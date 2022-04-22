"He looked like a completely different bowler" - Parthiv Patel on Daniel Sams' exploits during MI vs CSK in IPL 2022 

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a heartbreaking last-ball defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to prolong their losing run. The two iconic teams took on each other at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, April 21.

Despite the loss, there were some positives for the side to take away, among which included the performance of Daniel Sams.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel praised the all-rounder for coming back strongly following a poor match. The Australian was dropped from the playing XI after a forgettable outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Returning to the side in place of Tymal Mills, the 29-year-old claimed figures of 4-30 in the five-time champions' last-ball defeat to CSK. Defending 156 at the DY Patil Stadium, Sams got the five-time champions off to a perfect start with the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad off the very first ball. He followed it up with crucial wickets of Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, and Shivam Dube.

Believing that Sams played with a point to prove after his last match, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"He looked like a completely different bowler. After seeing the first over, we were like where was this Sams before? His last match was not good, so he might have had that drive to perform. Because we have seen him do well in the BBL. He was there to prove a point."

The all-rounder made full use of a very dry surface at the DY Patil Stadium. The pitch suited his bowling style, which relies a lot on variations like cutters and slower deliveries.

Attributing to the conditions on offer as a big factor in Sams' splendid display, former Indian player Ajay Jadeja said:

"The conditions today favored Daniel Sams, he bowled well. His four wickets helped the side take this game to the end. He kept them in the game. He did everything right."

The Australian's efforts were not enough in the end as MI's losing streak stretched to seven matches.

"Shokeen bowled more off-spin than Ashwin" - Ajay Jadeja on the MI debutant's display

Another positive for the five-time champions to take away was the display of debutant off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen. The 22-year-old bowled traditional off-spin with composure and recorded figures of 0-23 on a dry surface.

Praising Shokeen for showing that an off-spinner is very much capable of surviving in the shortest format, Jadeja said:

"Felt good after so long after seeing Shokeen. There is a notion that off-spinner cannot bowl in this format, and that right-handers play them very easily. Shokeen bowled more off-spin than Ashwin. Even Ashwin resorts to variations like leg-spin and carrom ball. When the wicket is like this along with the dimensions, there is definitely a place for an off-spinner."

Rohit Sharma’s side will hope to break their losing streak when they face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 24 (Sunday) in their next match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

