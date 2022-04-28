"Dayaben better bowling all-rounder than Venkatesh Iyer!" - Fans roast KKR top-order for another flop show in IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top-order once again failed to fire as they managed to put up a modest total of 146/9 in their 20 overs on Thursday. Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant against his former franchise, picking up figures of 4/14 despite bowling just three overs.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh did give the KKR innings some much-needed momentum. But Mustafizur Rahman was just too good at the death and ensured Kolkata didn't cross the 150-run mark.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the Knight Riders' batting effort as the same pitch saw over 400 runs being scored in the game last night. Some also questioned the shot selection of Kolkata batters and trolled them for failing consistently and showing a lack of game awareness.

Here are some of the reactions:

✨ @Legspiner3 Whenever Kuldeep Yadav bowls vs KKR, he bowls with some extra motivation Whenever Kuldeep Yadav bowls vs KKR, he bowls with some extra motivation https://t.co/MatuNhdhEW

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 @ps26_11 Clownery to send Rinku at 8. He would've saved kkr if sent at 5 Clownery to send Rinku at 8. He would've saved kkr if sent at 5

Sarah Waris @swaris16 At 145-6 with four balls left, I was sure KKR wouldn't reach 150. Loool. At 145-6 with four balls left, I was sure KKR wouldn't reach 150. Loool.

#RohitOut @Imsahil_11 @RogueRook81 Kkr so irrelevant that there is no player to troll but directly SRK 🤣 @RogueRook81 Kkr so irrelevant that there is no player to troll but directly SRK 🤣

Dave @CricketDave27 what were they thinking Funniest thing is this KKR team is made up of guys in their prime or past their prime as well, not like they’re grooming youngsters for the future or anything or even missing players. This is the peak of their team at the peak of their powerswhat were they thinking Funniest thing is this KKR team is made up of guys in their prime or past their prime as well, not like they’re grooming youngsters for the future or anything or even missing players. This is the peak of their team at the peak of their powers 😭 what were they thinking

Sai @akakrcb6 Whenever I think and feel depressed watching RCB top-order bat... Then seeing KKR bat my depression reduces a bit. Whenever I think and feel depressed watching RCB top-order bat... Then seeing KKR bat my depression reduces a bit.

Rijula Chakraborty @rilla_2004 POV: You just tuned in to the match as a KKR fan POV: You just tuned in to the match as a KKR fan https://t.co/fM3HrtpBwk

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Poor awareness from Russell. Should have looked to play out thid over. He had 4 overs of Sakariya & Thakur to attack on, to try and take KKR till 140-150, which could have been a fighting total on this pitch which is on the slower side and is gripping. Poor awareness from Russell. Should have looked to play out thid over. He had 4 overs of Sakariya & Thakur to attack on, to try and take KKR till 140-150, which could have been a fighting total on this pitch which is on the slower side and is gripping.

siddhi @_sectumsempra18 Rinku bat at 8 KKR deserves to lose for makingRinku bat at 8 KKR deserves to lose for making 🐐 Rinku bat at 8

mansnoname @arunavathunders We kept venkatesh iyer instead of Gill, mysore venky must be sacked along with Brendon mccullum . We kept venkatesh iyer instead of Gill, mysore venky must be sacked along with Brendon mccullum .

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Venkatesh Iyer not even a one season wonder Venkatesh Iyer not even a one season wonder

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah Is GOAT @CricCrazyV Venkatesh Iyer - 6 Runs 12 Balls.



No Hate to Venkatesh but If Ajinkya Rahane had played liked this he would have got massive hate. Venkatesh Iyer - 6 Runs 12 Balls.No Hate to Venkatesh but If Ajinkya Rahane had played liked this he would have got massive hate.

HaHa Patekar 💯 @HaHaPatekar



One Season Wonder Boy..



Venkatesh Iyer has Joined That club too ..



#KKRvsDC Do You Remember Paul valthaty , & Swapnil Asnodkar ?One Season Wonder Boy..Venkatesh Iyer has Joined That club too .. Do You Remember Paul valthaty , & Swapnil Asnodkar ? One Season Wonder Boy..Venkatesh Iyer has Joined That club too ..#KKRvsDC https://t.co/shNRPQb5ZA

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 If there ever was an ugly heave played in T20s,it was that shot played by Finch. If there ever was an ugly heave played in T20s,it was that shot played by Finch.#IPL2022

Manya @CSKian716 Finch wasn't even watching the ball lmao. Narine would've done better. Finch wasn't even watching the ball lmao. Narine would've done better.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Beyond me how Finch was allowed to get so many against a pace attack with Boult and Prasidh Beyond me how Finch was allowed to get so many against a pace attack with Boult and Prasidh

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Finch’s technique against left armers might genuinely be the ugliest I’ve ever seen Finch’s technique against left armers might genuinely be the ugliest I’ve ever seen

Manya @CSKian716 Why would you send Russell in the middle of a Kuldeep storm when you can send Rinku.



Write this in your notes, Baz. Why would you send Russell in the middle of a Kuldeep storm when you can send Rinku. Write this in your notes, Baz.

Roy @TheRoyNextDoor KKR, along with Venky Mysore and Baz McCullum, should collectively apologize to Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as a team-building exercise every single season. KKR, along with Venky Mysore and Baz McCullum, should collectively apologize to Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as a team-building exercise every single season.

Faria @IisIronman KKR struggling to make runs,

Meanwhile Andre Russell: KKR struggling to make runs, Meanwhile Andre Russell: https://t.co/5bvgpj2Xwa

Jitender Singh @j_dhillon8 KKR the most sauce less team in IPL. Na performance, na sauce, real poverty. KKR the most sauce less team in IPL. Na performance, na sauce, real poverty.

Div🦁 @div_yumm KKR's overseas players scored 3(12). Even rohit can score those single handedly KKR's overseas players scored 3(12). Even rohit can score those single handedly

akhan @strghtforward Saw the IPL score now - KKR made 146 in a 20-over game. Wallahi, with such low scores, their license to play cricket professionally should be rescinded and they should be made to play high school cricket for one full year. Saw the IPL score now - KKR made 146 in a 20-over game. Wallahi, with such low scores, their license to play cricket professionally should be rescinded and they should be made to play high school cricket for one full year.

Nitish Rana's 57 gave KKR bowlers something to bowl at

KKR went with yet another opening combination consisting of the incoming Aaron Finch and the out-of-form Venkatesh Iyer. Having scored a half-century in his previous game, Finch was expected to tee off in the powerplay. However, the Australian white-ball captain played a rash shot and was cleaned up by Chetan Sakariya.

Axar Patel ended Venkatesh's miserable stay at the crease and once again it was down to skipper Shreyas to hold the innings together. He got no help whatsoever from the other end as Kuldeep struck with wickets of Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine off consecutive deliveries.

Shreyas and Nitish Rana looked to up the ante, but Kuldeep once again sucked out all the momentum from KKR's innings. He got the big wickets of Shreyas and the dangerous Andre Russell that put Kolkata in deep trouble at 83/6.

The crucial stand of 62 runs between Rana and Rinku Singh brought some sort of respectability to the Knight Riders' score. But Rahman conceded just two runs in the last over and picked up three wickets to ensure the Capitals had the momentum going into the second innings.

Probably the only alternative for Kolkata to remain in the game is by taking early wickets and putting DC on the back foot. If they fail to do so, they will probably end up losing their fifth game on the bounce.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee