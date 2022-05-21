×
"Does YouTube videos for CSK matches only to study our bowlers, unbelievable!"- Fans erupt as Chennai boy Ravichandran Ashwin sinks CSK to take RR into top 2 in IPL 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin was pumped up and it showed how much his knock meant to him. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 21, 2022 12:05 AM IST
News

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ravichandran Ashwin returned to haunt his former franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 on Friday. His unbeaten 40*(23) proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Royals won by five wickets with two balls to spare and have booked their place in Qualifier 1.

Ashwin walked out to bat at No. 5 when RR were in a precarious situation during a chase of 150 runs. Quite a few eyebrows were raised as they felt Riyan Parag could have been a better option. However, the 35-year-old showed great maturity and accelerated his innings to perfection.

Fans on Twitter hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for playing yet another impactful innings with the bat for RR this season. Some also sympathized for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they will now play the Eliminator as they dropped to third in the table.

Here are some of such reactions:

Anna business class in flight to Australia
Anna supremacy 🤣🔥 Ab Muthu ka hisab chukta 🔥😍 #HallaBol
This innings from Ashwin deserves lot of appreciation 👏. He did his job perfectly , did more than what is expected out of him. #RR #RRvsCSK #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #DCvsMI
All this power that Ashwin has got is due to Mutthu's soup in the Dream XI ad #IPL2022
Ravichandran Clutchwin. Ok Ok sorry but you got it.
Always said Ash better all rounder than Fraudeja 👍
Lucknow Super Giants will play eliminator. Ab trophy nahi jeetne waale. https://t.co/ugIOaYjuIb
I’m soooooooooo happppppppppy and emotional right now. Thank you @rajasthanroyals ❤️.
Mr Utility, new nickname of Ashwin now? Courtesy @irbishi love the name!
Ash could have been CSKs captain but they retained Jadeja over him
Another day, another game where Ashwin has showcased why his game sense is one of the finest across the world. Has to be among the MVP contenders for this tournament without a doubt.
Tears in my eyes!! After so many years of wait, we are through to the play offs!!! Please smile now Buttler and what a performance of our #Ashwin !!! #HallaBol #SW23
Btw happy for RR finishing in top 2. Lucknow 😭😭🤣🤣🤣
CSK had promoted Deepak Chahar against Punjab under Ashwin's captaincy in 2018. Ashwin taking revenge. #IPL
But gotta appreciate how much Ashwin is dedicated to improve anywhere he can. He loves to challenge himself as a cricketer, until they ask him to field. #IPL
Ashwin anna 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 full emotional.
Anna... twitter.com/mugyer/status/…
love you @ashwinravi99 anna . one day i will be as intelligent , as curious , as analytical, as passionate , and as supportive as you.
Ashwin is the hero!!!!!
Ashwin this IPL:11 wkts at ER of 7.14 (56 overs), with 12 overs in the PP at an ER of 7. The most economical bowler for RR.With the bat, 183 runs at an avg of 30.5 and at a SR of 146.4. In the last 4 overs, he has scored 71 runs at an avg of 23.7 and a SR of 177.5 (10.65 RPO) twitter.com/rwamit/status/…
THANK YOU ASH ANNA😍❤️
After 14 long years, it’s only fitting that it’s another genius spinner that takes Rajasthan Royals to a top 2 finish in the IPL
R Ashwin today https://t.co/j2FQBlCedG
Ashwin does all the YouTube video's for CSK matches only to study our bowler's like this. Unbelievable.
Ashwin is seriously a big big support for Sanju!! Experience matters!
Ashwin is an underrated clutch player.2010 IPL SF - 4 ovs 14-12010 Finals - 4 ovs 24-02011 CWC QF- 10 ovs 52-2 (Watson & Ponting)2011 IPL QF - 33-1 ( Got Gayle)2011 IPL Final - 4 ovs 16-3 (Got Gayle)2012 eliminator - 3 ovs 18-32012 QF - 4 ovs 23-3
The celebration of Ashwin is everything. https://t.co/xQwuTpXXoh
Bowling in PP, middle & death.Batting @ 3, 5 & 8. @ashwinravi99 at @rajasthanroyals 😄 #RRvCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/9dmcX9DpY5

Ravichandran Ashwin negated Moeen Ali's threat

CSK put up 150 in the first innings, which wasn't a challenging total, but Jos Buttler's poor run in the second half of the season continued for RR. However, young Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved why he is such an asset to his side's top order by getting them off to another flier. He scored 59 of 44 balls.

Captain Sanju Samson struggled to time the ball at the other end and was dismissed for a scratchy 15 (20). With Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer all being left-handers, MS Dhoni introduced Moeen Ali's off-spin into the attack.

The move worked like a charm as Ali cleaned up Padikkal. That was when Ravichandran Ashwin was sent to bat. He consolidated RR's innings first and attacked Ali when the time was right.

RR seemed to be coasting home, but young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki picked up the big wickets. He sent Jaiswal and Hetmyer back and brought CSK storming back into the contest.

Some would have betted on RR bottling under pressure. However, Ashwin smashed Solanki for a six and from there on, he never let CSK get back that control in the game.

Finding boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking, Ashwin took RR to a thrilling win. This win would definitely boost their morale ahead of a crucial Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans in Kolkata on May 24.

Edited by Aditya Singh
