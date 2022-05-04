Do-or-die game for Bangalore, golden ducks in top 4 not good enough: Lisa Sthalekar ahead of RCB vs CSK in IPL 2022

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be playing a virtual knockout game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday.

RCB were in a great position after seven games, having won five of those. However, they went on to lose their next three matches on the bounce, severely denting their net run rate.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 42-year-old explained why it is imperative for Bangalore to beat CSK, especially with the opposition openers in form, saying:

"There is a slight chance (for CSK to qualify). But this is a do-or-die game for Bangalore, isn't it? Just when Chennai figured out their batting order. Gaikwad, Devon Conway at the top of the order worked like a treat and they put on a huge partnership."

Sthalekar also feels that the top order not firing consistently has also hurt Bangalore a lot this season. On this, she said:

"Whereas Bangalore are struggling at the top. The amount of golden ducks that they have had in their top four in the IPL so far just isn't good enough! That's why they are sitting in that precarious position at the moment."

RCB's net run rate is so bad that only points can take them through: Shaun Pollock

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock also agreed with what Sthalekar had to say about Bangalore's must-win situation. The 48-year-old feels the Royal Challengers' poor net run rate might come back to haunt them if they do not win all of their remaining games.

He also feels CSK have their season on the line as well going up against Bangalore. On this, Pollock stated:

"Their (RCB's) net run rate is so bad that it is the points that will take them through. You don't see them squeaking through after being level on points. It is all about winning now. Chennai are a bit of a last-gasp effort and they cannot afford to make a mistake. Will be interesting to see how they go."

Virat Kohli finding form with 58 runs in the last game against Gujarat Titans is good news for Bangalore. But they will need their other players to step up too if they want to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

