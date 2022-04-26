×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2022: "Be scared, be very scared bowlers" - Fans on Twitter react to Virat Kohli's promotion to RCB's opening spot

Twitter reactions to Virat Kohli&#039;s promotion.
Twitter reactions to Virat Kohli's promotion.
Rudransh Khurana
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 26, 2022 08:35 PM IST
News

The news of Virat Kohli opening the innings alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf Du Plessis against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (26 April) has sent his and the team's fans in a frenzy.

RCB have dropped youngster Anuj Rawat, playing middle-order batter Rajat Patidar, and promoted the former captain from No. 3 to the top. Kohli has struggled this season, scoring just 119 runs at an average of 17.00. Du Plessis feels a promotion could 'free' the star batter up and bring out his best form.

A major share of fans on Twitter rejoiced at the announcement, with some even envisaging the much-anticipated 'comeback' after over two years of inconsistent form. While some said the decision was a long time coming, others felt it might be tricky for the 33-year-old to tackle RR's new-ball bowlers upfront.

The following are the best of the reactions:

Virat opening today? Should have happened from Game One #RCBvsRR
Finally 🤗😍 RCB opening Today Virat and Faf ❤🤞 https://t.co/YMrooeyDfV
RCB chasing ✅Virat Kohli opening ✅We are all set for a Virat Kohli special tonight 👍🏻!!
Kohli opening.........am feeling more scared and doubtful now.....😬😬
Virat Kohli will be opening today!Hope we see glimpse of 2016 Kohli today!RCB all the way 💪🔥#TATAIPL #RCBvRR #RCBvsRR https://t.co/2GSHfDdGGV
The way the stage is set for a kohli comeback today. low total, opening the batting. KOHLI PLZ #RCBvRR
As Virat Kohli is opening, a half century is inevitable. I can sense a fifty today ❤️
Kohli opening, so happy that it'll give him a lot of chance to score runs. On other hand, it's sign RCB somehow doubting him & if he'll flop at this position then .....
Virat Kohli against BoultOpening 😍 https://t.co/cyCqTguwbR
Well Anuj Rawat can't complain now that he has been left out. Virat opening with Faf was always coming. The challenge now will be how will the pair play spin if it's bowled at the them in the PP. Definitely expect Ashwin to bowl at least an over in the PP. Maybe even 2. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
Virat Kohli will be Opening in today’s game🔥 #RCBvsRR Virat Kohli’s Stats in IPL as an opener : •Innings - 76•Runs - 2750•Average - 43.65•Strike Rate - 136.68•50s/100s - 18/5@imVkohli https://t.co/7TVkwJDtby
The man comes where he belongs to ❤️Virat Kohli to open tonight..🔥🔥The news we all waiting for😌#RCBvRR #IPL2022
Virat Kohli all set to open the Innings with Faf du Plessis ♥️Be scared be very scared bowlers.#RRvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/QySopvUccs
Kohli open 😎 aaj maja ayega na bhidu ...! #RCBvRR #Kohli
@RCBTweets Oh my god i can't believe it😱 King kohli will be the opener in this match😊 Mark my words, Tonight king kohli will be back to his beast mode🔥 This is exactly what is going to happen tonight💪 One more thing, Tonight is a big festival for all king kohli fans🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/Zlu605YJjl
@mufaddal_vohra RCB fans https://t.co/X5ueiZ4Sth
Anuj dropped and virat opening 😍😍😍 https://t.co/MM34fwMLZE

Kohli could form a solid opening partnership alongside Du Plessis. However, both players have shown a tendency to take time early in their innings and it will be interesting to see who plays the aggressor's role in the powerplay overs.

As for stats, the former Indian skipper has been a better opener than a No. 3 in the IPL. He has opened in 76 games, collecting 2750 runs at an average of 43.65. At No. 3 he has claimed 2815 runs at 35.19. His strike rate also goes up from 123.79 as a No. 3 batter to 136.68 as an opener.

"Get him into the game as quickly as possible" - Faf du Plessis explains Virat Kohli's promotion

Explaining the call, Du Plessis said the team wanted to give Kohli the chance to "get into the game as quickly as possible", explaining:

"We have tried to stick as long as possible with giving guys a long run. So it's also a way for us to give Virat [chances] right at the top of the order, getting him into the game as quickly as possible, and then hopefully free him up to be the best Virat Kohli that we know."
Also Read Article Continues below

You can catch the live proceedings of the RCB vs RR match here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी