IPL 2022 Final: [Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal drops a dolly in critical 1st over vs Shubman Gill

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a regulation catch of Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill in the very first over of their innings. This could be a critical, and possibly, match-defining, moment, in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was a perfect set-up from left-arm pacer Trent Boult in the opening over of the second innings, with the Royals' defending a small total of 131. He bowled two deliveries wide of off-stump and on a good length to push Gill on to the backfoot.

The next ball was the effort delivery, dug-in on a good length, bouncing and shaping into the right-hander beautifully to take the inside edge. Chahal was placed at short square-leg exactly for that.

He had to run forward and across for it but it was dropping slowly. He put in a dive - which Suresh Raina on commentary said wasn't needed - but timed it horribly wrong to allow the ball to spill out.

Here's a video of the same:

Boult and other Royals fielders were halfway into their celebrations, only to be disappointed seeing their best bowler costing them an important wicket. In such small chases on such massive occasions, the fielding team's hopes hinge on early wickets and failing to get them only brings in frustration and desperation.

Chahal has been brilliant for the Royals in IPL 2022, picking up 26 wickets from 16 games at an average of 19.50. He's just one wicket away from winning the Purple Cap and is one of the key reasons that his team has reached this stage. But if Gill goes on to get a big score in the final, this drop will hurt him for a long time.

Prasidh Krishna gets Saha after Yuzvendra Chahal's drop

Boult's plan didn't work but his partner Prasidh Krishna's did. The right-arm pacer similarly set up Wriddhiman Saha with three short balls near the wide line before jagging one in to castle the wicketkeeper-batter's stumps. You can catch the action here to see whether the Royals can shrug off the drop and build on the early wicket.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat