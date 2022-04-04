"They won't panic" - Former CSK star backs franchise to overcome lackluster start to IPL 2022

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has admitted that the side find themselves in a tricky situation after having lost their first three IPL 2022 games.

He also conceded that having an inexperienced captain in Ravindra Jadeja and a number of new players has made the task somewhat tougher for the defending champions. However, Curran backed the franchise to overcome the rough start, pointing out the experience and calm heads in the camp.

Chennai lost their third consecutive game in IPL 2022 on Sunday, going down to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium.

Reflecting on the franchise’s woes, Curran, who was part of the 2021 squad, said that things are looking tough but asserted that there is no reason why the tide can’t change. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he commented:

“It’s a tricky one. Obviously with the new captaincy of Jadeja, he’s probably not experienced that position. Chennai are a successful franchise. And, having experienced the dressing room there, the coaching the management, it is a very calm environment there. They won’t panic. They have the experience of players and coaches who know how the IPL works.”

Chennai won the toss against Punjab and inserted the opposition in. PBKS scored 180 for 8 but CSK could only manage 126 in response.

“Dhoni doesn’t like to come at the top of the order” - Wasim Jaffer on importance of CSK’s top four

Chipping in on the discussion, former India opener Wasim Jaffer opined that Chennai will struggle in the tournament unless their top four fire. He pointed out that former captain MS Dhoni is not comfortable coming in to bat in the first half as he likes managing the back end of the innings.

Sharing his views on CSK’s batting, Jaffer said:

“Dhoni doesn’t like to come at the top of the order. He wants to come at the back end of the innings. Shivam Dube is doing well for them at five. Ravindra Jadeja came in during the powerplay and it was not something new. When the top four fail, CSK are vulnerable.”

Although these are still early days in IPL 2022, Jaffer conceded that things are not looking too bright for Chennai. He pointed out:

“I am worried for Chennai because in today’s game they had everything going for them. They won the toss, restricted PBKS to a gettable total. Also, they don’t have a leg-spin option and Moeen Ali hardly ever bowls.”

Chasing 181, CSK lost four wickets for 23 inside the powerplay. They ended up on 126 courtesy a defiant fifty from Shivam Dube, who hit 57 in 30 balls.

