IPL 2022 Final: [Watch] Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman's stellar performances at the closing ceremony 

The final of IPL 2022 couldn't have gotten off to a better start as Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh graced the stage with stellar performances in the power-packed closing ceremony.
IPL debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made it to the final of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The BCCI is commemorating the occasion with a celebration of 15 years of the IPL. Here are a few videos and pictures of the ceremony:
Coach-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri kicked off the celebrations by revealing the 'world's largest cricket jersey', standing at a stunning 66*22 meters.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson soon joined him in attendance.
Shastri invited Ranveer Singh to the stage who put on back-to-back power-packed dance performances on famous tunes from movies like 'Band Baja Baarat' and 'Ram Leela'.
He tirelessly traveled across the ground, getting the thousands of spectators present on their feet. The stadium was lit with colors of the films, with massive flags of all teams and the league logo interspersed evenly.
He even did Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) KL Rahul's signature shut-the-ears celebration on stage and gave a high-five to young RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.
It was the perfect precursor to AR Rahman's melodious show. The decorated singer, along with 10 other popular singers, like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, and Mohit Chauhan, sang songs celebrating 75 years of Indian independence and the country's cricketing history.
There was a song for every decade of Indian cricket with snippets of heroes from every era playing in the background.
All the performers got together on stage at the end to bring the curtains down on the closing ceremony.
Rajasthan Royals win the toss in the IPL 2022 final
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in the IPL 2022 final and have opted to bat first, with skipper Sanju Samson saying the wicket is "dry".
Pandya gladly accepted it gladly and said he wanted to bowl first anyway. Catch the live proceedings of the match here.