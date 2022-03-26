IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Rain Update: Weather in Mumbai on March 26

It's a good day for cricket. Safe to say, the first match of IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be a relatively warm affair weatherwise.

It will be a contest between the two new captains Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer leading their new-look franchises. Chennai will be keen to start off their title defense on a winning note, while the Knights will look to make amends after falling short in the final of the previous season.

Ahead of the high-octane season opener of IPL 2022, we take a look at how the weather gods are feeling on Saturday (March 26).

IPL 2022: Weather in Mumbai on March 26

Expect clear skies and humidity as both teams walk out to play their first game in the evening. Weather.com calls it a "clear" evening, with the temperature hovering around 29 degrees. The humidity is expected to be around 77% with a 51% cloud cover.

The chances of rain are negligible and is unlikely to affect the game. This would mean a good high-scoring strip at the Wankhede that promises a runfest without interruptions.

Related: Wasim Jaffer calls Ravindra Jadeja 'A good captain'

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has backed Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain in IPL 2022. According to the elegant batter, the Saurashtra all-rounder is currently at the peak of his powers and will be extremely confident of leading the side.

Reacting to the development, Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo:

“Ravindra Jadeja is a very good option as captain at this stage. He is in tremendous form across all three formats plus the fact that he is Indian and knows all the players and conditions well.”

On the timing of the decision, the former batter admitted:

“Timing was (a bit surprising) as only two days were left for the IPL.”

He also added:

“But MS Dhoni is known for such surprises. He is a selfless cricketer, who always put the team and franchise above him. I think it is a very good choice. But the good thing is that if something goes wrong, MS Dhoni is there is give his valuable advice.”

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava