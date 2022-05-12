×
"Delhi enjoyed dollops of luck!" - Fans slam RR for not using DRS for Mitchell Marsh's LBW & dropping catches in IPL 2022

Mitchell Marsh took full advantage of RR not reviewing his LBW decision by smashing a match-winning 89. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 12, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pay heavily for not taking the DRS early on as his sensational 89(62) blew the opposition away in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday, 11 May.

At one point, Marsh had scored just two runs off ten deliveries. Having already struck with the wicket of KS Bharat, Trent Boult could have had a second in the form of Mitchell Marsh.

However, RR decided not to review the LBW decision and had they done so, the result of the game could have been completely different. However, the 30-year-old's incredibly clean hitting helped DC nullify the threat of RR's bowling attack in the chase.

Fans on Twitter hailed Mitchell Marsh for his all-round performance (2/25 with the ball and 89 with the bat). But some also questioned RR for not going for that review and dropping catches. Here are some of the reactions:

Marsh has played such a high quality knock that the man at the other end would be proud of it.It's something peak Warner did day in, day out for SRH. Where he picked up a tough chase by accounting for the slow starts at the other end, then kept going until the chase was broken.
Chahal gets his first but we've got to say: well played, Marsh! 👏
Mitchell Marsh storm at IPL 2022.
Demn yaar wanted to see his 100 💔🥲Well played M Marsh👏
▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤█▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬◥█████◤══╩══╩═╬═╬╬═╬ just dropped down to say╬═╬╬═╬ Marsh bhai, rehne do? 🙏╬═╬☻/╬═╬/▌╬═╬/ \
As clinical a chase as they come. Never thought it would be as easy as Marsh made it look although DC had their own slice of luck. Outstanding show!Just not the day on the field for RR. They must ensure they don't run out of steam as a result of this though #IPL2022 #RRvDC
It's not how you start 5*(13)It's how you finish 89(62)Well played Mitch Marsh 👏🏽👏🏽 #RRvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/EACnCUGsmb
Marsh pulls are so close to Pulls of Rohit !!Unreal dominance when someone balls him short.
Mitchell Marsh wins his second IPL Man Of The Match Award. He won his first way back in 2011 playing for another DC (Deccan Chargers).
Mitchell Marsh missed out on a fantastic century here - 89 (62). One of the finest by him, he was just amazing. Great batting throughout, take a bow Marsh.
Well played, Mitchell Marsh - 89 runs from 62 balls in a must win game for Delhi - did what he done during T20 WC 2021. https://t.co/xG2HiWyD7C
Marsh jab cut ya pull maarta hai toh fielder laga bhi ho koi faayda nahi. Chaar kadam nahi hil paata hai fielder, ball boundary tak pahunch jaati hai.
Mitch Marsh - all quality after that early lbw escape courtesy Sanju & Boult. What a knock under pressure. And two wickets to go with it ✌🏼️
Mitch Marsh & David Warner 🔥Marsh almost costed them a game and won them this one. Great win Delhi. Chetan Sakariya with the ball & Mitch with both bat & ball star performances.
Mitchell Marsh playing almost an unfair knock to help DC overcome this deck. Top-class effort. Some rare quality play in this IPL.
Mitchell Marsh is finally here. The wicket suits him i feel. He made tough runs for Australia last year on difficult decks.
Mitchell Marsh won 2 MOM awards in IPLFirst MOM: 10/5/2011 (for PWI vs Deccan)Second MOM: 11/5/2022A MOM exactly after 11 yrs & 1 day!#IPL2022 #RRvDC #MitchellMarsh
So glad the @IPL is getting to see the best of Mitch Marsh!!
Mitchell Marsh in #IPL2022:-➡️Was Not out vs LSG but (Didn't reviewed and walked off) ---------****--------➡️Today he was out but( Opposition didn't reviewed) https://t.co/okhmlo5sMn
This is knock of highest quality by world champion Mitchell Marsh. Quality always shows up, despite it being labelled as fluke by experts.
What was that? Was that a chase?If yes then it was an unbelievable chase. They made it look so simple. Kudos to Warner and Marsh. Rajasthan is making its life tougher through unwanted experiments. #RRvDC #TATAIPL #IPL2022
GOODWIN for Delhi Capitals, a much-needed win & milestone for Rishabh Pant who also finished the game with two beautiful sixes! Mitch Marsh & David Warner's warra partnership took us over the line and decent bowling credit to Sakariya & Co. https://t.co/HA0KpfRJMA
Marsh scored 89 runs vs RR as a tribute to Pant's 89 vs his team Australia.
Very well deserved knock for Mitch Marsh given how much misfortune he has experienced in the last three seasons (including this). Lovely aesthetically pleasing drives he has, hope to see more of those in the future.#IPL2022 #RRvsDC
