IPL 2022: "Good thing Hardik Pandya took the new ball with Shami" - Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya taking the new ball and bowling with pace augurs well for Indian cricket.

Pandya was dropped from the national team after the T20 World Cup - where he didn't bowl much - owing to fitness issues. He didn't play any domestic cricket in the leadup to IPL 2022 either and reportedly worked on achieving full bowling fitness.

Whatever he has done has worked brilliantly so far. The 28-year-old all-rounder bowled his full quota of four overs in Gujarat Titans' first two matches of the season at an economy rate of 7.38. Against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, he picked his first IPL wicket in over three years by dismissing Tim Seifert in the second over.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the Titans defeated Rishabh Pant and Co. by 14 runs, Wasim Jaffer said he was "very impressed" with Pandya's bowling, saying:

"I was very impressed. The pace was up, you know, he was touching 140 and [it was a] good thing that he took the new ball with (Mohammed) Shami. I thought he did a good job. It's a good sign."

Wasim Jaffer also lauded the Gujarat Titans' set-up for building a bowling attack with four proven performers. He said such an arrangement "makes things a lot easier" in managing part-time bowlers and also while defending low scores.

He added:

"If you've got four bowlers sorted out, it's only the last four overs [generally bowled by] two guys that you have to handle. Otherwise, a lot of other teams have to adjust with two bowlers, or three bowlers, [and have to manage] maybe eight overs. When you have a good bowling attack, it makes things a lot easier. Even if you've got an under-par score, you back your bowlers to do the job. That's what we saw today."

The depth has come to the fore in both Gujarat Titans' matches this season. While Lockie Ferguson (4-28) helped them defend a par score of 172 against the Capitals, lower-order hitters Rahul Tewatia and David Miller propelled them to chase 161 against the Lucknow Super Giants in their campaign opener.

Hardik Pandya needs to bat at 4 like he bats at 6: Wasim Jaffer

When asked whether Gujarat Titans have exceeded the expectations many had from them after the mega auction, Wasim Jaffer said their batting was worrisome initially but it has now "taken care of itself".

He also advised Pandya, who has scored 33 (28) and 31 (27) batting at No. 4 this season, to deploy his natural finishing instincts. He explained:

"Their batting was probably a little bit of a worry [after the auction]. I mean, the batting has taken care of itself, Hardik batting at No. 4 - one thing I would say is he needs to bat just the way he bats at No. 6... He probably plays that number and that's why it takes a little bit of time and he just needs to bat the way he bats at No. 6. Other than that, this team is looking pretty good."

Pandya and Co. will now take on Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8.

