"Faf and VK, you're the reason for this loss!" - RCB fans furious as Faf, Kohli fail against CSK in IPL 2022

Despite Dinesh Karthik's best efforts, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fell 28 runs short against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chasing a mammoth target of 217 was always an uphill task and RCB needed a good start with the bat.
However, CSK started with spin and that did the trick as Bangalore lost some big wickets upfront. In the end, the finishers in Shahbaz Ahmed and Karthik had too much to do as their team could only manage 193/9.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with RCB's performance, especially against a side that had not won their first four games of the season. Some also trolled star batters like Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for not firing when the team needed it the most. Here are some of the reactions:
RCB top order fails to fire in steep run chase
CSK didn't have a good start with the ball in the powerplay in any of their games. So it was important for them to come up with something different. The Men in Yellow did what they did best, controlling the game with the spinners.
Moeen Ali kept things tight at one end and Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana got the benefit, picking up both openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis.
Virat Kohli, too, couldn't do much as he flicked the ball straight into the hands of deep square leg. Glenn Maxwell flew right off the blocks and threatened to take the game away from the opposition. However, his nemesis Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up for the seventh time in the IPL and put Bangalore in deep trouble.
Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed did play some delightful shots and their partnership kept their team in the game. However, Theekshana smashed the timber twice and sent both of them packing.
Dinesh Karthik continued his rich vein of form and it really looked like he could take his team to an unlikely win. However, his wicket proved to be the final nail in their coffin as CSK got the much-needed two points on the board.