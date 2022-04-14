"Harshal Patel is fast growing into second-best T20 bowler for India"- Aakash Chopra amid IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has been impressed with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel's consistency this season. The 31-year-old had a record-equalling season in the last edition, picking up a staggering 32 wickets.

However, he has continued his good form this season too, picking up six wickets from four games at an outstanding economy rate of just 5.50. Aakash Chopra believes he is the second-best T20 bowler in India, only behind Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra elaborated on India's possible inclusions in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. He said:

"It's too soon to talk about changes for T20 WC. Of course, we all want India to do well and win. Harshal Patel is fast becoming India's second-best T20 bowler. The way he has grown in stature and the length that he is bowling and his variations are absolutely sensational."

Aakash Chopra on other options for India in upcoming T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra also heaped praise on the likes of Deepak Hooda and veteran Dinesh Karthik for the kind of roles they play to perfection for their respective franchises.

DK @DineshKarthik twitter.com/100MasterBlast… 100MB @100MasterBlastr



Watch what



#IPL2022 "There are not many right now who are picking up line & length of a bowler so quickly like @DineshKarthik has been doing"Watch what @sachin_rt had to say about Dinesh Karthik's unreal form! "There are not many right now who are picking up line & length of a bowler so quickly like @DineshKarthik has been doing"Watch what @sachin_rt had to say about Dinesh Karthik's unreal form! 🔥#IPL2022 https://t.co/tXOcmug5n5 That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you ❤️☺️ twitter.com/100MasterBlast…

The 44-year-old also feels that Suryakumar Yadav and an in-form Kuldeep Yadav could be X factors in India's T20 World Cup squad. On this, he stated:

"Deepak Hooda has batted well so far. He can be an option in the lower order. You can also think about Dinesh Karthik because what does it have to do with age? If you're playing well, you're playing well. Suryakumar is batting well too. Kuldeep is bowling well too."

However, Chopra is hopeful that the selectors will concentrate on 'horses for courses' rather than just seeing who has scored the most runs and picked the most wickets. He added:

"Give players chances at the number where they are doing well, that's important. Don't give an opener a role in the middle-order just because he scored more runs, or don't give a middle-overs bowler a role at the death. That is something I think the selectors should think about."

The IPL 2022 season has certainly given a number of fringe players for India a chance to go up the pecking order for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Parimal