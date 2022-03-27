"Give Jadeja Man of the Match already!" - Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube as KKR thump CSK in Match 1 of IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja's first game as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't quite go as planned. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious in the opening game of IPL 2022 by six wickets.
Despite the heroics of legend MS Dhoni with the bat, it always looked like CSK had posted a below-par score. Their bowlers needed early wickets to tilt the game in CSK's favor but Ajinkya Rahane gave KKR a solid start. Skipper Shreyas Iyer ensured there were no hiccups in the end.
Players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube didn't have a great outing as they couldn't quite make an impact with both bat or ball. Fans on Twitter slammed the duo for their performance against KKR and here are some of the reactions:
Ravindra Jadeja had a tough outing on CSK captaincy debut
KKR bowlers set up the victory nicely for their team by restricting CSK to just 131 runs in their 20 overs. MS Dhoni was brilliant as he scored his first IPL fifty after 28 innings, but didn't receive much support from the other end.
Ravindra Jadeja promoted himself to No.5 and looked to anchor the innings. But he failed to get going and despite hitting a six off the last ball, could only manage 26 runs from 28 deliveries. Shivam Dube, too, failed in his first outing for CSK, scoring just three runs.
CSK definitely felt the pinch of Deepak Chahar's absence as they failed to strike with the new ball. Both Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer played some delightful strokes and set up a good platform for others to follow.
It was a good individual performance from veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, as he picked up three scalps to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. But that was probably the only shining light in what was a rather dull performance from the defending champions.
