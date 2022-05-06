×
"For Kane Williamson, 'SR' means Smile Rate, not Strike Rate!" - Fans roast SRH for retaining Williamson over Warner for IPL 2022

Fans were baffled by SRH's decision to retain Williamson (L) instead of Warner. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Fans were baffled by SRH's decision to retain Williamson (L) instead of Warner. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 06, 2022 12:56 AM IST
News

Kane Williamson and his men slumped to their third successive loss this season as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fell short of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) total by 21 runs. Once again, it was the duo of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran who tried their best to get SRH to the target.

However, a poor start to the chase from the Sunbrisers was just too much to recover from. Kane Williamson is having arguably his worst IPL season with the bat. He has faced a total of 207 deliveries this season and has scored just 200 runs, not even striking at a hundred.

The SRH captain once again failed in a big run chase, scoring just 4 (11), and that put pressure on the other batters. Fans on Twitter slammed Kane Williamson for his poor form and trolled SRH for choosing the Kiwi over the prolific David Warner.

Here are some of the reactions:

Worst ever season for a batter to play 10 games in the history of IPL. Even Hardik's 2016 was better.
Just realised they have Priyam Garg on bench. But he can't open because he will play at more than 100 SR 😥😥
Time for SRH to hand captaincy to Pooran/Markram and open with Phillips?
Kane Williamson's Total Match Impact in #IPL2022 is -85, the lowest for any player in the tournament.
5 off 11 (2.72 RPO) in a chase of 208 (10.4 RPO). 10 matches in a row and Williamson hasn't had a single knock where he's scored runs at a rate above par. This might be one of the worst seasons for any opener ever in the IPL. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
Thank you Hyderabad for retaining Williamson and giving us Warner back
Apparently Sunny G said Abhishek is putting pressure on Williamson. Even by his own abysmal standards and general standard of commentary in India/IPL, this has to go down as one of the lowest moments in cricket punditry. Downright criminal they are allowed to get away with this.
Arrest Williamson
@SingbalSanket There have been 1001 instances of a player making 10+ appearances in an IPL season. Kane Williamson's Average Match Impact of -8.5 currently ranks 999th
10th match and Williamson's overall SR is around 98-99 lolNo one has had a shameful season like him.. even Shankar doesn't bat like this
Who is Kane Williamson?For the blind, he is the light.For the hungry, he is the bread.For the thirsty, he is the fountain.For the sick, he is the cure.For the prisoner, he is freedom.For the liar, he is the truth.For the traveler, he is the way🥺🔥😍 #DCvSRH https://t.co/Jv4GuSFnLD
Lol. Williamson looks so out of place with these 180+ type run chases. #IPL2022
Honestly Kane Williamson should just leave IPL & go to England early for the Tests. I am becoming very gutted & deflated seeing him play Test knocks every game. Can't keep defending him over thisBetter to prepare for England & redeem himself in the Test series there next month https://t.co/dG5tze6fjQ
While we fret over Virat & Rohit, Kane Williamson is playing at a different level of terribleness #SRHvsDC
Kane Williamson and his teammates have knocked India out of every tournament in all format of the game.The expression on Kohli's face tells it all. Call me heartless,but i m one of the happiest person when Kane fails and fails in any game. It's like a healing for me & ict fans.❤️ https://t.co/2PWjnd9wnM
Players who played with disabilities Yuvraj-Played with cancer Kumble-Played with broken jaw Kohli-Played with 8 stitches on his hand Rahul Tripathi-Plays with Kane Williamson
I don't know whether Kane Williamson's elbow injury is related to his poor current form but not a great decision to just keep postponing surgery. Missed the whole NZ home season and it might be having an effect on his IPL team too. Not helping anyone
Target 208 Williamson : https://t.co/g35n6yCzNA
Williamson and Kohli both saving their runs for international cricket
For kane Williamson, SR means Smile Rate not Strike Rate
David Warner in IPL 2021:M 8, R 195, BF 181SR 108, ave 24.37Kane Williamson in IPL 2022:M 10, R 199, BF 207SR 96, ave 22.11
1(6)2(7)3(9)4(11)5(8)Williamson' single digit Scores since last IPL , ducks better cause Whopping 15 runs in 7 overs <<
SRH’s bowling taken apart again. Besides Bhuvi,inexperience of other pacers showing. Umran’s threat seems to have subsided a fair bit. In batting too SRH below oar.Pooran made chase exciting briefly & Aiden played a decent hand. But top 3, in particular Williamson disappointing
@mufaddal_vohra Retained test player Williamson and left Bairstow and Warner for 12cr What a clown management @SunRisers
We lost a diamond @davidwarner31 @SunRisers management is the worst mngmt 🤙 #OrangeArmy One bad season they dropped him from captaincy & made him a water boy.. #DavidWarner #Warner #SRHvsDC I now get it why #Williamson was benched all most Every match in previous seasons https://t.co/h65cFQz6EL
Kane Williamson’s stats in IPL are pretty poor. Except 2018, he doesn’t have a single 400 + season being a top order player. 2020 and 2021 has been abysmal for him. SRH should’ve retained Rashid and given him captaincy instead #IPL2022 https://t.co/B6HhoNAwau
Kane Williamson is an embarrassment to the beautiful game of T20 cricket
Both Rashid Khan and David Warner have now put up match-winning performances against SRH this season. #IPL2022 https://t.co/hxA8husOUA
srh top order today https://t.co/oYwFY5q8sk
SRH owners definitely have some personal love for Kane otherwise the corporate company that treated Warner so harshly in last season won't be so gentle towards Kane for no reason.
@mufaddal_vohra SRH needs to make the most out of powerplay. Every team is doing so. SRH has been taking these 6 golden overs for granted and paying the price every time. If this continues it would be a very difficult task to chase down high targets which happened today. #SRHvsDC #IPL2022
48/3 at the end of 9 overs. To even stand a chance thereafter speaks volumes of how well Markram and Pooran played but it was a painstaking first half for SRH. Unless they address that soon, it'll continue to go pear-shaped for them #IPL2022 #DCvSRH
That Williamson performance for SRH even more painful for SRH, considering the demolition job from Warner earlier.
Want the same treatment to Williamson by srh management like the way he they did to warner
@ACKOIndia Former SRH player Warner to his former team SRH who released him for Williamson#ACKOForTheFans | #ACKO | #DCvSRH | #ContestAlert | #CricketTwitter @ACKOIndia https://t.co/F7u5WvdlWy
Can't believe they let Warner go. And retained Williamson.Baffling isn't the word.#IPL2022 #DCvSRH
After Williamson Batting, Warner Fans to SRH - #DCvSRH #SRHvDC https://t.co/XbpefLgpCz
SRH fans still thinking retaining Williamson over Warner was a good idea??
Kane Williamson has a worse average & SR than what David Warner had in 2021. Pathetic from SRH management to let go of their best player #srh #Warner
#DCvSRH #KaneWilliamson Whenever I see Williamson batting this IPL. Time to bench Williamson #Warner #SunrisersHyderabad https://t.co/Rig6kA47I3
@SunRisers benched Warner last season and then didn't retain him. They put Bairstow up for auction too. Williamson, Warner and Bairstow is that perfect trio T20 franchises dream about affording and SRH couldn't value these guys. #IPL2022 , #DCvsSRH

Kane Williamson failed to give a solid start to SRH's chase

Although the pitch was good for batting, chasing 208 needed a solid start in the powerplay. Kane Williamson struggled to time the ball and that forced Abhishek Sharma to go for the big shots.

The young southpaw couldn't make the most of his good form and had to depart. Williamson soon followed and Rahul Tripathi was then joined by Aiden Markram. Tripathi played some shots but was dismissed at a wrong time and after nine overs, SRH were in a hopeless situation at 48/3.

This is when both Nicholas Pooran and Markram pressed the accelerator and runs began to flow from both ends. Although Markram couldn't carry on for long, Pooran continued his rich vein of form. At one point, it seemed clear that the West Indies white-ball captain was the only one standing between DC and the two points.

But just when it looked like the match would go down to the wire, Pooran mistimed a full-toss and was caught at long on for a fantastic 62 (34). DC maintain their hundred percent win record at the Brabourne Stadium and are well and truly in the race to make the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal
