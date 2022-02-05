"Didn't feel like eating anything that night" - Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on T20 World Cup snub

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was overlooked by national selectors in favor of Rahul Chahar for the T20 World Cup 2021.

The cricket star recently revealed on the 'RCB Podcast' that he felt 'really low' after learning that he had been dropped for the marquee event.

He recalled that the team was announced a day before he was supposed to leave for Dubai for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Chahal mentioned how he had never expected to be left out of the tournament.

He said:

"The team was supposed to be announced at 9:30 and then it got delayed by a bit. I swear I did not know that my name wouldn't come. When the list came, I did not say anything to anyone for a few minutes.

"My wife was asking me about the announcement and I sent her the screenshot. The dinner had arrived, but didn't feel like eating anything that night. Felt very low as I wasn't dropped even once for five years."

Chaha's omission had raised a lot of eyebrows as he was India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is at the time.

The team's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign proved to be an underwhelming one as the Men in Blue suffered a premature group stage exit.

"Want to play for India for another 5-6 years" - Yuzvednra Chahal

The talented bowler also pointed out that he aspires to be with the national side for the next five years or so. When it comes to the IPL, the spinner's aim is to become the first player to bag 200 wickets in the cash-rich league.

The 31-year-old added:

"My goal is to become the first bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL. Moreover, I also want to continue playing for team India for the next 5-6 years."

Chahal was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the ten-franchise IPL 2022 mega auction. He will be up for grabs from INR 2 crore onwards at the event.

The much-awaited auction is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

