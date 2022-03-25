"Feels like we have been playing for years now" - Rashid Khan on Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2022

Ace all-rounder Rashid Khan has showered praise on Hardik Pandya, saying that he brings a positive vibe to every conversation.

Rashid and Hardik will team up in the IPL 2022 for debutants Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the start of the high-profile T20 league, the Afghan spinner spoke highly of his captain.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Rashid Khan said:

"He is a very nice person. We haven't played together before but with the friendship and bond we share, it still feels like we have been playing together for years now. He is a great guy and always brings in a positive vibe whenever we talk about my game and his mindset."

The 23-year-old further added that speaking to Hardik about cricket has been a learning experience for him. The leg-spinner continued:

"I used to always ask him about batting whenever we met. Now that we are on the same team, he is the captain, it will be a great opportunity for me to learn as much as possible. I will also share my experiences of playing in different leagues."

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad player, who was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for ₹15 crore at the pre-draft, vouched for working closely with the new captain in the upcoming season.

"He is a new captain and this is a new team so definitely there will be so many things going on around his mind," Rashid Khan said. "We all know how hardworking he is and how much he enjoys the game and we will work closely with him."

"I will try to replicate what I have done for Sunrisers Hyderabad" - Rashid Khan

The young spin wizard has attained greatness with the Hyderabad franchise over the last five years.

Rashid, who has 93 scalps under his belt in 76 IPL matches, hopes to continue his magic with a new team. On this, he said:

"I will try to replicate what I have done for Sunrisers Hyderabad over the last five years. Hoping to make the environment as comfortable as possible for the youngsters so that they don't feel like they're playing for the first time. Will also try to stay close to the captain and make his job simpler. Looking forward to getting a good start and carrying it on from there."

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee