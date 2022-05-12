"CSK's 97 all-out a tribute to Gautam Gambhir's WC Final knock!" - Fans roast Chennai for tumbling to their second-lowest IPL score

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were bundled out for just 97 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. This is also now their second-lowest total ever in IPL history, after being bowled out for 79 in 2013 against the same opposition on the same ground.
There was quite some help for the fast bowlers with the new ball up front and the likes of Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah took full advantage of it. Barring the unfortunate dismissal of Devon Conway, CSK batting didn't click at all and failed to cross the three-figure mark.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see such a batting performance from the Super Kings, especially after their emphatic win in their last game. Some fans also took a dig at the CSK batting, since Mumbai don't have the best of bowling attacks.
Here are some of the reactions:
CSK couldn't recover from Daniel Sams' early breakthroughs
Due to a power outage in the stadium, DRS wasn't available for the first few overs. The proved to be costly for Chennai as in-form opener Devon Conway was perhaps wrongly given out LBW and he couldn't review the decision.
Moeen Ali was probably sent at No. 3 to counter-attack, but the move didn't pay off as the short-ball from Sams led to his undoing. Bumrah then got the ball to swing both ways from the other end and Robin Uthappa got trapped in front with an absolute beauty.
Sams was having a brilliant day with the ball and Ruturaj Gaikwad's strangle down the leg-side probably summed up how the evening went for Chennai. MS Dhoni then walked out to bat and provided much-needed calmness to the innings.
But wickets kept on tumbling at the other end. Despite a handy 39-run stand between Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo, CSK's tail couldn't manage to support their captain till the end.
Although there is some swing in the air and pace and bounce on the pitch, Chennai will need to bowl out of their skin if they are to make a match out of this.