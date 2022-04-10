IPL 2022: "It has actually helped" - Glenn Maxwell on wedding's impact on his preparation

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Saturday said his recent wedding "helped" his preparations for IPL 2022. He feels he is better off getting net sessions in India and that coming straight from the Australian domestic cricket would have made him a bit "rash."

Maxwell tied the knot with Vini Raman, a Melbourne-based pharmacist, in a South Indian Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai on March 30. The couple also had a Christian wedding in Australia on March 18. The 33-year-old thus missed the first three games of the season, being available to play only on Saturday.

Ahead of his first game of the season against Mumbai Indians, Glenn Maxwell told IPL broadcasters Star Sports:

"It has actually helped a little bit. I think having a week or so to prepare before the tournament... I would have probably been a little bit rash had I come, I suppose, straight from the domestic summer. I haven't played for about a month but being able to spend a bit of time in the nets, preparing, doing some center-wicket stuff - had a nice little lead-in to this game."

Though RCB have done well not to miss Maxwell so far - they have won two of their three games - they'll be glad to have him back. He was their top run-getter last season, scoring 513 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.75 and 144.10 respectively.

"I felt like I had a really clear role" - Glenn Maxwell

Asked about the reasons behind his success, he pointed to "calmness" in the RCB dressing room, clarity in his role, and "amazing belief in the change room." Glenn Maxwell said:

"I think [it was] just the calmness in the dressing room. I think having the guys around me, I felt like I had a really clear role, it didn't change from game to game. To, I suppose, go out there, play in the same role, pretty much the same role was really nice. There was just an amazing belief in the change room. I felt like I had backing from players and staff alike so that was a really nice change."

