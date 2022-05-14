"He has given more than hundred runs in his last three games" - Aakash Chopra wants Umran Malik to breathe fire against KKR in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik could have a successful outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had a great game in the reverse fixture and also picked up a truckload of wickets with his searing pace. But he has had quite an ordinary past few games and has been highly expensive.

But given KKR's problems against short-pitched bowling, Aakash Chopra feels the Pune pitch will offer some help for Malik to exploit the opposition batting line-up. In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what the 44-year-old had to say:

"Umran Malik needs to come to the party. He has given more than a hundred runs in his last three games and didn't complete his quota of overs in the last game. But Kolkata batters have been troubled by the short ball and with Pune pitch having something in it for the fast bowlers, he should come to the party."

Expect Andre Russell to bowl fours overs and bat a bit more: Aakash Chopra

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's sensational spell, KKR managed to thump the Mumbai Indians in their last game by 52 runs. However, Aakash Chopra feels in Pat Cummins' absence, bowlers like Tim Southee and Andre Russell will need to step up. He stated:

"The problem with Kolkata has been that they have made too many changes and it never works in your favor. But let's be fair, despite losing five wickets to bouncers, you made Mumbai surrender due to your good bowling. But in Pat's absence, Tim Southee will need to heavy-lift. I expect Andre to bowl four overs and bat a bit more."

Cummins was impressive in the last game and his absence will definitely be felt by KKR, especially with doubts about Umesh Yadav's fitness too. However, they will still need to find a way to beat SRH if they want to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