Was randomly remembering earlier today that some people wanted Marsh over Green in the Australian test side in late 2021
The thing about Mitchell Marsh is he is not Carlos Brathwaite vs spin. In his successful T20I year, he tackled some high-quality spin bowling on some tricky decks against BAN & WI. Just that he can't relentlessly attack spin.
This is how Rajasthan bowlers will describe today's innings of Marsh and Warner!!#ipl #ipl2022 #hallabol #yehhainayidilli https://t.co/o143HfvEi9
RR does not deserve to qualify for playoffs for letting Mitchell Marsh score half century.
Mitchell Marsh Appreciation Tweet more so bcoz of the way he survived that Opening spell of 3 overs and then played Ashwin and Yuzi beautifully 👌👌❤💙 #RRvDC
Marsh - Warner is lub #DCvRR https://t.co/gtE1Hokeda
Even Mitch Marsh has a 50 now and then there is Shameless Kuldeep twitter.com/IamHarshDeshwa… https://t.co/fLYG4ax9ia
Mitch Marsh tonight :With ball : 3-0-25-2 With bat : 89 (62)Best individual performance in the history of IPL and easily the best of this season 🔥 https://t.co/h16XKIYMjV
Two Australians, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner won it for Delhi capitals tonight with ease.🔥 Rajasthan losing the game by 8 wickets have increased the chances of RCB to be in top 2. Just want them to win by good margin against punjab and grab the 2nd position. ❤️ https://t.co/B7DIgw80j1
It was an incredible knock. Take a bow Mitchell Marsh. 💙
Mitchell Marsh was on 1(8) when he survived the lbw call against Boult and then managed to make 89(62) and took DC to the victory todayRR would be disappointed that they didn't use the review for this one otherwise who knows what the result of this match could have been#RRvDC https://t.co/Ovi852HJ0T
Samson made a blunder not going for 3rd umpire. Marsh was clear lbw. RR might pay for the captains lapse twitter.com/rajasthanroyal…
#RR could have won with a little bit of luck on their side. Didn't review the Marsh LBW call. Warner's stumps were knicked but the bails didn't come off. When it's not your day, nothing else matters. #RRvDC
@rajasthanroyals That unreviewed LBW of Mitch Marsh has just let RR's hopes of becoming 2022 IPL Champs.I don't think RR can win their last 2 games.So Even Top 4 also looking tough for RR 🤐
And then Chahal gets Marsh on 89. Get him in the seventh over, but anyway, RR have been a bit off all day. Well played Mitchell Marsh, made the most of the no DRS taken by RR and set the game up for his side.
Delhi needed some luck on their side and finally they did have it today. 2 dropped chances, bail not falling after it hit the stumps, RR not going for a review against Marsh. We stay alive! Now challenge is consecutive wins and we face our friends PBKS next... #IPL2022 #RRvDC
Oh Mitch Marsh, deserved a hundred there. Hopefully you have announced your arrival in IPL with this knock. Took 13 season but der aae durust aae.
Mitchell Marsh greatest Mitchell and greatest Marsh to play in ipl
The Mitchell Marsh we know delivered when it really matters 👌
Delhi enjoyed dollops of luck no doubt, by their top order also batted quite superbly, especially how Warner and Marsh collaborated to keep up with the required run rate without losing wickets. All said. Rajasthan lost the match when batting. Fell short by 25-30 runs

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner's partnership broke the back of the run-chase

Delhi got off to a horrible start in the chase as Bharat was dismissed for a duck on the second ball. The ball was swinging and both Boult and Prasidh Krishna asked tough questions to the batters.

David Warner played some shots to keep the scoreboard ticking and that gave Mitchell Marsh some much-needed time to settle at the crease. Once he was in, the 30-year-old unleashed his belligerent strokes and took a special liking to the likes of Kuldeep Sen.

That gave the partnership great momentum and later, Warner was happy to play second fiddle. It was always going to be about how the two Aussies counter the spin threat of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

However, Marsh didn't let any of them settle in and used his feet really well to play attacking shots. Warner also scored the odd boundary as the duo added 144 runs for the second wicket.

Chahal did pick up Marsh's wicket, but by then, DC just needed 17 runs from 17 balls. Rishabh Pant walked out at No.4 and smashed Chahal for two sixes that ensured RR had no chance of pulling off a miracle.

While DC will know that their destiny is still in their hands, these are challenging times for RR who have lost three out of their last four games. They will need to find solutions quickly or else the qualification scenario for them could go right down to the wire.

