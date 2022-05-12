"Have asked him many times to bowl more off-spinners" - Parthiv Patel on RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin depending too much on carrom balls 

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel recently pointed out how Ravichandran Ashwin has relied more on his carrom ball than the regulation off-break during the ongoing IPL 2022.

He questioned the seasoned campaigner's tactics and urged him to bowl more off-spinners. Speaking on Cricbuzz following Delhi Capitals' (DC) 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Patel revealed that he had often asked Ashwin to bowl his off-spinners more.

He suggested that the veteran tweaker could have done the same against Mitchell Marsh during the RR vs DC game.

Patel cited the example of Moeen Ali, who has been successful in the latest edition of the cash-rich league with his more conventional off-spin bowling. Patel reckoned that Ravichandran Ashwin is a better bowler when compared to the part-timer and hence he can also make an impact with that particular delivery.

"I have asked Ravichandran Ashwin many times to bowl more off-spinners. We saw that someone like Moeen Ali bowled Virat Kohli with his off-spin. Ashwin is surely a better off-spinner than him and he could have tried bowling conventional off-spin deliveries, considering there was some turn on offer."

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless against DC on Wednesday. He conceded 32 runs from his full quota of four overs in the game. He did, however, dazzle the viewers with his batsmanship.

The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu slammed his maiden IPL half-century as he scored 50 runs from 38 balls while batting at No.3.

After being asked to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium, RR managed to register a below par total of 160. DC chased down the target comfortably in the 19th over, thanks to David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's heroics.

"RR paid the price for the missed review" - Jadeja on DC's Mitchell Marsh getting an early reprieve

Speaking in the video, Ajay Jadeja mentioned how Mitchell Marsh got an early reprieve when he had scored just two runs from 10 deliveries. The Aussie batter would have had to walk back if RR had taken a review when Trent Boult struck him on the pads.

However, the bowling side ultimately decided not to go for the DRS and had to pay the price. Jadeja stated that both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh paced their innings very well after RR bowlers made it difficult to score freely during the initial overs.

"Both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are world-class players. Warner is an IPL great whereas Marsh has been very consistent in recent years. They paced their knocks well. It wasn't easy early on as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult tested them. They missed out on that review and had to pay the price. Once that phase ended, both the batters got going. This is an advantage of having experience."

Marsh tilted the game in DC's favour with his power-hitting. The right-hander slammed 89 runs from 62 deliveries and was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Warner, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 52.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat