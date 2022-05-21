"Does YouTube videos for CSK matches only to study our bowlers, unbelievable!"- Fans erupt as Chennai boy Ravichandran Ashwin sinks CSK to take RR into top 2 in IPL 2022

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ravichandran Ashwin returned to haunt his former franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 on Friday. His unbeaten 40*(23) proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Royals won by five wickets with two balls to spare and have booked their place in Qualifier 1.

Ashwin walked out to bat at No. 5 when RR were in a precarious situation during a chase of 150 runs. Quite a few eyebrows were raised as they felt Riyan Parag could have been a better option. However, the 35-year-old showed great maturity and accelerated his innings to perfection.

Fans on Twitter hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for playing yet another impactful innings with the bat for RR this season. Some also sympathized for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they will now play the Eliminator as they dropped to third in the table.

Udit @udit_buch Anna business class in flight to Australia Anna business class in flight to Australia

Udit @udit_buch Ab Muthu ka hisab chukta #HallaBol Anna supremacy 🤣Ab Muthu ka hisab chukta Anna supremacy 🤣🔥 Ab Muthu ka hisab chukta 🔥😍 #HallaBol

Ganesh Nagnurwar @GaneshNagnurwar . He did his job perfectly , did more than what is expected out of him.



#RR #CricketTwitter #DCvsMI This innings from Ashwin deserves lot of appreciation. He did his job perfectly , did more than what is expected out of him. #RR vsCSK #IPL2022 This innings from Ashwin deserves lot of appreciation 👏. He did his job perfectly , did more than what is expected out of him. #RR #RRvsCSK #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #DCvsMI

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



#IPL2022 All this power that Ashwin has got is due to Mutthu's soup in the Dream XI ad All this power that Ashwin has got is due to Mutthu's soup in the Dream XI ad #IPL2022

Udit @udit_buch Ravichandran Clutchwin. Ok Ok sorry but you got it. Ravichandran Clutchwin. Ok Ok sorry but you got it.

n @DarthDanin Always said Ash better all rounder than Fraudeja Always said Ash better all rounder than Fraudeja 👍

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . I’m soooooooooo happppppppppy and emotional right now. Thank you @rajasthanroyals I’m soooooooooo happppppppppy and emotional right now. Thank you @rajasthanroyals ❤️.

Udit @udit_buch Mr Utility, new nickname of Ashwin now? Courtesy @irbishi love the name! Mr Utility, new nickname of Ashwin now? Courtesy @irbishi love the name!

n @DarthDanin Ash could have been CSKs captain but they retained Jadeja over him Ash could have been CSKs captain but they retained Jadeja over him

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Another day, another game where Ashwin has showcased why his game sense is one of the finest across the world.



Has to be among the MVP contenders for this tournament without a doubt. Another day, another game where Ashwin has showcased why his game sense is one of the finest across the world. Has to be among the MVP contenders for this tournament without a doubt.

Sheffali @Sheffalee #SW23 Tears in my eyes!! After so many years of wait, we are through to the play offs!!! Please smile now Buttler and what a performance of our #Ashwin !!! #HallaBol Tears in my eyes!! After so many years of wait, we are through to the play offs!!! Please smile now Buttler and what a performance of our #Ashwin !!! #HallaBol #SW23

Silly Point @FarziCricketer 🤣🤣🤣 Btw happy for RR finishing in top 2. Lucknow🤣🤣🤣 Btw happy for RR finishing in top 2. Lucknow 😭😭🤣🤣🤣

Silly Point @FarziCricketer CSK had promoted Deepak Chahar against Punjab under Ashwin's captaincy in 2018. Ashwin taking revenge. #IPL CSK had promoted Deepak Chahar against Punjab under Ashwin's captaincy in 2018. Ashwin taking revenge. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer But gotta appreciate how much Ashwin is dedicated to improve anywhere he can. He loves to challenge himself as a cricketer, until they ask him to field. #IPL But gotta appreciate how much Ashwin is dedicated to improve anywhere he can. He loves to challenge himself as a cricketer, until they ask him to field. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 full emotional. Ashwin anna🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 full emotional. Ashwin anna 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 full emotional.

kev🦇(Taylor's Version) @firefistkabir love you @ashwinravi99 anna . one day i will be as intelligent , as curious , as analytical, as passionate , and as supportive as you. love you @ashwinravi99 anna . one day i will be as intelligent , as curious , as analytical, as passionate , and as supportive as you.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin is the hero!!!!! Ashwin is the hero!!!!!

