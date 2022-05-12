"Delhi enjoyed dollops of luck!" - Fans slam RR for not using DRS for Mitchell Marsh's LBW & dropping catches in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pay heavily for not taking the DRS early on as his sensational 89(62) blew the opposition away in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday, 11 May.
At one point, Marsh had scored just two runs off ten deliveries. Having already struck with the wicket of KS Bharat, Trent Boult could have had a second in the form of Mitchell Marsh.
However, RR decided not to review the LBW decision and had they done so, the result of the game could have been completely different. However, the 30-year-old's incredibly clean hitting helped DC nullify the threat of RR's bowling attack in the chase.
Fans on Twitter hailed Mitchell Marsh for his all-round performance (2/25 with the ball and 89 with the bat). But some also questioned RR for not going for that review and dropping catches. Here are some of the reactions:
Mitchell Marsh and David Warner's partnership broke the back of the run-chase
Delhi got off to a horrible start in the chase as Bharat was dismissed for a duck on the second ball. The ball was swinging and both Boult and Prasidh Krishna asked tough questions to the batters.
David Warner played some shots to keep the scoreboard ticking and that gave Mitchell Marsh some much-needed time to settle at the crease. Once he was in, the 30-year-old unleashed his belligerent strokes and took a special liking to the likes of Kuldeep Sen.
That gave the partnership great momentum and later, Warner was happy to play second fiddle. It was always going to be about how the two Aussies counter the spin threat of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.
However, Marsh didn't let any of them settle in and used his feet really well to play attacking shots. Warner also scored the odd boundary as the duo added 144 runs for the second wicket.
Chahal did pick up Marsh's wicket, but by then, DC just needed 17 runs from 17 balls. Rishabh Pant walked out at No.4 and smashed Chahal for two sixes that ensured RR had no chance of pulling off a miracle.
While DC will know that their destiny is still in their hands, these are challenging times for RR who have lost three out of their last four games. They will need to find solutions quickly or else the qualification scenario for them could go right down to the wire.