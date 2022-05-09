"Daddy showing who is the boss!"- Fans go berserk as Jasprit Bumrah destroys KKR with first IPL fifer

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah proved why he should never be written off as he dished out his IPL figures of 5/10 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The 28-year-old now also has the best figures by an Indian player in the history of the IPL.
Rohit Sharma used just one over from Bumrah upfront and understandably so as the MI skipper wanted to hold back his ace weapon for the dangerous Andre Russell. Not only did Jasprit Bumrah dismiss Russell, but he also completely sucked the momentum out of KKR's innings at the death.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Jasprit Bumrah redeem himself in emphatic fashion. The speedster had just five wickets to show in the tournament before today but has already doubled that tally. Some also trolled KKR batting for yet another meek capitulation.
Jasprit Bumrah conceded just one run in his last two overs
KKR were put into bat first, but Venkatesh Iyer gave them a rolicking start. The southpaw came out with an attacking frame of mind and thumped the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground.
Ajinkya Rahane supported him well but couldn't quite up the ante himself. Nitish Rana walked out at No.3 and tried to carry on the momentum given by Venkatesh. Although the southpaw found boundaries at regular intervals, KKR lost the wickets of Rahane and Shreyas Iyer.
Andre Russell walked out to bat in almost a perfect situation for him. But Jasprit Bumrah came back into the attack and once again got the better of the big-hitter. Bumrah struck with Rana's wicket in the same over and dismissed both set batters.
This increased the pressure on KKR as the likes of Rinku Singh and Sheldon Jackson tried to consolidate. However, Bumrah bowled an incredible triple-wicket maiden that destroyed KKR's hopes of a strong finish.
The 28-year-old picked up the wicket of Jackson and sent back both Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine for a duck. Rinku was hesitant to rotate the strike in the last over and was able to score just one run as KKR ended on 165/9.
At one point, it looked like KKR would cruise to a score of 200. But Bumrah's carnage has ensured that MI have a great chance of getting their third win on the bounce if they start the chase well.
