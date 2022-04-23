DC skipper Rishabh Pant fined 100% match fee for outburst following no-ball controversy during IPL 2022 match vs RR

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) code of conduct during his team’s IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Pant was involved in a massive controversy when he signaled his batters to come off the field as the on-field umpire refused to call a delivery, which seemed above waist high, a no-ball. The incident occurred in the last over of the DC-RR match

Delhi needed 36 runs off the final over and Rovman Powell clubbed Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off the first three balls. The third six delivery was a high full-toss, which the DC camp felt should definitely have been given as a no-ball.

After Pant appeared to call his players back, the umpires intervened and asked the batters to stay. Assistant coach Pravin Amre then went on to the field to chat with the officials.

An official IPL release confirmed that Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match free for breach of the tournament’s code of conduct. The release said:

“Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

The DC skipper scored 44 off 24 balls, but his side still went down by 15 runs in the chase of 223.

Shardul Thakur, DC assistant coach Amre also fined

Delhi all-rounder Shardul Thakur has also been fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct in the same match against RR. DC assistant coach Amre, meanwhile, has been fined 100 percent of his match fee and also faces a one-match ban for the offense.

The IPL release confirmed that both Thakur and Amre have admitted to their respective offenses. Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offense under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Amre admitted to the Level 2 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

DC have already been facing a hard time with COVID-19 cases in the camp. Head coach Ricky Ponting was not part of Friday’s game as one of his family members too had tested positive.

Edited by Samya Majumdar