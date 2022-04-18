Delhi Capitals (DC) cancel travel to Pune for upcoming IPL 2022 match after Covid outbreak

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been jolted by the Covid outbreak in their camp, forcing them to change their travel plans.

The Rishabh Pant-led team has won two out of five games thus far. They were scheduled to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 20 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

But, a squad member has reportedly tested positive in the latest Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), putting further travel plans on hold for DC. A further RT-PCR test will be done on this player to confirm the positive result.

The Delhi squad is currently quarantined in Mumbai in their respective hotel rooms, with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Earlier, the Capitals' physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolated from the rest of the squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pondering over the next course of action to deal with this situation.

Delhi Capitals focus on getting back to the winning ways

The Delhi Capitals had a good start to this year's IPL winning their first game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. However, the team lost course in the next two matches and failed to deliver results with the bat.

In their second game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the franchise failed to chase down 172 runs. In the game after that against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi only managed to put up 149 runs on the board and lost the game by six wickets.

They bounced back hard against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to register a mammoth 44-run win. However, in the last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the batting unit didn't fire as expected and the team lost the match by 16 runs.

Going ahead, the main focus for the Delhi Capitals would be to get their batting order right. It will be the key for the team if they are to create an impact in the tournament this season.

