Every player has a dream of playing under MS Dhoni, but Gujarat Titans is my dream team for now: Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2022

While expressing his desire to play under MS Dhoni, star spinner Rashid Khan reiterated his gratitude towards the Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led new IPL franchise drafted in the Afghan leggie for a whopping INR 15 crore ahead of the mega auction.

More than watching a 10-team IPL, with the Lucknow Super Giants being the other new side, the cricketing fraternity is intrigued to see how Hardik Pandya goes about captaincy. Even Rashid labelled it as a “different experience”. But asked about his dream association, the 23-year-old didn’t shy away from muttering the CSK legend’s name.

“I have come to Gujarat now, so this is my dream team and I will try to give my best performance here. I am playing for Gujarat and it’s a huge honour for me being in this team. Playing under Hardik Pandya will be a different experience. He will be leading the team for the first time, so I am really looking forward to that," Rashid Khan told reporters in a virtual press conference from his quarantine room.

“Every player has a dream of playing under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. But like I said, I am in Gujarat and it’s a huge honour for me to be playing for the Gujarat Titans,” he added.

Rashid played 76 matches for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), under the leadership of stalwarts like David Warner and Kane Williamson. He has also captained his national team in seven T20Is and ODIs each. He will now have an opportunity to pick Hardik’s brains while also sharing his experience with the IPL’s newest captain.

“I have played all around the world with different captains, have captained myself as well for Afghanistan. The kind of experience and things I have in my mind, will definitely be sharing with him. I am really looking forward to having those discussions with him, seeing him, [learning] his mindset and thinking as well,” Rashid said in response to a Sportskeeda query.

Rashid has the best economy rate in IPL history, having scalped 93 wickets at an economy of 6.33 and a strike rate of 19.48.

"I don't keep conditions in mind" - Rashid Khan

Khan picked 17 wickets as an 18-year-old in his debut IPL season in 2017

After two COVID-affected seasons, the 15th edition of the IPL is all set to be played in front of home fans, albeit only in Maharashtra - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and MCA International Stadium.

The matches in the UAE last year all bore similar looks – low-scoring encounters on slow and low tracks, with the side batting second getting considerable help from the dew. This season, to be played on red soil in Maharashtra, is likely to throw up exciting contests.

Rashid Khan also echoed similar sentiments while highlighting the need to focus on one’s preparations rather than external elements.

“I’ve played more in Dubai, for Afghanistan and two seasons of the IPL were also held there. As a spinner, I don’t keep conditions in mind. Mumbai offers bounce and turn, which spinners need. But for me, I don’t think about conditions much. The more important things are your preparation, mindset and confidence level – and these are what I focus on,” he remarked.

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (15 crore), Rashid Khan (15 crore), Shubman Gill (8 crore), Abhinav Sadarangani (2.6 crore), David Miller (3 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (1.9 crore), Matthew Wade (2.40 crore), Mohammed Shami (6.25 crore), Lockie Ferguson (10 crore), Noor Ahmad (30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (3 crore), Yash Dayal (3.20 crore), Alzarri Joseph (2.40 crore), Pradeep Sangwan (20 lakh), Varun Aaron (50 lakh), Rahul Tewatia (9 crore), Dominic Drakes (1.10 crore), Jayant Yadav (1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (1.40 crore), Darshan Nalkande (0.20 crore), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (50 lakh), B Sai Sudharsan (20 lakh), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (replacement for Jason Roy)

