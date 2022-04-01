"Even they never win" - Shoaib Akhtar compares PBKS with PSL team Lahore Qalandars

Former Pakistan speedster and cricket expert Shoaib Akhtar took a cheeky dig at the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by comparing them to Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars.

The Qalandars represent the part of Punjab that is in Pakistan and perhaps that's why Akhtar feels the Punjab Kings have a lot of fan following in his country. The 46-year-old compared the trophy drought that both teams have had to go through over the years.

While previewing the game between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and PBKS on 'SK Match ki Baat', here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say:

"Our favourite team is Punjab because even we have a team from Punjab in PSL, which is Lahore Qalandars, and even they too never win. Finally, this year they won the final. So I hope that like Punjab from our side, even the Punjab from your side should do something. They have got off to a good start but let's see what they do next."

The Lahore Qalandars defeated the Multan Sultans by 42 runs to win their first PSL title earlier this year.

PBKS got off to a fantastic start in IPL 2022

Over the years, the Punjab Kings have been perennial underachievers despite having an abundance of talent in their ranks. With the loss of skipper KL Rahul, there were doubts as to how PBKS would start off in the IPL 2022 season.

However, Mayank Agarwal and his men have come flying out of the blocks to start the campaign. Their bowlers had an off-day against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on an absolute belter of a wicket. But their batters ensured that they came out all guns blazing to secure the win.

Right from their opening partnership of Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS seem to have all the ingredients to be one of the most fearsome batting line-ups. Bhanuka Rajapaksa ensured that the Kings didn't feel the pinch of Jonny Bairstow's unavailability against RCB.

The likes of Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan are also capable of winning matches single-handedly for the side. However, the biggest star to come out of their first game was Odean Smith. Despite going for runs with the ball, the mighty West Indian played an absolute blinder with the bat to take his team home.

If opponents fail to pick up early wickets, the Punjab Kings could emerge as an unstoppable force in IPL 2022.

