"For Kane Williamson, 'SR' means Smile Rate, not Strike Rate!" - Fans roast SRH for retaining Williamson over Warner for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson and his men slumped to their third successive loss this season as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fell short of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) total by 21 runs. Once again, it was the duo of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran who tried their best to get SRH to the target.
However, a poor start to the chase from the Sunbrisers was just too much to recover from. Kane Williamson is having arguably his worst IPL season with the bat. He has faced a total of 207 deliveries this season and has scored just 200 runs, not even striking at a hundred.
The SRH captain once again failed in a big run chase, scoring just 4 (11), and that put pressure on the other batters. Fans on Twitter slammed Kane Williamson for his poor form and trolled SRH for choosing the Kiwi over the prolific David Warner.
Kane Williamson failed to give a solid start to SRH's chase
Although the pitch was good for batting, chasing 208 needed a solid start in the powerplay. Kane Williamson struggled to time the ball and that forced Abhishek Sharma to go for the big shots.
The young southpaw couldn't make the most of his good form and had to depart. Williamson soon followed and Rahul Tripathi was then joined by Aiden Markram. Tripathi played some shots but was dismissed at a wrong time and after nine overs, SRH were in a hopeless situation at 48/3.
This is when both Nicholas Pooran and Markram pressed the accelerator and runs began to flow from both ends. Although Markram couldn't carry on for long, Pooran continued his rich vein of form. At one point, it seemed clear that the West Indies white-ball captain was the only one standing between DC and the two points.
But just when it looked like the match would go down to the wire, Pooran mistimed a full-toss and was caught at long on for a fantastic 62 (34). DC maintain their hundred percent win record at the Brabourne Stadium and are well and truly in the race to make the playoffs.