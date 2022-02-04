"Who wants to see a duet reel with Yuzvendra Chahal and I?" - David Warner ahead of IPL 2022

Australian opener David Warner came up with a fascinating post on Instagram where he proposed to do a duet reel with Yuzvendra Chahal this year.

The left-hander and the leg-spinner are two of the most active cricketers on social media, and regularly entertain fans with innovative content. Warner shared a picture of himself and Chahal, along with a social media meme, claiming him to be the 'ICC Male Tiktoker of the Decade', writing:

"Who wants to see a duet reel with @yuzi_chahal23 and I this year if possible!! #reels #funny #dance #ipl #india #comedy"

David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal set to go under the hammer ahead of IPL 2022

Both David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal will be part of the mega auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are set to go under the hammer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru after their previous franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did not retain them.

After the fallout with the SRH management during IPL 2021, Warner is likely to play for a different franchise this year. There would be quite a few teams eyeing him, as he is a great captaincy prospect, given his past experience of leading Australia and SRH.

Meanwhile, Chahal hopes to be picked by RCB again in the auction, but doesn't mind playing for another team if things don't pan out according to plans. The 31-year-old, in a recent interview with Ravichandran Ashwin, said:

"The journey for eight years (with RCB) has been memorable. There is no right to match (which the franchise used to retain him in 2018) this time, so I will go to whoever pays the most for me."

"This is the first time where I might end up going to another team because there is no right to match. I am ready to go to any team. As a professional player, you should be ready to play for any team. Obviously, I want to go to RCB again, but I won't feel bad if I go somewhere else."

Chahal has taken 138 wickets in 113 games for RCB at an economy rate of just over 7.5.

