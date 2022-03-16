Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw fails yo-yo test: Reports

Out-of favor Team India opener batter Prithvi Shaw is said to have failed a yo-yo test conducted recently at the National Cricket Academy. However, the results will not affect his selection for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Shaw remains eligible to take part in the T20 league despite failing the yo-yo test.

According to a report in PTI, Shaw scored less than 15 in the yo-yo test. A player needs to score 16.5 to clear the test. The opener has not played for India since the team’s tour of Sri Lanka last year. A source was quoted as saying by the news agency:

“If Prithvi is not being repeatedly considered, then perhaps his fitness standards aren’t up to the mark, as in what is expected of a Team India player.”

On the impact the test results will have on Shaw’s participation in the IPL, the source clarified:

“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be-all and end-all.”

Shaw looks set to open the innings in the IPL for DC. He is likely to partner David Warner at the top of the order once the Aussie is available for selection for the tournament.

Hardik Pandya passes yo-yo test with flying colors

The report also claimed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya passed the test with flying colors. The BCCI conducted a general assessment of the players and Pandya is said to have given a good account of himself. The 28-year-old will captain Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

A BCCI source told PTI about Pandya:

"Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In the case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season. He is an asset and one needed to check his current fitness standards.”

The source added that the all-rounder did not need to bowl at the NCA to prove his fitness but still did so. He said:

"He didn't need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for a considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the yo-yo test with flying colors with a 17-plus score, which is much above the cut-off level.”

Pandya was dropped from the Indian team following the T20 World Cup last year, as his inability to bowl hurt the team’s balance.

