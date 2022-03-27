"Give Jadeja Man of the Match already!" - Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube as KKR thump CSK in Match 1 of IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja's first game as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't quite go as planned. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious in the opening game of IPL 2022 by six wickets.

Despite the heroics of legend MS Dhoni with the bat, it always looked like CSK had posted a below-par score. Their bowlers needed early wickets to tilt the game in CSK's favor but Ajinkya Rahane gave KKR a solid start. Skipper Shreyas Iyer ensured there were no hiccups in the end.

Players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube didn't have a great outing as they couldn't quite make an impact with both bat or ball. Fans on Twitter slammed the duo for their performance against KKR and here are some of the reactions:

Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats Just because Jadeja replaced Dhoni, there's no reason for him to bat like Dhoni. Just because Jadeja replaced Dhoni, there's no reason for him to bat like Dhoni.

BALAJI @deep_extracover Jadeja is awful with this anchoring stuff, irrespective of the situation which demands to build the innings, terrible pacing so far. Not that it was not known before. With Santner available, could have sent both Dube and Santner before he arrived. Questionable tactics..... Jadeja is awful with this anchoring stuff, irrespective of the situation which demands to build the innings, terrible pacing so far. Not that it was not known before. With Santner available, could have sent both Dube and Santner before he arrived. Questionable tactics.....

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian Great captaincy on show by Jadeja. Sent back the struggling Rayudu. Great captaincy on show by Jadeja. Sent back the struggling Rayudu.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Jadeja found his timing right in the final ball of the innings entering in the 8th over. Jadeja found his timing right in the final ball of the innings entering in the 8th over.

Pranjal @Pranjal_one8

What an all round performance, equally sh!t with bat, ball and even captaincy Give Jadeja the Man of the Match alreadyWhat an all round performance, equally sh!t with bat, ball and even captaincy Give Jadeja the Man of the Match alreadyWhat an all round performance, equally sh!t with bat, ball and even captaincy😭

Silly Point @FarziCricketer More than good leadership, I just want Jadeja to be himself first. More than good leadership, I just want Jadeja to be himself first.

Jethiya @Cricworld73 Jadeja to non striker after running half of the pitch Jadeja to non striker after running half of the pitch https://t.co/iyMO4vFQvT

kahitri_chuktay @kahitri_chuktay No one



Literally no one



Jadeja* : run out karna hai to bolo No oneLiterally no one Jadeja* : run out karna hai to bolo https://t.co/ytVRTpqi32

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul Jadeja 4 over 25 runs not a masterstroke just a show-off 🤣 Jadeja 4 over 25 runs not a masterstroke just a show-off 🤣💪

DK hype account @gillfan_ Shivam Dube playing for India Cements is nice tuning btw .... Shivam Dube playing for India Cements is nice tuning btw ....

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 #IPL2022 I often wonder just how Shivam Dube actually managed to get game time for India back in 2019/20 with all the shortcomings of his entire gameplay being so apparent? For all the trolling that Vijay Shankar gets, Shankar surely isn’t that bad a player? #CSKvsKKR I often wonder just how Shivam Dube actually managed to get game time for India back in 2019/20 with all the shortcomings of his entire gameplay being so apparent? For all the trolling that Vijay Shankar gets, Shankar surely isn’t that bad a player? #CSKvsKKR #IPL2022

Ravindra Jadeja had a tough outing on CSK captaincy debut

KKR bowlers set up the victory nicely for their team by restricting CSK to just 131 runs in their 20 overs. MS Dhoni was brilliant as he scored his first IPL fifty after 28 innings, but didn't receive much support from the other end.

Ravindra Jadeja promoted himself to No.5 and looked to anchor the innings. But he failed to get going and despite hitting a six off the last ball, could only manage 26 runs from 28 deliveries. Shivam Dube, too, failed in his first outing for CSK, scoring just three runs.

CSK definitely felt the pinch of Deepak Chahar's absence as they failed to strike with the new ball. Both Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer played some delightful strokes and set up a good platform for others to follow.

It was a good individual performance from veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, as he picked up three scalps to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. But that was probably the only shining light in what was a rather dull performance from the defending champions.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal