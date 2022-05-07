"Dil to bohot baar jeet liya, ab Man of the Match bhi jeetenge!" - Harbhajan Singh to Rinku Singh during IPL 2022

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been impressed with Rinku Singh's impactful performances for Kolkata this season.

Rinku played a match-winning knock in his previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, which ended KKR's five-match winning streak. Harbhajan Singh is delighted that despite being injured at times and being asked to sit out, Rinku never lost hope and continued to work hard.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show, 'SK Match ki Baat', Harbhajan Singh wished Rinku the best for the rest of the tournament, saying:

"Everyone in the team loves Rinku Singh. Rinku didn't get many chances, but whenever the team has needed him, he has stepped up, be it fielding or even carrying drinks. But now is his time to score runs with the bat and I wish he continues to do well. Dil to bohot baar jeet liya, ab Man of the Match bhi jeetenge! (You won a lot of hearts, now it is time to win Man of the Match too)."

"When in form, 'Sunil Narine ko maarna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai' " - Harbhajan Singh

Sunil Narine has been one of the few shining lights in KKR's inconsistent performances so far. Arguably one of the best bowlers the IPL has seen, Narine is still one of the most economical in the league.

Harbhajan Singh feels teams have started playing out Narine smartly as they know that if they take a risk, the chances of losing wickets are high. However, the 41-year-old also stated that when in form, it is difficult to stop Narine from striking:

"Teams have understood that out of Narine's 24 balls, even if they play a few dots, it is still possible to score 24. If they bat a bit better, then even 30-35 is possible. When in form, 'Sunil Narine ko maarna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai' (It is impossible to hit Sunil Narine)."

Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine might need to make a significant contribution if KKR are to beat the in-form Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee