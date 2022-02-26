"Group A is the group of death" - Aakash Chopra on the schedule matrix for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra feels Group A is the marginally tougher group in the schedule matrix drawn up for IPL 2022.

The 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups for this year's edition of the tournament. Each team will play twice against all the other sides in their group. They will also cross swords twice against one of the teams from the other group but will play the remaining four sides only once.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda IPL teams have been divided into two groups based on the number of titles won and finals played.



#IPL TheIPL teams have been divided into two groups based on the number of titles won and finals played. #IPL 2022 The 🔟 IPL teams have been divided into two groups based on the number of titles won and finals played.#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/6Yi8jbvOeS

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Group A as the slightly tougher group. He said:

"If you get to play twice against weaker teams, your road ahead becomes good. The two groups that have been made, I feel Group A is the group of death, slightly difficult."

The former KKR player pointed out that Group A comprises all the formidable teams. Chopra elaborated:

"Just think about it - Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. They are all very good teams and they will all play against each other twice."

Aakash Chopra added that the Mumbai Indians might not be too happy with the draw. He highlighted that every franchise might want to play twice against the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, a slightly weaker team on paper.

"CSK will be happy" - Aakash Chopra

The Chennai Super Kings are placed in Group B for IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings might be happier than the Mumbai Indians after the draw. He reasoned:

"The remaining teams are in the other group - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. That group is looking slightly easier. CSK will be happy that they will get to play Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans twice."

However, the 44-year-old did point out that the groupings will not have any role in the qualification for the playoffs. It will instead be based on the team standings across the two groups. Chopra explained:

"But the truth is also that the top two teams from each group will not qualify. The top four teams in terms of points will qualify, it's not about the groups. The groups are only for the distribution of matches but the top four teams will be based on the total 14 matches, it is not about Group A or Group B."

While acknowledging that the format might not be ideal, Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that it is better than two teams qualifying from each of the groups.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022? Yes No 76 votes so far