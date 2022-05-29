IPL 2022 Final: [Watch] Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman's stellar performances at the closing ceremony 

The final of IPL 2022 couldn't have gotten off to a better start as Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh graced the stage with stellar performances in the power-packed closing ceremony.

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have made it to the final of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI is commemorating the occasion with a celebration of 15 years of the IPL. Here are a few videos and pictures of the ceremony:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ranveer Singh in the closing ceremony. Ranveer Singh in the closing ceremony. https://t.co/rNwJpp9vk7

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #GTvRR



Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. A 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings.Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera A 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. 🔝 #GTvRR Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera 👏 https://t.co/yPd0FgK4gN

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh 2 Very special moments of Indian cricket history - when India won the World Cups in 1983 and 2011. 2 Very special moments of Indian cricket history - when India won the World Cups in 1983 and 2011. https://t.co/vSV9OFnGNr

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Two IPL captains Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. Two IPL captains Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. https://t.co/3GUytKINF2

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ranveer Singh's energy just unbelievable in the IPL Closing ceremony. Ranveer Singh's energy just unbelievable in the IPL Closing ceremony. https://t.co/68mib4B1Xc

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A fantastic tribute to the Indian cricket. Loved the closing ceremony! A fantastic tribute to the Indian cricket. Loved the closing ceremony! https://t.co/kYAVe5XC5q

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Closing ceremony started with Ranveer show!!! Closing ceremony started with Ranveer show!!! https://t.co/o40juqX1Xr

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Goosebumps when AR Rahman and all singers performing on "Jay Ho" song in IPL closing ceremony. Goosebumps when AR Rahman and all singers performing on "Jay Ho" song in IPL closing ceremony. https://t.co/CvF3IR91RE

Javi (ia) ggilggibbabba @shadowhackerksj Watching IPL closing ceremony and looking at the grandeur, makes me wonder how magnificent BTS concert would be if we were to come to India Watching IPL closing ceremony and looking at the grandeur, makes me wonder how magnificent BTS concert would be if we were to come to India https://t.co/8OSm20thEC

Coach-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri kicked off the celebrations by revealing the 'world's largest cricket jersey', standing at a stunning 66*22 meters.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson soon joined him in attendance.

Shastri invited Ranveer Singh to the stage who put on back-to-back power-packed dance performances on famous tunes from movies like 'Band Baja Baarat' and 'Ram Leela'.

He tirelessly traveled across the ground, getting the thousands of spectators present on their feet. The stadium was lit with colors of the films, with massive flags of all teams and the league logo interspersed evenly.

He even did Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) KL Rahul's signature shut-the-ears celebration on stage and gave a high-five to young RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

It was the perfect precursor to AR Rahman's melodious show. The decorated singer, along with 10 other popular singers, like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, and Mohit Chauhan, sang songs celebrating 75 years of Indian independence and the country's cricketing history.

There was a song for every decade of Indian cricket with snippets of heroes from every era playing in the background.

All the performers got together on stage at the end to bring the curtains down on the closing ceremony.

Rajasthan Royals win the toss in the IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in the IPL 2022 final and have opted to bat first, with skipper Sanju Samson saying the wicket is "dry".

Pandya gladly accepted it gladly and said he wanted to bowl first anyway. Catch the live proceedings of the match here.

