"He made it look easy " - Imran Tahir on KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 in LSG vs MI clash

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir heaped praise on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul after the team's decisive 36-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

Rahul contributed significantly with the bat for his side in the contest and slammed his second century of the season. Speaking about KL Rahul's stunning batting performance, Tahir stated on ESPNcricinfo that the right-hander aims to bat till the end. He opined that his approach has reaped dividends for the player.

Speaking of KL Rahul's batting, Imran Tahir said:

"KL Rahul made it look easy when he was batting. He has been in fantastic form and that's how he plays. He is the kind of guy who likes to stay till the end. And by then, he has a wonderful idea about the game and knows which over he needs to target. He played outstandingly today and read the situation really well."

With his unbeaten knock of 103, KL Rahul helped his side reach a decent total of 168 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. LSG's bowlers also came up with impressive performances to help their side claim a crucial 36-run victory.

Speaking on the same show, Daniel Vettori pointed out that Krunal Pandya performed exceptionally well with the ball in the encounter. He suggested that the left-arm spinner has the ability to bowl in any given situation. Vettori said:

"Krunal Pandya was fantastic tonight. He bowls in a manner that not many spinners do. He looks to bowl fast but his ability to get the top-spin on it puts a lot of pressure on the batters. He is one of those rare spinners who can offer you something in all facets of the game."

Pandya impressed many with his bowling against MI. The bowler conceded just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs. Pandya also picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Daniel Sams.

"MI still have to develop for next year" - Daniel Vettori

Vettori went on to state that while Mumbai have had a dismal campaign this year, they should still look to build a team for the next edition. He highlighted that the team had picked players at the auction as part of their two-year plan, which they should continue to work on.

The 43-year-old stated that the team management could consider giving chances to their younger players during their remaining fixtures in IPL 2022. He explained:

"MI still have to develop for next year. Their auction strategy feels like a two-year plan and they have got to commit to that. Youngsters Brevis and Verma have looked like quality players and can build around them. They also need to make some decisions around their senior players and see if they are going to play them throughout the season or give chances to those who are on the bench."

The five-time champions have had a lackluster season so far this year. It remains to be seen if they will continue to back their senior players despite their underwhelming outings or hand more opportunities to their younger charges.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar