"Delhi enjoyed dollops of luck!" - Fans slam RR for not using DRS for Mitchell Marsh's LBW & dropping catches in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pay heavily for not taking the DRS early on as his sensational 89(62) blew the opposition away in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday, 11 May.

At one point, Marsh had scored just two runs off ten deliveries. Having already struck with the wicket of KS Bharat, Trent Boult could have had a second in the form of Mitchell Marsh.

However, RR decided not to review the LBW decision and had they done so, the result of the game could have been completely different. However, the 30-year-old's incredibly clean hitting helped DC nullify the threat of RR's bowling attack in the chase.

Fans on Twitter hailed Mitchell Marsh for his all-round performance (2/25 with the ball and 89 with the bat). But some also questioned RR for not going for that review and dropping catches. Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Marsh has played such a high quality knock that the man at the other end would be proud of it.



It's something peak Warner did day in, day out for SRH. Where he picked up a tough chase by accounting for the slow starts at the other end, then kept going until the chase was broken. Marsh has played such a high quality knock that the man at the other end would be proud of it.It's something peak Warner did day in, day out for SRH. Where he picked up a tough chase by accounting for the slow starts at the other end, then kept going until the chase was broken.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Chahal gets his first but we've got to say: well played, Marsh! Chahal gets his first but we've got to say: well played, Marsh! 👏

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mitchell Marsh storm at IPL 2022. Mitchell Marsh storm at IPL 2022.

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani 🥲

Well played M Marsh Demn yaar wanted to see his 100Well played M Marsh Demn yaar wanted to see his 100 💔🥲Well played M Marsh👏

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals

═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂

◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤

█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬

◥█████◤

══╩══╩═

╬═╬

╬═╬ just dropped down to say

╬═╬

╬═╬ Marsh bhai, rehne do?

╬═╬☻/

╬═╬/▌

╬═╬/ \ ▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬◥█████◤══╩══╩═╬═╬╬═╬ just dropped down to say╬═╬╬═╬ Marsh bhai, rehne do?╬═╬☻/╬═╬/▌╬═╬/ \ ▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬◥█████◤══╩══╩═╬═╬╬═╬ just dropped down to say╬═╬╬═╬ Marsh bhai, rehne do? 🙏╬═╬☻/╬═╬/▌╬═╬/ \

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Just not the day on the field for RR. They must ensure they don't run out of steam as a result of this though #RRvDC As clinical a chase as they come. Never thought it would be as easy as Marsh made it look although DC had their own slice of luck. Outstanding show!Just not the day on the field for RR. They must ensure they don't run out of steam as a result of this though #IPL2022 As clinical a chase as they come. Never thought it would be as easy as Marsh made it look although DC had their own slice of luck. Outstanding show!Just not the day on the field for RR. They must ensure they don't run out of steam as a result of this though #IPL2022 #RRvDC

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

It's how you finish 89(62)

Well played Mitch Marsh 🏽 🏽 #RRvDC #IPL2022 It's not how you start 5*(13)It's how you finish 89(62)Well played Mitch Marsh It's not how you start 5*(13)It's how you finish 89(62)Well played Mitch Marsh 👏🏽👏🏽 #RRvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/EACnCUGsmb

Sayeshaa @Sayeshaa_11 Marsh pulls are so close to Pulls of Rohit !!

Unreal dominance when someone balls him short. Marsh pulls are so close to Pulls of Rohit !!Unreal dominance when someone balls him short.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mitchell Marsh wins his second IPL Man Of The Match Award. He won his first way back in 2011 playing for another DC (Deccan Chargers). Mitchell Marsh wins his second IPL Man Of The Match Award. He won his first way back in 2011 playing for another DC (Deccan Chargers).

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mitchell Marsh missed out on a fantastic century here - 89 (62). One of the finest by him, he was just amazing. Great batting throughout, take a bow Marsh. Mitchell Marsh missed out on a fantastic century here - 89 (62). One of the finest by him, he was just amazing. Great batting throughout, take a bow Marsh.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Mitchell Marsh - 89 runs from 62 balls in a must win game for Delhi - did what he done during T20 WC 2021. Well played, Mitchell Marsh - 89 runs from 62 balls in a must win game for Delhi - did what he done during T20 WC 2021. https://t.co/xG2HiWyD7C

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Marsh jab cut ya pull maarta hai toh fielder laga bhi ho koi faayda nahi. Chaar kadam nahi hil paata hai fielder, ball boundary tak pahunch jaati hai. Marsh jab cut ya pull maarta hai toh fielder laga bhi ho koi faayda nahi. Chaar kadam nahi hil paata hai fielder, ball boundary tak pahunch jaati hai.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh 🏼️ Mitch Marsh - all quality after that early lbw escape courtesy Sanju & Boult. What a knock under pressure. And two wickets to go with it🏼️ Mitch Marsh - all quality after that early lbw escape courtesy Sanju & Boult. What a knock under pressure. And two wickets to go with it ✌🏼️

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33

Marsh almost costed them a game and won them this one. Great win Delhi. Chetan Sakariya with the ball & Mitch with both bat & ball star performances. Mitch Marsh & David WarnerMarsh almost costed them a game and won them this one. Great win Delhi. Chetan Sakariya with the ball & Mitch with both bat & ball star performances. Mitch Marsh & David Warner 🔥Marsh almost costed them a game and won them this one. Great win Delhi. Chetan Sakariya with the ball & Mitch with both bat & ball star performances.

KASHISH @crickashish217 Mitchell Marsh playing almost an unfair knock to help DC overcome this deck. Top-class effort. Some rare quality play in this IPL. Mitchell Marsh playing almost an unfair knock to help DC overcome this deck. Top-class effort. Some rare quality play in this IPL.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Mitchell Marsh is finally here. The wicket suits him i feel. He made tough runs for Australia last year on difficult decks. Mitchell Marsh is finally here. The wicket suits him i feel. He made tough runs for Australia last year on difficult decks.

Pradeep Krishna M @PradeepKrish_m



First MOM: 10/5/2011 (for PWI vs Deccan)



Second MOM: 11/5/2022



A MOM exactly after 11 yrs & 1 day!



#IPL2022 #RRvDC #MitchellMarsh Mitchell Marsh won 2 MOM awards in IPLFirst MOM: 10/5/2011 (for PWI vs Deccan)Second MOM: 11/5/2022A MOM exactly after 11 yrs & 1 day! Mitchell Marsh won 2 MOM awards in IPLFirst MOM: 10/5/2011 (for PWI vs Deccan)Second MOM: 11/5/2022A MOM exactly after 11 yrs & 1 day!#IPL2022 #RRvDC #MitchellMarsh

Neroli Meadows @Neroli_Meadows So glad the @IPL is getting to see the best of Mitch Marsh!! So glad the @IPL is getting to see the best of Mitch Marsh!!

َ𝗱𝗮𝗻ı_Î_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽§َ @DanielSamsDolan



Was Not out vs LSG but

(Didn't reviewed and walked off)

---------****--------



Today he was out but

( Opposition didn't reviewed) Mitchell Marsh in #IPL2022 :-Was Not out vs LSG but(Didn't reviewed and walked off)---------****--------Today he was out but( Opposition didn't reviewed) Mitchell Marsh in #IPL2022:-➡️Was Not out vs LSG but (Didn't reviewed and walked off) ---------****--------➡️Today he was out but( Opposition didn't reviewed) https://t.co/okhmlo5sMn

The Joker (Taylor's Version) @Jokeresque_ This is knock of highest quality by world champion Mitchell Marsh. Quality always shows up, despite it being labelled as fluke by experts. This is knock of highest quality by world champion Mitchell Marsh. Quality always shows up, despite it being labelled as fluke by experts.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #TATAIPL #IPL2022 What was that? Was that a chase?If yes then it was an unbelievable chase. They made it look so simple. Kudos to Warner and Marsh. Rajasthan is making its life tougher through unwanted experiments. #RRvDC What was that? Was that a chase?If yes then it was an unbelievable chase. They made it look so simple. Kudos to Warner and Marsh. Rajasthan is making its life tougher through unwanted experiments. #RRvDC #TATAIPL #IPL2022

S H I V A M @shivammalik_ GOODWIN for Delhi Capitals, a much-needed win & milestone for Rishabh Pant who also finished the game with two beautiful sixes! Mitch Marsh & David Warner's warra partnership took us over the line and decent bowling credit to Sakariya & Co. GOODWIN for Delhi Capitals, a much-needed win & milestone for Rishabh Pant who also finished the game with two beautiful sixes! Mitch Marsh & David Warner's warra partnership took us over the line and decent bowling credit to Sakariya & Co. https://t.co/HA0KpfRJMA

Aakarsh¹⁷𓃵 🍥 @AakarshTweets Marsh scored 89 runs vs RR as a tribute to Pant's 89 vs his team Australia. Marsh scored 89 runs vs RR as a tribute to Pant's 89 vs his team Australia.

Aries @ariescric



#IPL2022 #RRvsDC Very well deserved knock for Mitch Marsh given how much misfortune he has experienced in the last three seasons (including this). Lovely aesthetically pleasing drives he has, hope to see more of those in the future. Very well deserved knock for Mitch Marsh given how much misfortune he has experienced in the last three seasons (including this). Lovely aesthetically pleasing drives he has, hope to see more of those in the future.#IPL2022 #RRvsDC

Dweplea @dweplea Was randomly remembering earlier today that some people wanted Marsh over Green in the Australian test side in late 2021 Was randomly remembering earlier today that some people wanted Marsh over Green in the Australian test side in late 2021

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues The thing about Mitchell Marsh is he is not Carlos Brathwaite vs spin. In his successful T20I year, he tackled some high-quality spin bowling on some tricky decks against BAN & WI.



Just that he can't relentlessly attack spin. The thing about Mitchell Marsh is he is not Carlos Brathwaite vs spin. In his successful T20I year, he tackled some high-quality spin bowling on some tricky decks against BAN & WI. Just that he can't relentlessly attack spin.

Karan @karannpatelll RR does not deserve to qualify for playoffs for letting Mitchell Marsh score half century. RR does not deserve to qualify for playoffs for letting Mitchell Marsh score half century.

Aamej @dazzlewarm #RRvDC Mitchell Marsh Appreciation Tweet more so bcoz of the way he survived that Opening spell of 3 overs and then played Ashwin and Yuzi beautifully Mitchell Marsh Appreciation Tweet more so bcoz of the way he survived that Opening spell of 3 overs and then played Ashwin and Yuzi beautifully 👌👌❤💙 #RRvDC

Kaushik Ram @KaushikRam25

With ball : 3-0-25-2

With bat : 89 (62)



Best individual performance in the history of IPL and easily the best of this season Mitch Marsh tonight :With ball : 3-0-25-2With bat : 89 (62)Best individual performance in the history of IPL and easily the best of this season Mitch Marsh tonight :With ball : 3-0-25-2 With bat : 89 (62)Best individual performance in the history of IPL and easily the best of this season 🔥 https://t.co/h16XKIYMjV

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Rajasthan losing the game by 8 wickets have increased the chances of RCB to be in top 2. Just want them to win by good margin against punjab and grab the 2nd position. Two Australians, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner won it for Delhi capitals tonight with ease.Rajasthan losing the game by 8 wickets have increased the chances of RCB to be in top 2. Just want them to win by good margin against punjab and grab the 2nd position. Two Australians, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner won it for Delhi capitals tonight with ease.🔥 Rajasthan losing the game by 8 wickets have increased the chances of RCB to be in top 2. Just want them to win by good margin against punjab and grab the 2nd position. ❤️ https://t.co/B7DIgw80j1

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla It was an incredible knock. Take a bow Mitchell Marsh. It was an incredible knock. Take a bow Mitchell Marsh. 💙

Utsav @utsav__45

RR would be disappointed that they didn't use the review for this one otherwise who knows what the result of this match could have been

#RRvDC Mitchell Marsh was on 1(8) when he survived the lbw call against Boult and then managed to make 89(62) and took DC to the victory todayRR would be disappointed that they didn't use the review for this one otherwise who knows what the result of this match could have been Mitchell Marsh was on 1(8) when he survived the lbw call against Boult and then managed to make 89(62) and took DC to the victory todayRR would be disappointed that they didn't use the review for this one otherwise who knows what the result of this match could have been#RRvDC https://t.co/Ovi852HJ0T

Maruti Prasad @marutip Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals

First over smiles for us. First over wicket for Boult!First over smiles for us. First over wicket for Boult! 🔥First over smiles for us. 😁 Samson made a blunder not going for 3rd umpire. Marsh was clear lbw. RR might pay for the captains lapse twitter.com/rajasthanroyal… Samson made a blunder not going for 3rd umpire. Marsh was clear lbw. RR might pay for the captains lapse twitter.com/rajasthanroyal…

Chirag Gupta @ChiragG14 #RR could have won with a little bit of luck on their side. Didn't review the Marsh LBW call. Warner's stumps were knicked but the bails didn't come off. When it's not your day, nothing else matters. #RR vDC #RR could have won with a little bit of luck on their side. Didn't review the Marsh LBW call. Warner's stumps were knicked but the bails didn't come off. When it's not your day, nothing else matters. #RRvDC

Ashok Kumar @ImAshok225

I don't think RR can win their last 2 games.

