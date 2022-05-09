"Daddy showing who is the boss!"- Fans go berserk as Jasprit Bumrah destroys KKR with first IPL fifer

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah proved why he should never be written off as he dished out his IPL figures of 5/10 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The 28-year-old now also has the best figures by an Indian player in the history of the IPL.

Rohit Sharma used just one over from Bumrah upfront and understandably so as the MI skipper wanted to hold back his ace weapon for the dangerous Andre Russell. Not only did Jasprit Bumrah dismiss Russell, but he also completely sucked the momentum out of KKR's innings at the death.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Jasprit Bumrah redeem himself in emphatic fashion. The speedster had just five wickets to show in the tournament before today but has already doubled that tally. Some also trolled KKR batting for yet another meek capitulation.

Here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ Jo jo kal tak fraud bol rahe the tumhe koi adhikar nahi aaj fake praise karke likes retweets khane ka 🤬🤬 Jo jo kal tak fraud bol rahe the tumhe koi adhikar nahi aaj fake praise karke likes retweets khane ka 🤬🤬

ellie indie @fiveforeight bumrah taking five for nine and not fiveforeight seems like a personal attack tbh. bumrah taking five for nine and not fiveforeight seems like a personal attack tbh.

Dave @CricketDave27 Hard lengths & Yorker MASTERCLASS from Bumrah, haven’t seen death bowling that good in quite a while Hard lengths & Yorker MASTERCLASS from Bumrah, haven’t seen death bowling that good in quite a while

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Bumrah in Mumbai Indians bowling line-up. Bumrah in Mumbai Indians bowling line-up. https://t.co/Jyy9DPrJMZ

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Bumrah is just building up in the end of this season for Archer-Bumrah pair next year. Bumrah is just building up in the end of this season for Archer-Bumrah pair next year.

Abhishek ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ Rinku just denied Bumrah of the best figures by a bowler in IPL Rinku just denied Bumrah of the best figures by a bowler in IPL

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Jasprit Bumrah owns Andre Russell Jasprit Bumrah owns Andre Russell

∆ S H I M 🦁 @BiggestRoFan

Baaz ki Nazar ,..

Aur Rohit Sharma ke kaptani par kabhi sandeh nahi karte . @ImRo45 Cheetah ki Chal ,.Baaz ki Nazar ,..Aur Rohit Sharma ke kaptani par kabhi sandeh nahi karte Cheetah ki Chal ,.Baaz ki Nazar ,..Aur Rohit Sharma ke kaptani par kabhi sandeh nahi karte 😌🔥. @ImRo45 https://t.co/TnT5Ftnk6Y

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the space of 9 balls - The GOAT. Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the space of 9 balls - The GOAT. https://t.co/Lwg09uRR2X

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns W,2,1,W,1,W,0,W,W,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1 by Bumrah in the last 17 balls - 5/5. W,2,1,W,1,W,0,W,W,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1 by Bumrah in the last 17 balls - 5/5.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This is Bumrah's day, the return of the King. This is Bumrah's day, the return of the King.

riya @reaadubey he's back. greatest of all time - Jasprit Bumrah he's back. greatest of all time - Jasprit Bumrah 💙

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Best figures by an Indian pacer in the IPL now rightly belongs to the best pacer to have ever played for India.



#IPL2022 Bumrah ends with the overall figures of 5/10 from his 4 overs, those are best figures for an Indian pacer in the IPL.Best figures by an Indian pacer in the IPL now rightly belongs to the best pacer to have ever played for India. Bumrah ends with the overall figures of 5/10 from his 4 overs, those are best figures for an Indian pacer in the IPL.Best figures by an Indian pacer in the IPL now rightly belongs to the best pacer to have ever played for India.#IPL2022

Prajakta @18prajakta

#MIvsKKR Jasprit Bumrah: 4-1-10-5. Dream figures of any bowler in the T20s. Jasprit Bumrah: 4-1-10-5. Dream figures of any bowler in the T20s.#MIvsKKR

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 Dre Russ when he walks in and Rohit employs Bumrah in the very next over. Dre Russ when he walks in and Rohit employs Bumrah in the very next over.#IPL2022 https://t.co/6rztrSTavd

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Jasprit Bumrah had 5 wickets in the season. Tonight, he has double the tally with a 5-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah had 5 wickets in the season. Tonight, he has double the tally with a 5-wicket haul.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #MIvKKR He snuffed the life out of the KKR batting lineup. Menacing, exhilarating and simply lethal. Jasprit Bumrah is God's gift to Indian cricket. Stunning, stunning player! A sheer treat all the way! #IPL2022 He snuffed the life out of the KKR batting lineup. Menacing, exhilarating and simply lethal. Jasprit Bumrah is God's gift to Indian cricket. Stunning, stunning player! A sheer treat all the way! #IPL2022 #MIvKKR

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 Shreyas Iyer is sooo lucky that he got dismissed before Bumrah came on.



Can only imagine what would have happened Shreyas Iyer is sooo lucky that he got dismissed before Bumrah came on.Can only imagine what would have happened

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz Bumrah to Russell today was a perfect example of Keh Ke Lunga, if ever there was one. Bumrah to Russell today was a perfect example of Keh Ke Lunga, if ever there was one.

n @DarthDanin Bumrah Lord Jesus Saviour mode today Bumrah Lord Jesus Saviour mode today

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns This is the match winner we know and wanted to see. The Great Jasprit bumrah. 🥵🥵 This is the match winner we know and wanted to see. The Great Jasprit bumrah. 🥵🥵 https://t.co/rkTd885GVj

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2022:



First 10 matches - 5/294 (38.2).



Tonight - 5/10 (4). Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2022:First 10 matches - 5/294 (38.2).Tonight - 5/10 (4). https://t.co/6kHGe89DGb

arfan @Im__Arfan It is said to be Bumrah's worst season after being a regular, still he has an economy of 7.8 rpo lol It is said to be Bumrah's worst season after being a regular, still he has an economy of 7.8 rpo lol

ASmemesss @asmemesss The best way to silent your critics,

Is the Bumrah Way of doing it The best way to silent your critics,Is the Bumrah Way of doing it https://t.co/8SKJMqy8Z8

Jasprit Bumrah conceded just one run in his last two overs

KKR were put into bat first, but Venkatesh Iyer gave them a rolicking start. The southpaw came out with an attacking frame of mind and thumped the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Ajinkya Rahane supported him well but couldn't quite up the ante himself. Nitish Rana walked out at No.3 and tried to carry on the momentum given by Venkatesh. Although the southpaw found boundaries at regular intervals, KKR lost the wickets of Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.

Andre Russell walked out to bat in almost a perfect situation for him. But Jasprit Bumrah came back into the attack and once again got the better of the big-hitter. Bumrah struck with Rana's wicket in the same over and dismissed both set batters.

This increased the pressure on KKR as the likes of Rinku Singh and Sheldon Jackson tried to consolidate. However, Bumrah bowled an incredible triple-wicket maiden that destroyed KKR's hopes of a strong finish.

The 28-year-old picked up the wicket of Jackson and sent back both Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine for a duck. Rinku was hesitant to rotate the strike in the last over and was able to score just one run as KKR ended on 165/9.

At one point, it looked like KKR would cruise to a score of 200. But Bumrah's carnage has ensured that MI have a great chance of getting their third win on the bounce if they start the chase well.

Edited by Parimal