“To win the World Cup for India, no matter what” – GT skipper Hardik Pandya targets new milestone after IPL 2022 success

IPL-winning Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya stated that his sole goal is to carry on his form and help India win the T20 World Cup this year. He won his fifth IPL trophy as GT thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at Motera on Sunday.

When there are troughs, there will inevitably be crests – and no one would know it better than Hardik Pandya. Battling lean patches, injuries, snubs from the national side, the 28-year-old has fought his way back to the top and into the Indian team. About his way forward, Pandya has his eyes set on the showpiece event in Australia this coming October-November.

“It’s absolutely to win the World Cup for India, no matter what happens. I’m going to give everything what I have. I have always been that kind of a guy to put your team first. So for me, the goal will be simple to make sure that my team gets it most. And playing for India has always been kind of a dream come true, no matter how many games I have played.

"It has been always a pleasure for me to represent the country and the kind of love and support I have got, it’s mainly from the Indian team point of view. So long term, short term, one goal is there – I want to win the World Cup, no matter what happens,” Hardik Pandya said in response to a Sportskeeda query at the post-match press conference.

He last donned the national jersey against Namibia last November in what was an unceremonious exit for Virat Kohli and Co. from the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Pandya didn’t have a great run, but he particularly drew a lot of flak for not being a bowling option he once was. Consequently, he was shown the door.

But like a true champion, he started his comeback trail away from all the limelight at Bengaluru’s NCA. The doubts surrounding his credentials prevailed even as the Titans announced him their leader. And he indeed led from the front, amassing 487 runs at a healthy average of 44.27 and scalping 8 wickets at a frugal economy of 7.27.

Hardik Pandya credited his family – especially his wife – for his success, saying he is buoyed by the securing thought that his dear ones have always got his back come what may.

“She’s someone who’s very emotional and she gets very happy when she sees me doing well. She has seen me go through a lot of things, she has seen me putting in hard yards no matter what happens. I have worked genuinely hard and that is something I don’t speak about, but she knows exactly how much goes behind the scenes. And my family has been always my strong pillar. My brother Krunal, my sister-in-law Pankhuri, my other brother Vaibhav, and a lot of people who have been a part of my journey. My wife, my son, they have been fantastic to make sure that I stay in the best frame of mind.

"Whenever a crunch situation comes or whenever I am playing, it kind of helps me. Because I know that my family is always there to support me no matter what happens. My brother as well cried when I called him, my sister-in-law cried – so those are the tears of happiness which is something fantastic. And I live on and feed on love which I keep getting from my family,” he elaborated.

Pandya will be back in action when India take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting June 9 in Delhi.

“This win will be a little more special because I have won it as captain” – Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans won 12 and lost 4 matches in IPL 2022 [Credits: GT]

The coin toss didn’t go his way, but Hardik Pandya got to do what he was anyway looking to i.e. bowl first. And he led by example, returning fantastic figures of 3 for 17, as the Royals could only manage 130 for 9 in their 20 overs.

It was then turn for Pandya the batter, who, from a precarious position of 23 for 2, held the innings together with a 63-run third-wicket stand with Shubman Gill. Even though the home lad got out for a 30-ball 34, Gill (45* off 43) and David Miller (32* off 19) ensured GT got over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya now has the second-most IPL trophies under his belt – Rohit Sharma is the only one with six pieces of silverware. While underlining the thrill of winning the biggest T20 league in the world, the former MI all-rounder remarked that winning as captain made the victory sweeter.

“Obviously this win will be a little more special because I have won it as captain. The four that I have won previously were also special because winning an IPL is always special. And I consider myself very lucky that I have come to the final five times and lifted the trophy on all five occasions. This will obviously leave behind a legacy, because it’s a new franchise and we have become champions in our first season...We got so much support today, 1.1 lakh people had come and they deserved it something special. And all the effort that we’ve put in for so many months, we’ve got it’s result today,” he asserted.

Pandya became the third captain after Anil Kumble (2009) and Rohit Sharma (2015) to be adjudged Player of the Match in an IPL final.

LIVE POLL Q. Where should Hardik Pandya bat in the Indian T20I line-up? At No.4 At No. 6 as a finisher 3 votes so far

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal