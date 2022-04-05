"It is a little strange, but once you step out on the field, we are all professionals" - Harshal Patel on facing Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel has opened up on the prospect of facing his long-time teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB will be up against many of their former players when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Both Patel and Chahal were released into the auction pool by the franchise after IPL 2021. While the pacer was roped back in for Rs 10 crore, RCB failed to buy Chahal back. Apart from sharing a dressing room in the franchise across two stints, the pair have also represented Haryana in domestic cricket for the last 11 years.

Admitting that it would be strange to have Chahal on the opposite camp, Patel said on RCB Match Day:

"It is a little strange, but once you step out on the field, we are all professionals, and we keep the friendship outside the field. There is going to be some banter before the game begins, but once we get into the field, it is all about the game."

Chahal has had a lively start with the Royals in IPL 2022. After representing RCB in 114 games in the competition, the leg-spinner will be up against his former franchise for the first time.

"I did not realise it at that time" - Harshal Patel on bowling back-to-back maidens

The right-arm pacer became only the second bowler in IPL history to bowl back-to-back maiden overs. He joined his teammate Mohammad Siraj in the exclusive list after achieving the feat during the low-scoring affair against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In this regard, he said:

"I did not realise it at that time, bowling back-to-back maidens in a T20, let alone the IPL is a big deal. Great to have that under my belt."

During those two maiden overs, Harshal Patel notched up the wickets of Sam Billings and Andre Russell. The 31-year-old ended with figures of 2-11 during the slender three-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

