“DC are peaking at the right time” - Mohammad Kaif backs Delhi to beat MI in must-win IPL 2022 clash 

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif is confident of the Delhi Capitals (DC) beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2022 match on Saturday and booking their place in the playoffs. According to the former DC assistant coach, the Rishabh Pant-led franchise is peaking at the right time.

Delhi will have to defeat Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium to confirm their berth in the IPL 2022 playoffs. A loss for them would see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go through.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the Mumbai vs Delhi clash, Kaif backed DC to get the better of MI. He asserted:

“DC are peaking at the right time. Earlier, they were winning one game and losing the next. But now they have won two matches in a row, so they would feel that they have got the momentum. Their net run rate is very good so now they just have to beat Mumbai to qualify for the playoffs.”

Delhi broke their trend of losing every alternate match by winning their last two games in a row. After hammering the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets, they defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs in their previous match to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Along with momentum, DC players have also found form” - Mohammad Kaif

Kaif added that Delhi’s key players have also found form at the right time, which has made their task easier. The 41-year-old said:

“Along with momentum, DC players have also found form. Mitchell Marsh is looking in good rhythm, David Warner is batting well. The bowlers have also been doing their job. Rishabh Pant has been playing small but impactful knocks. Sarfaraz Khan also played an important cameo in the powerplay in the last game. Overall, they are looking good to beat Mumbai.”

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became the first two sides to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed their No. 2 spot by defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets on Friday.

The tussle for the last playoff spot is between Delhi and Bangalore. RCB ended the league stage with 16 points. Delhi will finish with the same number of points if they beat MI on Saturday and move into the Top 4 owing to a superior net run rate. A loss for Delhi would knock them out and put RCB in the playoffs.

