IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans claim wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade

Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise Gujarat Titans filled their wicketkeeper slots by snapping up veteran Indian stumper Wriddhiman Saha and T20 World Cup-winner Matthew Wade on the second day of the IPL 2022 mega auction.
The Titans grabbed Bengal stumper Saha following a bidding tussle with Chennai Super Kings. Saha, who had his base price at Rs 1 crore (US$ 133K), was picked for Rs 1.90 crore, which roughly translates to US$ 253K.
Following the acquisition of Saha, the Titans went all out to claim Australian swashbuckler Wade as well. The Hobart Hurricanes man had his base price at Rs 2 Crore (US$ 266K).
For Wade, the Titans were locked in a bidding war with Punjab Kings, eventually claiming the Tasmanian left-hander for Rs 2.40 crore (US$ 320K).
Wriddhiman Saha or Matthew Wade? Who will be Gujarat Titans' first-choice keeper?
It will be interesting to see how the Hardik Pandya-led franchise uses their wicketkeeping acquisitions.
Saha has had tremendous success in the opening spot in the past while playing for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. If Gujarat Titans go with Saha as their first-choice wicketkeeper, Shubhman Gill may have to slot down to No.3.
Playing Saha over Wada would also open up an additional overseas spot, allowing the Titans to play David Miller in the middle order.
It will be interesting to see what role they'll have for Wade in IPL 2022. The left-hander played a match-winning knock while batting in the middle order against Pakistan in the T20 WC semi-final last year.
However, Wade is best utilised as an opener, considering his success at the top of the order while playing for Hobart Hurricanes and Australia.
Wade will make his IPL comeback after 11 years. He last featured in the competition way back in 2011, when he played three games for Delhi Capitals.
Saha, meanwhile, has featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (2008-10), Chennai Super Kings (2011-13), Punjab Kings (2014-17) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018-21).
