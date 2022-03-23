"Devdutt Padikkal will need to work on his mindset and understand his scoring shots" - Saba Karim ahead of IPL 2022

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim feels players like Devdutt Padikkal, who have done well in the Indian Premier League (IPL), need to find ways of remaining consistent.

The 21-year-old southpaw had a fantastic debut season for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020, where he scored 473 runs. He then backed it up with 411 runs the previous season.

However, Saba Karim feels that the opposition bowlers will end up finding a way to target his weak areas and that is something he needs to work on.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', here's what Saba Karim had to say about players like Padikkal ahead of the IPL 2022 season:

"Devdutt Padikkal will need to work very hard. This is because after having one good season, the video analysts and data analysts help the bowlers to work you out and exploit your weakness. So I think Padikkal would need to work on his mindset and understand what are his scoring shots. So I hope that such players who have performed well in IPL before are able to show that consistency."

Punjab Kings need to nurture Raj Angad Bawa: Saba Karim

Another youngster who, according to Saba Karim, could have a huge IPL season ahead of him is India's U19 World Cup star all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa. The 19-year-old scored 252 runs at a staggering average of 63 and also picked up nine wickets, including a fifer in the final against England.

Calling him a "big player" for the future, the 54-year-old stated:

"India have always looked for batting or bowling all-rounder as their importance is paramount across formats. We saw the likes of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur go for a hefty fee for the same reason. Raj Angad Bawa has shown capability in the U19 World Cup and he can be a big player in the future."

While Bawa has the potential to become India's next superstar, Karim cautioned about the huge gap between the quality of bowling attacks at the U19 level and the international level. On this, he said:

"However, there is a huge gulf of quality between U19 cricket and international cricket. So it is important for the officials and coaches of the Punjab Kings to guide him to perform well and flourish."

IPL 2022 could be a breakthrough season for many players since the arrival of two new teams will open up opportunities for a number of hidden gems to flourish.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee