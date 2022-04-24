“He gives Rohit and Dravid so many options around their selection” - Vettori on chances of Natarajan’s India comeback in wake of IPL 2022 success

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan stands a decent chance of making an India comeback in the wake of his IPL 2022 success. Admitting that the left-arm seamer might not force his way into the playing XI, the Kiwi great said that Natarajan being part of the Indian squad would give the captain and coach plenty of options.

The 31-year-old Natarajan has been excellent in the ongoing IPL season. In seven games, he has claimed 15 wickets at an average of 14.53 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Asked if the pace bowler has presented a case for India selection, Vettori told ESPNcricinfo that his death-bowling skills make him a strong contender. He said:

“He comes into play because of the skill sets and what he offers at the death. We see time and time again how hard it is to bowl at the death, how hard it is to execute and how really a bowler does it consistently. We know Natarajan’s got enough of a track record to suggest he can pull it off. He may not force his way into a playing XI, but in a 15-man squad, he gives Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid so many options around their selection.”

Vettori also agreed that Natarajan’s return to form following his battle with fitness and injury issues has significantly bolstered Hyderabad’s bowling attack. The former New Zealand captain elaborated:

“We shouldn't underestimate the fact that T Natarajan coming back into the team and the form that he has shown… He’s been able to balance out that attack in a lot of ways. He’s been able to bowl anywhere, but we know how exceptional he can be at the death.”

Natarajan claimed 3-10 as Hyderabad bundled out Bangalore for 68 at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday before winning by nine wickets.

Not surprised with Marco Jansen’s IPL success - Daniel Vettori

Undoubtedly, Natarajan was one of the key performers in Hyderabad’s triumph against RCB. However, it was the other left-arm seamer, Marco Jansen, who set up the win by claiming three wickets in the second over of the game.

Asked whether he was surprised with the young Jansen tasting success so early in the IPL, Vettori responded:

“I would say no. We have seen how successful he has been in international cricket. He has got on some surfaces that have suited him. Kane’s (Williamson) used him extremely well. He’s been at the top of the order, where he’s at his most dangerous in terms of the new ball. He’s just bowled well. I think all those things have gone in his favour, and he’s rewarded Sunrisers for their faith.”

The 21-year-old Jansen has claimed six wickets in five IPL 2022 games at an average of 23.83 and an economy rate of 7.15.

