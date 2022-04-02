"Greatest finisher Pollard is finished!" - Fans slam Kieron Pollard as his slow knock costs MI the game against RR in IPL 2022

Kieron Pollard failed to finish things off for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the five-time champions lost their second game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 23 runs. The RR spinners were exceptional and that in the end proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Jos Buttler's stunning hundred put RR in a great position at 193/8. Halfway through MI's chase, things were looking good for the Men in Blue and Gold. However, they just couldn't get the finishing kick to get over the line and are yet to open their account in the IPL 2022 season.

Fans on Twitter trolled MI and especially Kieron Pollard for being expensive with the ball and also for his uncharacteristic innings of 22 off 24 balls. Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Let's try to use Twitter's new format.



Imagine if Dhoni had played that Pollard innings..... Let's try to use Twitter's new format.Imagine if Dhoni had played that Pollard innings.....

Silly Point @FarziCricketer I always admire the courage of Pollard, the bowler. I always admire the courage of Pollard, the bowler. 😂

Adarsh @Adarsh__ash Heard something about pollard taking double the runs he gave away. Sorry for you guys, its the opposite 🤣 Heard something about pollard taking double the runs he gave away. Sorry for you guys, its the opposite 🤣

N. @Relax_Boisss 40 years old Dhoni 34 years old Pollard 40 years old Dhoni 34 years old Pollard https://t.co/DYogfjR1hv

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Let's all laugh at finished Pollard



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Let's all laugh at finished Pollard 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

B🅰️rle-G @Hero_Zumour MI fans who thought Pollard will snatch the game : MI fans who thought Pollard will snatch the game : https://t.co/w8GBpN5QWW

தல ViNo MSD 4.0🤘 @KillerViNoo7 Dhoni Haters So called greatest finisher Pollard is Finished at the age of 34.. Dhoni Haters So called greatest finisher Pollard is Finished at the age of 34..

Rahul @Ittzz_Rahul Pollard saw those Russell tweets yesterday and decided mein 30 try karega last over mein Pollard saw those Russell tweets yesterday and decided mein 30 try karega last over mein

R |KKR/CSK🦋 @msd_shreyas Sometimes we all have to raise our hands, clap them together and say: Pollard is finished Sometimes we all have to raise our hands, clap them together and say: Pollard is finished

JOB? @KohliisGoat Pollard without having csk as opponent Pollard without having csk as opponent https://t.co/kTxMxvfrbG

Q. @Johannesburg149 275+ dot balls in IPL death overs by Pollard...only behind Dhoni 275+ dot balls in IPL death overs by Pollard...only behind Dhoni

Pradhyoth @Pradhyoth1 Pollard is now as finished as Gayle and he’s 8 years younger than Gayle Pollard is now as finished as Gayle and he’s 8 years younger than Gayle

Mayank @ImMayankB Pollard:



"give me freedom;

give me fire;

give me CSK or i retire." Pollard:"give me freedom;give me fire;give me CSK or i retire."

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Now we are in serious discussion for Pollard's permanent place in NBDC Department

#MIvsRR Pollard once again impressed academy with his promising Tuktuk knock under immense pressureNow we are in serious discussion for Pollard's permanent place in NBDC Department Pollard once again impressed academy with his promising Tuktuk knock under immense pressure🔥Now we are in serious discussion for Pollard's permanent place in NBDC Department ❤️😍#MIvsRR https://t.co/GFMvXgeVtq

Div🦁 @div_yumm Rohit sharma if pollard doesn't perform Rohit sharma if pollard doesn't perform https://t.co/8Ijb3kw4TE

IPL 2022 @iplthebest When was the last time Pollard finished a match for Mumbai against proper hard length bowlers?



Yes, Boult bowled a filthy over which should have disappeared for 25, but against Prasidh, Pollard had no chance. When was the last time Pollard finished a match for Mumbai against proper hard length bowlers?Yes, Boult bowled a filthy over which should have disappeared for 25, but against Prasidh, Pollard had no chance.

Ranveer @NormalHuman___7

Pollard Best finisher for his team finished his own team.Pollard Best finisher for his team finished his own team.😂 Pollard 👏

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Not the same Kieron Pollard this season we're used to.!Pollard's form will decide MI's fate in this season.!And fair to say RR has been the best team so far in the tournament.! Not the same Kieron Pollard this season we're used to.!Pollard's form will decide MI's fate in this season.!And fair to say RR has been the best team so far in the tournament.!

Scar @Scar3rd Mumbai Indians might have lost today but the positive for MI being Pollard showed glimpses of MS Dhoni as finisher. Great times ahead for MI. Mumbai Indians might have lost today but the positive for MI being Pollard showed glimpses of MS Dhoni as finisher. Great times ahead for MI.

Kieron Pollard couldn't back up the good work of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma

Although 194 looked to be a daunting target, the pitch at the DY Patil Stadium looked good for batting. Mi got off to a decent start but lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh in the powerplay.

Tilak Varma came to the crease and began to provide MI's innings with that much-needed impetus. Both Ishan Kishan and Varma found boundaries at regular intervals and up until the 13th over, MI looked to be on their way to their first win of the season.

However, Trent Boult struck with an important wicket of Kishan and that brought Kieron Pollard to the crease. While Pollard took his time to get settled, Varma continued to play his shots. Unfortunately for the youngster, he was stopped in his tracks on 61 by a brilliant ball from Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled arguably the game-changing over as he picked up the big wickets of Tim David and Daniel Sams off consecutive deliveries. The leg-spinner could have bagged a hat-trick had Karun Nair held onto Murugan Ashwin's catch at first slip.

It was all down to Kieron Pollard to play another miraculous knock to take MI home. However, he never quite found his timing and MI ended up falling comprehensively short of the target. With two losses from two games, Rohit Sharma and his men will need to work out a way to come storming back into the tournament.

