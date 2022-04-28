"Dayaben better bowling all-rounder than Venkatesh Iyer!" - Fans roast KKR top-order for another flop show in IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top-order once again failed to fire as they managed to put up a modest total of 146/9 in their 20 overs on Thursday. Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant against his former franchise, picking up figures of 4/14 despite bowling just three overs.
Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh did give the KKR innings some much-needed momentum. But Mustafizur Rahman was just too good at the death and ensured Kolkata didn't cross the 150-run mark.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the Knight Riders' batting effort as the same pitch saw over 400 runs being scored in the game last night. Some also questioned the shot selection of Kolkata batters and trolled them for failing consistently and showing a lack of game awareness.
Here are some of the reactions:
Nitish Rana's 57 gave KKR bowlers something to bowl at
KKR went with yet another opening combination consisting of the incoming Aaron Finch and the out-of-form Venkatesh Iyer. Having scored a half-century in his previous game, Finch was expected to tee off in the powerplay. However, the Australian white-ball captain played a rash shot and was cleaned up by Chetan Sakariya.
Axar Patel ended Venkatesh's miserable stay at the crease and once again it was down to skipper Shreyas to hold the innings together. He got no help whatsoever from the other end as Kuldeep struck with wickets of Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine off consecutive deliveries.
Shreyas and Nitish Rana looked to up the ante, but Kuldeep once again sucked out all the momentum from KKR's innings. He got the big wickets of Shreyas and the dangerous Andre Russell that put Kolkata in deep trouble at 83/6.
The crucial stand of 62 runs between Rana and Rinku Singh brought some sort of respectability to the Knight Riders' score. But Rahman conceded just two runs in the last over and picked up three wickets to ensure the Capitals had the momentum going into the second innings.
Probably the only alternative for Kolkata to remain in the game is by taking early wickets and putting DC on the back foot. If they fail to do so, they will probably end up losing their fifth game on the bounce.