So Even Top 4 also looking tough for RR 🤐 @rajasthanroyals That unreviewed LBW of Mitch Marsh has just let RR's hopes of becoming 2022 IPL Champs.I don't think RR can win their last 2 games.So Even Top 4 also looking tough for RR 🤐 @rajasthanroyals That unreviewed LBW of Mitch Marsh has just let RR's hopes of becoming 2022 IPL Champs.I don't think RR can win their last 2 games.So Even Top 4 also looking tough for RR 🤐

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS And then Chahal gets Marsh on 89. Get him in the seventh over, but anyway, RR have been a bit off all day.



Well played Mitchell Marsh, made the most of the no DRS taken by RR and set the game up for his side. And then Chahal gets Marsh on 89. Get him in the seventh over, but anyway, RR have been a bit off all day. Well played Mitchell Marsh, made the most of the no DRS taken by RR and set the game up for his side.

Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ #RRvDC Delhi needed some luck on their side and finally they did have it today. 2 dropped chances, bail not falling after it hit the stumps, RR not going for a review against Marsh. We stay alive! Now challenge is consecutive wins and we face our friends PBKS next... #IPL2022 Delhi needed some luck on their side and finally they did have it today. 2 dropped chances, bail not falling after it hit the stumps, RR not going for a review against Marsh. We stay alive! Now challenge is consecutive wins and we face our friends PBKS next... #IPL2022 #RRvDC

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Oh Mitch Marsh, deserved a hundred there. Hopefully you have announced your arrival in IPL with this knock. Took 13 season but der aae durust aae. Oh Mitch Marsh, deserved a hundred there. Hopefully you have announced your arrival in IPL with this knock. Took 13 season but der aae durust aae.

Aspirant @dreamerupsc Mitchell Marsh greatest Mitchell and greatest Marsh to play in ipl Mitchell Marsh greatest Mitchell and greatest Marsh to play in ipl

JAMES @ImJames_ The Mitchell Marsh we know delivered when it really matters The Mitchell Marsh we know delivered when it really matters 👌

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Delhi enjoyed dollops of luck no doubt, by their top order also batted quite superbly, especially how Warner and Marsh collaborated to keep up with the required run rate without losing wickets. All said. Rajasthan lost the match when batting. Fell short by 25-30 runs Delhi enjoyed dollops of luck no doubt, by their top order also batted quite superbly, especially how Warner and Marsh collaborated to keep up with the required run rate without losing wickets. All said. Rajasthan lost the match when batting. Fell short by 25-30 runs

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner's partnership broke the back of the run-chase

Delhi got off to a horrible start in the chase as Bharat was dismissed for a duck on the second ball. The ball was swinging and both Boult and Prasidh Krishna asked tough questions to the batters.

David Warner played some shots to keep the scoreboard ticking and that gave Mitchell Marsh some much-needed time to settle at the crease. Once he was in, the 30-year-old unleashed his belligerent strokes and took a special liking to the likes of Kuldeep Sen.

That gave the partnership great momentum and later, Warner was happy to play second fiddle. It was always going to be about how the two Aussies counter the spin threat of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, Marsh didn't let any of them settle in and used his feet really well to play attacking shots. Warner also scored the odd boundary as the duo added 144 runs for the second wicket.

Chahal did pick up Marsh's wicket, but by then, DC just needed 17 runs from 17 balls. Rishabh Pant walked out at No.4 and smashed Chahal for two sixes that ensured RR had no chance of pulling off a miracle.

While DC will know that their destiny is still in their hands, these are challenging times for RR who have lost three out of their last four games. They will need to find solutions quickly or else the qualification scenario for them could go right down to the wire.

Edited by Parimal