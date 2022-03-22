IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals hoping for Anrich Nortje to be fit for their third game

Delhi Capitals have confirmed the availability of pacer Anrich Nortje for the upcoming IPL season. According to Cricbuzz, a franchise official has confirmed that the right-arm speedster would be available from April 7 for the Capitals' third fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.

Nortje has been out of action in international cricket since November 2021 due to injury. Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasn't specified the nature of the injury, though. The 28-year old's participation in the 15th season of the cash-rich IPL was initially uncertain; however, he has now reached Mumbai and is in quarantine.

The Proteas paceman, who replaced Chris Woakes in IPL 2020, has been a welcome addition to the Capitals' ranks.

Since then, the South African has snapped up 34 wickets in 24 games in two editions of the competition. He also clocked 156.22 kmph, the fastest delivery in IPL history. His exploits led the franchise to retain him for Rs 6.5 crore over the established Kagiso Rabada before the mega auction last month.

The Capitals, who are yet to win the IPL, have concerns regarding player availability, with David Warner, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Marsh set to miss the first few games.

Warner remains unavailable for the first two games, while Marsh will miss three. Ngidi and Rahman will miss the opening fixture, as they are part of the ongoing ODI series.

Anrich Nortje not included in any squad for South Africa's home series

Meanwhile, the 28-year old Nortje has not played any game in South Africa's ongoing home season.

The Proteas are currently playing a white-ball series against Bangladesh, which will precede a two-Test series. The CSA named a depleted Test team, as the first-choice players are heading to the IPL.

Test captain Dean Elgar hoped to have all the players in his squad, reminding them that their national team performances got them IPL contracts. However, Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen chose to skip the Test series.