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



11 wkts at ER of 7.14 (56 overs), with 12 overs in the PP at an ER of 7. The most economical bowler for RR.



With the bat, 183 runs at an avg of 30.5 and at a SR of 146.4. In the last 4 overs, he has scored 71 runs at an avg of 23.7 and a SR of 177.5 (10.65 RPO) AK @rwamit @gurkiratsgill No not at all, MVP is given for entire season and not based on one game’s performance, I reckon. Tonight he was good… not to forget they were playing against this CSK attack @gurkiratsgill No not at all, MVP is given for entire season and not based on one game’s performance, I reckon. Tonight he was good… not to forget they were playing against this CSK attack Ashwin this IPL:11 wkts at ER of 7.14 (56 overs), with 12 overs in the PP at an ER of 7. The most economical bowler for RR.With the bat, 183 runs at an avg of 30.5 and at a SR of 146.4. In the last 4 overs, he has scored 71 runs at an avg of 23.7 and a SR of 177.5 (10.65 RPO) twitter.com/rwamit/status/… Ashwin this IPL:11 wkts at ER of 7.14 (56 overs), with 12 overs in the PP at an ER of 7. The most economical bowler for RR.With the bat, 183 runs at an avg of 30.5 and at a SR of 146.4. In the last 4 overs, he has scored 71 runs at an avg of 23.7 and a SR of 177.5 (10.65 RPO) twitter.com/rwamit/status/…

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 THANK YOU ASH ANNA THANK YOU ASH ANNA😍❤️

Dave @CricketDave27 After 14 long years, it’s only fitting that it’s another genius spinner that takes Rajasthan Royals to a top 2 finish in the IPL After 14 long years, it’s only fitting that it’s another genius spinner that takes Rajasthan Royals to a top 2 finish in the IPL

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Ashwin does all the YouTube video's for CSK matches only to study our bowler's like this. Unbelievable. Ashwin does all the YouTube video's for CSK matches only to study our bowler's like this. Unbelievable.

Sheffali @Sheffalee Ashwin is seriously a big big support for Sanju!! Experience matters! Ashwin is seriously a big big support for Sanju!! Experience matters!

S.R. @SR_9220 Ashwin is an underrated clutch player.

2010 IPL SF - 4 ovs 14-1

2010 Finals - 4 ovs 24-0

2011 CWC QF- 10 ovs 52-2 (Watson & Ponting)

2011 IPL QF - 33-1 ( Got Gayle)

2011 IPL Final - 4 ovs 16-3 (Got Gayle)

2012 eliminator - 3 ovs 18-3

2012 QF - 4 ovs 23-3 Ashwin is an underrated clutch player.2010 IPL SF - 4 ovs 14-12010 Finals - 4 ovs 24-02011 CWC QF- 10 ovs 52-2 (Watson & Ponting)2011 IPL QF - 33-1 ( Got Gayle)2011 IPL Final - 4 ovs 16-3 (Got Gayle)2012 eliminator - 3 ovs 18-32012 QF - 4 ovs 23-3

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The celebration of Ashwin is everything.

The celebration of Ashwin is everything. https://t.co/xQwuTpXXoh

Ravichandran Ashwin negated Moeen Ali's threat

CSK put up 150 in the first innings, which wasn't a challenging total, but Jos Buttler's poor run in the second half of the season continued for RR. However, young Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved why he is such an asset to his side's top order by getting them off to another flier. He scored 59 of 44 balls.

Captain Sanju Samson struggled to time the ball at the other end and was dismissed for a scratchy 15 (20). With Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer all being left-handers, MS Dhoni introduced Moeen Ali's off-spin into the attack.

The move worked like a charm as Ali cleaned up Padikkal. That was when Ravichandran Ashwin was sent to bat. He consolidated RR's innings first and attacked Ali when the time was right.

RR seemed to be coasting home, but young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki picked up the big wickets. He sent Jaiswal and Hetmyer back and brought CSK storming back into the contest.

Some would have betted on RR bottling under pressure. However, Ashwin smashed Solanki for a six and from there on, he never let CSK get back that control in the game.

Finding boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking, Ashwin took RR to a thrilling win. This win would definitely boost their morale ahead of a crucial Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans in Kolkata on May 24.

