and scores some football esque scores😭😭 https://t.co/b8bxy1C4Ro

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Don't let this poor ipl season distract you from the fact that Mumbai Indians will always be bigger than CSK and RCB combined. Don't let this poor ipl season distract you from the fact that Mumbai Indians will always be bigger than CSK and RCB combined.

° @anubhav__tweets CSK all-out for 97 as a tribute to Gautam Gambhir's WC Final knock CSK all-out for 97 as a tribute to Gautam Gambhir's WC Final knock 😂😂😂

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Say what you may, but if Devon Conway was not adjudged out he would've gone on to score 100 today. CSK would've won all their next games, no team would've reached 16 points in IPL and the Men in Yellow would've qualified and won the fifth title. #CSKvMI Say what you may, but if Devon Conway was not adjudged out he would've gone on to score 100 today. CSK would've won all their next games, no team would've reached 16 points in IPL and the Men in Yellow would've qualified and won the fifth title. #CSKvMI

Sunil @Hitting_Middle Thala not out here as well CSK tribute to Gambhir at WankhedeThala not out here as well CSK tribute to Gambhir at Wankhede 🔥🔥 Thala not out here as well

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



Csk took two wickets in first over.



Mumbai Indians vs CSK today.



Mumbai Indians took two wickets in first over.



This is the rivalry we talk about. Mumbai Indians vs CSK last match.Csk took two wickets in first over.Mumbai Indians vs CSK today.Mumbai Indians took two wickets in first over.This is the rivalry we talk about. Mumbai Indians vs CSK last match.Csk took two wickets in first over.Mumbai Indians vs CSK today.Mumbai Indians took two wickets in first over. This is the rivalry we talk about. 🔥🔥🔥

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues The one good thing about CSK losing today is mainstream websites and channels will stop discussing about their chances of qualifying as if that really meant something. The one good thing about CSK losing today is mainstream websites and channels will stop discussing about their chances of qualifying as if that really meant something.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Bumrah going for runs Sams taking wickets, multiverse of madness.

CSK 4 down! Bumrah going for runs Sams taking wickets, multiverse of madness. CSK 4 down!

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Nice to see CSK going with the same opening pair from the their 1st match against MI. Nice to see CSK going with the same opening pair from the their 1st match against MI.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh That kind of night for CSK so far. Even Dhoni's taken a horrible review. That kind of night for CSK so far. Even Dhoni's taken a horrible review.

⚰️ @The_Sleigher CSK fans tears on TL my work here is done CSK fans tears on TL my work here is done 🙏

sunil the cricketer @1sInto2s CSK made 97 runs. CSK fans hate this score CSK made 97 runs. CSK fans hate this score

Sir Dinda⁴⁵ @SirDindaTweet



Lol! Still 6 balls of bumrah left! Tinpot CSK!!! Lol! Still 6 balls of bumrah left! Tinpot CSK!!! 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂

ɐslɐɯ #rcb 🍁 @pitchinginline

When CSK is 39 for 6, but you gotta support them coz Dhoni is still batting! #CSKvsMI When CSK is 39 for 6, but you gotta support them coz Dhoni is still batting! #CSKvsMIhttps://t.co/QBMOFlN71P

CSK couldn't recover from Daniel Sams' early breakthroughs

Due to a power outage in the stadium, DRS wasn't available for the first few overs. The proved to be costly for Chennai as in-form opener Devon Conway was perhaps wrongly given out LBW and he couldn't review the decision.

Moeen Ali was probably sent at No. 3 to counter-attack, but the move didn't pay off as the short-ball from Sams led to his undoing. Bumrah then got the ball to swing both ways from the other end and Robin Uthappa got trapped in front with an absolute beauty.

Sams was having a brilliant day with the ball and Ruturaj Gaikwad's strangle down the leg-side probably summed up how the evening went for Chennai. MS Dhoni then walked out to bat and provided much-needed calmness to the innings.

But wickets kept on tumbling at the other end. Despite a handy 39-run stand between Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo, CSK's tail couldn't manage to support their captain till the end.

Although there is some swing in the air and pace and bounce on the pitch, Chennai will need to bowl out of their skin if they are to make a match out of this.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee