"Faf and VK, you're the reason for this loss!" - RCB fans furious as Faf, Kohli fail against CSK in IPL 2022

Despite Dinesh Karthik's best efforts, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fell 28 runs short against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chasing a mammoth target of 217 was always an uphill task and RCB needed a good start with the bat.

However, CSK started with spin and that did the trick as Bangalore lost some big wickets upfront. In the end, the finishers in Shahbaz Ahmed and Karthik had too much to do as their team could only manage 193/9.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with RCB's performance, especially against a side that had not won their first four games of the season. Some also trolled star batters like Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for not firing when the team needed it the most. Here are some of the reactions:

ayaan. @AyanMusk Faf continues to do well for csk! Faf continues to do well for csk!

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp World will get destroyed but anuj and faf habit of wasting powerplay won't go World will get destroyed but anuj and faf habit of wasting powerplay won't go

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Faf gonna sing "we are Chennai boys, making all the noise.." in dressing room tonight. #IPL Faf gonna sing "we are Chennai boys, making all the noise.." in dressing room tonight. #IPL

P @ItzzzPraveen Faf du Plessis entering the CSK dressing room after the game Faf du Plessis entering the CSK dressing room after the game https://t.co/godmu7xFOs

Sindhu @Itsme_Sindhuu It's fine DK, you can't save this hopeless team everytime. Faf and VK, you are the reason for this loss.



See y'all tmrw after movie, byee guys🙂 It's fine DK, you can't save this hopeless team everytime. Faf and VK, you are the reason for this loss.See y'all tmrw after movie, byee guys🙂

don't care virgin @Flick_of_wrists Faf pick can't even be justified by captaincy tax btw he has captained 2 tournaments and was knocked out in group stage of both Faf pick can't even be justified by captaincy tax btw he has captained 2 tournaments and was knocked out in group stage of both

Shreya Ashok @okshreyaaaaa It’s high time Faf and Kohli start playing fr. It’s high time Faf and Kohli start playing fr.

PrinCe @Prince8bx Faf du Plessis losing against CSK be like : Faf du Plessis losing against CSK be like : https://t.co/ItR7Jxtmhq

AJN @LifeIsAnElation RIP the social media notifications of FAF DU PLESSIS tonight. RIP the social media notifications of FAF DU PLESSIS tonight.

nirooobha❤️🩹 @enadakettaa Du Plessis : anything for you csk 🤣🤣 Du Plessis : anything for you csk 🤣🤣 https://t.co/TZ7y0MKOd8

🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 @aakash_lakhia Faf Du Plessis giving 2 points to CSK be like : Faf Du Plessis giving 2 points to CSK be like : https://t.co/2qJJwpjpcq

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Virat Kohli at 32 year age is making his most significant contributions in post match camaraderie with youngsters & opposition! Virat Kohli at 32 year age is making his most significant contributions in post match camaraderie with youngsters & opposition! 😡😡

AD @cricadharsh Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma will go to the t20 world cup



Dk wont Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma will go to the t20 world cupDk wont

Manya @CSKian716 Kohli to Mukesh after the game: Kohli to Mukesh after the game: https://t.co/wJYZcdK08p

KASHISH @crickashish217 Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This, plus they need to revisit if number 3 is really the right position for Kohli to bat. Specially if he's walking into a situation where spinners are bowling or are going to be in operation. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… This, plus they need to revisit if number 3 is really the right position for Kohli to bat. Specially if he's walking into a situation where spinners are bowling or are going to be in operation. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Virat Kohli at No.3 in IPL now: 90 matches, SR 124.13 for 2,803 runs. Basically, more balls he bats at this number, more he concedes them to the opposition. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Virat Kohli at No.3 in IPL now: 90 matches, SR 124.13 for 2,803 runs. Basically, more balls he bats at this number, more he concedes them to the opposition. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Tony Steele @tds122 not seen a once world class player deteriorate as much as virat kohli #IPL2022 not seen a once world class player deteriorate as much as virat kohli #IPL2022

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

16(24) in last match and now 8(9) while chasing 217, followed by King Kohli with 1(3)...such a great day for Naam Bade Darshan Chote department #CSKvsRCB Good going captain du Plessis16(24) in last match and now 8(9) while chasing 217, followed by King Kohli with 1(3)...such a great day for Naam Bade Darshan Chote department Good going captain du Plessis 🔥16(24) in last match and now 8(9) while chasing 217, followed by King Kohli with 1(3)...such a great day for Naam Bade Darshan Chote department 🙈😍 #CSKvsRCB https://t.co/ihyOoIDiuC

Venkat @__veebee31 🏻 I hope they make Maxi the permanent number 3. Kohli just come out in the end man I hope they make Maxi the permanent number 3. Kohli just come out in the end man 🙏🏻

` @FourOverthrows I don't think Kohli is an automatic selection for the T20 worldcup with this form. We need match winners I don't think Kohli is an automatic selection for the T20 worldcup with this form. We need match winners

akshay @theakshay18 Kohli with this form doesn't deserve place in indian team and considering we have surya better batsman than him at 3. This is fact and you will agree if you want india to do well in world cup. Kohli with this form doesn't deserve place in indian team and considering we have surya better batsman than him at 3. This is fact and you will agree if you want india to do well in world cup.

RCB top order fails to fire in steep run chase

CSK didn't have a good start with the ball in the powerplay in any of their games. So it was important for them to come up with something different. The Men in Yellow did what they did best, controlling the game with the spinners.

Moeen Ali kept things tight at one end and Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana got the benefit, picking up both openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli, too, couldn't do much as he flicked the ball straight into the hands of deep square leg. Glenn Maxwell flew right off the blocks and threatened to take the game away from the opposition. However, his nemesis Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up for the seventh time in the IPL and put Bangalore in deep trouble.

Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed did play some delightful shots and their partnership kept their team in the game. However, Theekshana smashed the timber twice and sent both of them packing.

Dinesh Karthik continued his rich vein of form and it really looked like he could take his team to an unlikely win. However, his wicket proved to be the final nail in their coffin as CSK got the much-needed two points on the board.

